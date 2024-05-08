The American Pavilion Announces 2024 Emerging Filmmaker Showcase

2023 Emerging Filmmaker Showcase winners

The American Pavilion announced today the 36 short films selected for its 2024 Emerging Filmmaker Showcase, sponsored this year by the non-profit Gold House.

From the press release:

The 2024 showcase features 36 official selection films in four showcases – Student Short Films & Documentaries; Emerging Filmmaker Short Films & Documentaries; Emerging Filmmaker LGBTQ+ films, and an Alumni Showcase. The 2024 selections include International films from Bosnia and Herzegovina (Sevap/Mitzvah), China (A Roadside Banquet), Panama (Ojue), Colombia (Bogotá Story), the United Kingdom (Under the Blue), Mexico (Balam), and Ukraine (Ukrainians in Exile). Female directors are again well represented with more than half of the films directed or co-directed by women. A few of the esteemed artists who contributed to this year’s films include two-time Oscar winner Janusz Kaminski (Schindler’s List, Saving Private Ryan) and Liev Schreiber (Spotlight, Ray Donovan) as Producers of Ukrainians in Exile, World Cup winner Kelley O’Hara as Executive Producer of Ripe!, Oscar winner Nicolas Brooks as Producer, VFX Supervisor (What Dreams May Come, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, Fight Club), and Valerie Delahaye (Deadpool, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Now You See Me, The Avengers) as Executive Producer and VFX Producer on the Student Film Two Breaths and Oscar and BAFTA Award Winning Sound Designer Ben Wilkins (Whiplash), who mixed Zasady (The Rules). Emerging showcase winners will be chosen by a jury that includes agents, managers, producers, industry members, and a team from Gold House. Gold House will present the inaugural Cultural Impact award to a filmmaker across the showcase’s categories whose work exemplifies excellence in multicultural narratives or underrepresented perspectives.

The winning films will be announced in Cannes at The American Pavilion during the festival and will be screened at the American Library in Paris on May 28.

The complete list of selected films follows:

STUDENT FILMS:

DAEDALUS

2023, 23:16 min., USA, Drama, USC School of Cinematic Arts

Writer/Director: Katerina Munis

Producer: Marjan Mona Koffa, Sabrina Ehlert, Nana Adwoa Frimpong

Cast: Katerina Munis, Gigi Puana, Alberto Frezza

Inspired by ancient Greek myth, young refugee Lux fights to escape a detainment camp under the shadow of her mysterious & cruel sister, Arsinoe. Daedalus is a virtual production, created in an immersive, cutting-edge XR world using XR technology and Virtual LED Stages.

THE NECTAR INSTEAD

2023, 4:12 min., USA, Animation, University of Southern California

Producer/Writer/Director: Yoo Lee

Cast: Frank Thon, Robert Werner

A young fly gets trapped in the fly trap in the stop-motion studio only to have the existential realization that it spent its entire life chasing after the wrong thing.

OJUE

2023, 13:08 min., Panama, Drama/Comedy, New York Film Academy

Writer/Director: Fernando Alberto Broce

Producer: Mariel Garcia Spooner, Darlene Darma

Cast: Ingrid de Ycaza, Melanie Martinez, Mia Alejandra de Leon, Eustiquio Broce, Eustiquio Broce, Jr., Ana Alejandra Carrizo, Irene Acevedo, Andres Morales, Adriana Linares, Adrian Scott

A Panamanian fashion designer living in the US, who is embarrassed about her culture, is forced to bring her dad with dementia (who is convinced that he is still in Panama) to her most important exhibition.

OVARYACTING

2022, 4:18 min, USA, Comedy, Orange County School of the Arts

Producer/Writer/Director: Jordan Held

Cast: Caleb Malis, Noah Granados, Sydney-Lake Bradley, April Duckett-Bradley, Jordan Held

A young man must face his fears to make a personal purchase.

A ROADSIDE BANQUET

2022, 16:03 min., China, Drama/Fantasy/Coming-of-age, AFI Conservatory

Writer/Director: Peiqi Peng

Producer: Ziqi Gao

Cast: Sarah Zhai

Eleven-year-old Chinese girl Mai turns into a feather duster at her baby brother’s first birthday party, soon after learning her parents only ever wanted a boy.

TWIN SPARKS

2023, 4:34 min., USA, Animation, School of Visual Arts

Writer/Director: Ollie Yao, Heather Yun

A child in the forest must reconcile with a fiery new part of themselves that’s difficult to accept before their world is left in flames.

