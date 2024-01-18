Filmmaker

2024 Sundance Questionnaire: First-Time Producer Responses

Park City's Main Street covered with a thick layer of snow on a bright January day.Photo by Anjelica Jardiel

in Festivals & Events, Sundance
on Jan 18, 2024

This year, Filmmaker sent all first-time Sundance feature film producers a questionnaire to complete ahead of their film’s festival screening. We also sent out a single question for feature directors to answer as well as questionnaires for editors and cinematographers.

Below, find links to individual first-time Sundance feature producer responses, which will be updated daily during the festival.

“Treat People Well and They’ll Treat You Well”: Producer Chris Kaye on Thelma

“Trying To Fit Someone’s Dream Into a Confined Budget Is Not Easy”: Producer Sam Intili on I Saw the TV Glow

