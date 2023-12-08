Oxbelly Announces Open Call for Its June 2024 Oxbelly Retreat in Costa Navarino, Greece

The Oxbelly Retreat is an annual gathering of international storytellers, dedicated to the exchange of ideas, deepening of craft and broadening of artistic horizons through intercultural dialogue. In 2024, the Oxbelly Retreat includes programs for writers working in film, television and literature to workshop their writing with both advisors and peers and to engage in dialogue across mediums through the interdisciplinary evening sessions. Each program is led by established writers in their respective fields – Screenwriters program led by Nicole Perlman, Episodic Writers program led by Jörg Winger with program advisor Jen Blake, and Fiction Writers program led by Chigozie Obioma.

The Screenwriters program supports eight screenwriters developing their second features who are seeking to strengthen their craft and push the boundaries of their unique cinematic voice. The program primarily consists of one-on-one sessions with screenwriter advisors and craft sessions with experienced writer, director and producer advisors, equally dedicated to empowering risk-taking and bold storytelling.

The Episodic Writers program brings together eight promising writers developing their first original series who are interested in utilizing the collaborative format of a writers’ room to advance their pilot scripts. The core of the program is a series of workshops led by experienced screenwriters and showrunners, providing an environment for experimentation and exploration of the great possibilities of the episodic medium.

The Fiction Writers program supports ten emerging fiction writers committed to elevating their craft, strengthening their literary voice, and contributing to intercultural dialogues around storytelling. The Fiction Writers program will consist of a series of workshops led by a faculty of acclaimed writers as well as time to write in the scenic and peaceful atmosphere of Costa Navarino.

The 2024 Oxbelly Retreat is supported by Faliro House, the Captain Vassilis & Carmen Constantakopoulos Foundation and Costa Navarino.