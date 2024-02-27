“I Feel Like I’m Still Young Enough To Be a Fairly Humble, Malleable Student, and Old Enough To Be a Badass Teacher.” Mario Van Peebles, Back To One, Episode 280

#image_title

Heartbreak Ridge put him on the map as an actor, New Jack City as a director, and with Posse, the 1993 hit Western he directed and stars in, Mario Van Peebles secured his place as a celebrated actor/director with countless credits, over the next 30 years, on the big and small screen. His latest is another star-filled, super fun western called Outlaw Posse. On this episode, he talks about the importance of discovering the tone of the project, how his love of learning leads to his desire to make “edutainment,” ways his acting experience informs his work as a director, and much more.