TWO BREATHS

2024, 19 min., USA, Drama/Fantasy, USC School of Cinematic Arts

Writer/Director: Kateryna Kurganska

Producers: Kateryna Kurganska, Timur Guseynov, c. Craig Patterson, Don John

Executive Producers: Danny Rosner, Kateryna Kurganska, Mark Bender, Nick Brooks, Rusty Ippolito, Valerie Delahaye, Wayne Schulman

Cast: Maia Ann Pu’uwai, Romeo Garcia

After a man-made disaster decimates an evergreen island, a stranded 11-year-old Ava must find the tenacity to leave behind her home with the help of an unlikely friend.

STUDENT DOCUMENTARY

HEALING PAWS: A DOGUMENTARY

2023, 8:10 min., USA, Documentary, Florida State University

Producer/Director: Keith Cohen

Working dogs around the world save and protect lives in a myriad of ways. Facility and therapy dogs are among this group of courageous canines.

SAR: SEARCH AND RESCUE

2023, 15 min., USA, Documentary, Florida State University

Director: Tristan Owen

Producer: Hollis Rosenkranz

Colorado Search and Rescue volunteers highlight the true cost behind Search and Rescue and what motivates their sacrifice.

EMERGING SHORT FILMS:

BOGOTÁ STORY 2023, 15:30 min., Subtitles/Spanish, Colombia/USA, Drama

Writer/Director: Esteban Pedraza

Producer: Diana C. Patiño Martinez

Cast: Catalina Rey, Victor Tarazona In 1992, as Colombia faces an era of drug violence, car bombs, and daily power outages, a young mother in Bogotá receives an internship opportunity in the US. Eventually, she must decide between her dreams and her family.

IRON LUNG

2024, 12:21 min., USA, Suspense/Drama

Director: Andrew Reid

Writer: Vee Saieh

Producer: Carmen Quiros, Marie Alyse Rodriguez

Cast: Tania Mejia, Veronica Falcon

When a storm knocks out the power to her iron lung, a polio survivor and her caretaker sister find themselves in a race against time to find a new way for her to breathe.

LEARNING ENGLISH

2024, 11:28 min., USA, Comedy

Writer/Director: Jean Liu

Producer: William T. Phoenix, Jean Liu

Cast: Zine Tseng, Ran Wei

Hannah’s first week in the US isn’t going as expected. Rejected by everyone she meets, it seems nobody has time to practice English with her. When she is propositioned by a couple looking for a phone sex participant, she uses the conversation as an opportunity to expand her vocabulary.

MUSICA QUARANTENA

2023, 3:46 min., USA, Animation/Drama

Writer/Director: Lilian T. Mehrel

Animator/Animation Director: Danielle Rhoda

Producer: Lilian T. Mehrel, Danielle Rhoda

Cast: Elisa del Genio

A little girl’s love for her bedridden Papa inspires a town in lockdown to make music out their windows.

NATE & JOHN

2023, 7:29 min., USA, Animation

Director: Jumai Yusuf

Writer: David Bickel, Michael Bickel

Producer: Todd Feldman, Michael Bickel, Jean Liu

Nate and John first meet in the sixties when John, a surly teenage hippie, is forced by his father to get a haircut. Nate, a young Black barber’s assistant, obliges. From this seemingly ordinary beginning, an unexpectedly deep and enduring friendship slowly blossoms between the two men over decades’ worth of visits to Nate’s barber chair.

SEVAP/MITZVAH

2023, 20 min., Bosnia and Herzegovina, Period Drama/War

Writer/Director: Sabina Vajrača

Producer: Kerim Mašović, Sabina Vajrača Executive Producer: Diana Sanela Jenkins

Cast: Helena Vuković, Adnan Hasković, Muhamed Hadžović, Magdalena Zivaljic-Tadic, Frano Maskovic, Sanela Krsmanovic-Bistrivoda, Rijad Gvozden

During WWII in Nazi-occupied Bosnia a Muslim woman risks everything to save her Jewish friends. Inspired by a true story.

SUPERMAN DOESN’T STEAL

2023, 19:42 min., USA, Family Drama

Writer/Director: Tamika Lamison

Producer: Tamika Lamison, Chris Beal, Dominique DeLeon, Carol Shine, Ben Ephraim

Co-Producer: Ben Ephraim; Consulting Producer: Cleve Lamison

Cast: Ellis Hobbs IV, Jordyn McIntosh, Tamika Lamison, Mustafa Shakir, E Roger Mitchell, Mark Totty, Kellen Boyle

Based on a true story & set in the 70s during the Atlanta Child Murders, a young brother and sister with a love of comics, face a series of impactful events that cause them to question the meaning of heroes, villains, and Superman.

EMERGING DOCUMENTARIES

SPEAR. SPATULA. SUBMARINE.

2023, 12:30 min., USA, Documentary

Director: Shannon Morrall

Producer: Alyssa Katalyna, Shannon Morrall, Kent Anderson Cinematographer: Luke Becker-Lowe

With an avaricious appetite, no native predators, and rapid reproduction rates, the invasive lionfish is one of the planet’s greatest eco-disasters. In this short documentary about sustainability and activism, a community of passionate Floridians uses creative removal methods to save the waters they love.

