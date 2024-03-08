Plenty of — and perhaps too many — nonfiction films today borrow from dramatic storytelling, but that synthesis of documentary and drama is the productive premise of Katie Mathew’s feature documentary debut, Roleplay. A group of Tulane University students collaborated with Mathews to create an immersive play drawn directly from their own experiences of, according to the press release, “sexual violence on college campuses, from the codes of silence, the isolation of people of color, the homophobia, the way Greek Life rules the social order, and the lack of guidance regarding issues like rape, racism, addiction, and trauma.” It’s project that’s resulted in not only Mathew’s film but a co-authored play that’s being performed around the world. Roleplay is produced by 25 New Face Darcy McKinnon along with Jenny Mercein and Mathews. Check out this exclusive clip, above.