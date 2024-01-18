I Saw the TV Glow, courtesy of Sundance Institute.

A strange late-night TV show entrances teen loners, played by Justice Smith and Brigette Lundy-Paine, in I Saw the TV Glow, writer-director Jane Schoenbrun’s sophomore feature. The program depicts a supernatural world existing underneath the duo’s suburban sprawl, hinting at the horror that lurks just under the surface of white picket fence aspirations.

First-time producer Sam Intili shares how they came on board the project and their pride in the finished film never compromising on “the queerness or explicit transness” of the material.

Filmmaker: Tell us about the professional path that led you to produce this film, your first? What jobs within and outside of the film industry did you do, and what professional experience best prepared you to be a producer?

Intili: I left undergrad with a cinema studies degree, hoping to get a job as a development executive like everyone else. Luckily there were no development jobs to speak of in New York and I fell into an incredible assistant job in the world of film finance & distribution instead. My first boss took a chance on me despite the fact that I was fresh out of college and had never worked at an agency. In that job, I had a birds-eye view of the way that prestige independent films are financed, produced and released, and my proximity to that world—something I had never been directly interested in—is what allowed me to advance quickly after I left. The independent producers and filmmakers who pitched us projects were the real heroes to me and that reverence led me to my next job at a smaller production company where I learned how to discover new filmmakers and support them creatively at pivotal moments in their career. Nothing can prepare you to be a producer, apart from going out and making a film, but the combination of these two experiences were crucial for me and I wouldn’t be here without having seen how the business side and the creative side differ and interact.

Filmmaker: How did you connect with this filmmaker and wind up producing the film?

Intili: I watched Jane Schoenbrun’s film We’re All Going to the World’s Fair at virtual Sundance and was completely shaken afterwards. I felt it was revolutionary cinema. A mutual friend introduced me to Jane via email and we started FaceTiming from our Brooklyn apartments at the peak of COVID. We had both started to transition at the same time and connected instantly on a personal level. I was between jobs at the time and didn’t know how I could be of use to them, but they shared the script for I Saw the TV Glow with me early. I read it immediately and told them that I wanted to be a part of it. They introduced me to Sarah Winshall, who had produced World’s Fair with them and was attached to TV Glow, and we started the journey there.

Filmmaker: How long a process was it to produce the film, and if you could break it into stages, periods of time, what were they?

Intili: Jane shared the script with me in April of 2021. We brought on Fruit Tree as our producing partners in June, did some very light development of the script together and then pitched the film to studios and financiers in July. We were shooting in New Jersey within a year and it took roughly another year to finish the film completely. For a complicated and ambitious film with a distinct vision, this is a relatively short amount of time from idea conception to delivery of the final product.