UKRANIANS IN EXILE

2023, 6:15 min., Ukraine, Documentary

Director: Janek Ambros

Writer: Anya

Producer: Janek Ambros, Janusz Kaminski, Liev Schreiber

2 time Oscar winner Janusz Kaminski presents a woman in Ukraine tells us her story and the hopes she has of other countries taking care of those who were forced to leave her country.

LGBTQ+ SHOWCASE:

ARLO

2024, 12:31 min., USA, Drama/LGBTQ+, Young Actors’ Theatre Camp

Director: Logan Thomason

Writers: Logan Thomason, Shawn Ryan, Connor Trees

Producers: Shawn Ryan, Valerie Dohrer

Cast: Lance Prosise, Logan Thomason, Jack Day, Tessa Smith, Lexi Donovan, Tea Morales, Jeanette Penley

Arlo, a trans teenager who’s been living on his own for two years, comes face to face with a missing poster of himself that uses his deadname and a school picture taken years before he transitioned. Is his past calling? Will he answer?

ANYWHERE THE WIND BLOWS

2023, 17:39 min., USA, Drama/LGBTQ+, University of Southern California

Writer/Director: Jay Liu

Producer: Dalton Zongshian Lu, Allegro Yang

Cast: Glen Wong, Ray Kam

Alex is an activist who moved from Hong Kong to the US in fear of political persecution. As he is trying to rebuild his life, his ex-boyfriend Brandon unexpectedly visits him and suggests getting back together. This rekindles unresolved desires and threatens to derail Alex’s plans.

EL PAISA

2023, 17 min., Subtitles/Spanish, USA, Drama/LGBTQ+

Writer/Director: Daniel Eduvijes Carrera

Producer: Miguel Angel Caballero

Executive Producers: Luis Enrique Marquez, Veronica Terán

Cast: Cristian Urbina, David Ty Reza, Rocío López, Eric Flores

After being rescued by a stern vaquero on the streets of East LA, gay goth skater Fernando must put an end to closeted young love, leading to personal transformation and a newfound connection to familia. A coming-of-age drama, EL PAISA bridges disparate Latine subcultures to celebrate unifying notions of family, heartache and Queer identity.

FOG UP

2024, 22:30 min., USA, Drama/LGBTQ+, New York University Tisch School of the Arts

Writer/Director: Eddie Yukun Long

Producer: Shirley Sui

Cast: Angel Jin, Taylor Goodwyn

Sadie, a translator who struggles to find the most accurate translation of words, tries to clarify her own emotions and visions as she helps Parker, an indie videographer, to translate her documentary.

GAYS’ STRAIGHT MAKEOVER 2024, 7:49 min., USA, Dramedy/LGBTQ+

Director: Tara Jenkins

Producer/Writer: Nate Bartoshuk

Cast: Beto Ruiz, Nate Bartoshuk, Maureen Kedes, Effie Cacarnakis

When Julio’s conservative parents make an unexpected visit, he and his boyfriend Robbie must hastily disguise their queer home as a straight-bro mancave to hide the true nature of their “roommate” relationship.

MOM(S)

2024, 8:22 min., USA/Drama/LGBTQ+, Young Actors’ Theatre Camp

Director: Matt Pittenger

Writer: Abby Nuccio

Producers: Shawn Ryan, Valerie Dohrer

Cast: Abby Nuccio, Kristen Howard, Maddie Walton, Lily Thornhill, Jaxon Robinson, Amauri Roe, Teagan Nichols-Marcy

The fact that Abi has two moms shouldn’t set her apart from any other teenage kid, but when the high school father-daughter dance posters start to go up all over school, Abi can’t help but feel like an outsider. Based on a true story by writer Abby Nuccio, “Mom(s) pulls on all the right heartstrings.”

RIPE!

2024, 18:10 min., USA, Drama/Coming-of-age/LGBTQ+

Writer/Director: Tusk

Producer: Cookie Walukas, Tusk, Gerard Rodríguez, Laura Fernández-Hormigo, Frank Lucas

Executive Producer: Kelley O’Hara, Kameryn Stanhouse, Luke Anderson

Cast: Raina Landolfi, Rita Roca

Nothing says “it’s complicated” like breaking your crush’s arm.

WHITEWASH

2024, 12:31 min., USA, Comedy/Thriller/LGBTQ+, Second City Film School

Producer/Writer/Director: Jerry Hsu

Cast: Phil Guison, Hannah Ingle, Claire Favret, Katharin Mraz, Bobby Quagliato, Kat Zheng

After being accepted into the ‘Ivory Estates’, a queer Asian man moves in with his new fiancé and discovers that he’s the only person of color in the neighborhood— among the estates’ other secrets.

