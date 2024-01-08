Watch: David Ehrlich’s 25 Best Films of 2023 Video Countdown

Indiewire critic David Ehrlich returns at the top of the year with his characteristically excellent supercut of the past year’s best films. This 2023 edition clocks in at over 18 minutes and includes such films as Past Lives, The Taste of Things, Oppenheimer, The Zone of Interest and, well, 21 others. Music includes cuts from Pet Shop Boys, Radiohead and Bonnie Tyler. If you haven’t seen any of these titles, the overall exuberance of Ehrlich’s presentation will send you to the theaters or their streaming platforms.

Every year Ehrlich pairs the supercut with a charity. This year’s, he writes, “is in support of the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund. If you’d like to support their urgent efforts to bring food, medicine, and other life-saving supplies to the people of Gaza please consider donating here.”