ALUMNI SHOWCASE

BALAM

2024, 10:10 min., Mexico, Animation, University of Southern California

Writer/Director: Guillermo Casarin

Producer: Julia M. Quiceno, Joshua Powell, Guillermo Casarin

Cast: Manuel Chan Ulicab, Alma Cristina Balam Xiu

While on a camping trip with her father, Itzel, a young girl gets lost in the jungle and must reconnect with her Mayan heritage in order to escape and find a way back to her father. 2022 Award Winner Student Documentary Showcase (Bad Hombrewood)

THE BALLAD OF TITA AND THE MACHINES

2023, 15 min., USA, Sci-Fi/Drama

Director: Miguel Angel Caballero

Writer: Luis Antonio Aldana, Miguel Angel Caballero

Producer: Helena Sardinha, Rafael Thomaseto

Cast: Laura Patalano, Luis Antonio Aldana, Nico Greetham

In a near future where Artificial Intelligence in the workforce is a societal norm, Tita, an injured and elderly fieldworker, reluctantly hires an artificially intelligent humanoid substitute worker to fill in for her picking strawberries and unexpectedly attracts the curiosity of the creators of this technology when their AI workers are unable to do her back-breaking work. 2020 Award Winner LGBTQ+ Showcase (Acuitzeramo)

CHOCOLATE

2024, 14:30 min., USA, Drama Writer/Director: Thiago DaDalt Producer: Dru Miller

Cast: Piercey Dalton, Amy Argyle, João Bounassar

Follow Eve, a housewife and mother who unexpectedly becomes homeless in downtown Los Angeles. The film sparks conversations surrounding the harsh realities faced by those living on the streets, challenging common misconceptions of mental health struggles as mere drug abuse or laziness.

HONEY AND CLOVER: A RECIPE FOR DISASTER

2021, 14;06 min., USA, Comedy

Director: Andrea Maxwell

Writer: Theresa Burkhart Gallagher, Jackie Monahan, Matthew Gallagher

Producer: Theresa Burkhart Gallagher, Diane Z. Zollicoffer, Matthew Gallagher, Andrea Maxwell

Cast: Ray Abruzzo, Dan Lauria, David Barrera, Theresa Burkhart Gallagher, Jackie Monahan

Past and future unravel when former child stars are thrust back into the spotlight threatening to reveal their darkest secrets.

LYING IS COMPLICATED

2023, 3:59 min., USA, Comedy

Producer/Writer/Director: Monique Sorgen

Cast: Kelly Vrooman, Nick Creegan

Melanie tries to get her fake fiancé to come to dinner with her so she can keep up the ruse about how she’s getting married, thus forcing her married friends to hang out with her as her bridesmaids.

ONNAMUSHA

2023, 5:58 min., USA, Samurai Adventure/Animation

Producer/Writer/Director: Ryan C. Lopez

Cast: Josie Hung, Justin Bruce Lee, Simon Santos, Psalm Masaya

When Okami, a young Warrior witnesses her Brother’s murder at the hands of a merciless Ruler, with the help of Piero and Akari she must decide whether she will take her revenge, or if she will absolve The Ruler and begin anew.

[SUBTEXT]

2023, 11:00 min., USA, Comedy/Drama

Director: Erin Brown Thomas

Producer/Writer: Olivia Haller

Cast: Olivia Haller, Hunter Stiebel, Ciarra Krohne

Two people on a first date mask and ignore their insecurities until an event forces them to say what they’re really thinking.

UNDER THE BLUE

2024, 15 min., United Kingdom, Drama

Producer/Writer/Director: Linda Ludwig, James Curle

Cast: Steph Parry, Ed White, Nicola Walker, Paul Cawley, Akbar Kurtha

Bruised, hungry and only halfway through her late shift, a lonely and disillusioned police officer forms an unlikely connection with an appreciative and thankful criminal. 2018 Award Winner Emerging Filmmaker Showcase (Man of the Hour)

UNMASKING

2024, 9:50 min., USA, Comedy/Drama/LGBTQ+

Director: Aubree Bernier-Clarke

Writer: Audrey Dundee Hannah

Producer: Aubree Bernier-Clarke, Audrey Dundee Hannah, Amin El Gamal

Cast: Audrey Dundee Hannah, B.J. Minor, Becky Poole

Two friends make a pact to explore who they are beyond the “masks” of neurotypical and gender-binary expectations.

ZASADY (THE RULES)

2023, 8:54 min., USA, Experimental/Sci-Fi/Thriller

Producer/Writer/Director: Amanda Renee Knox

Cast: Taylor Owen

Sound Design: Ben Wilkins, Ryan Vaughan

In a dystopian world, what are the rules for survival? 2018 Award Winner Student Showcase (Night Call)