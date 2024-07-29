Jessica Oreck Kickstarts a Traveling Museum

Office of Collecting and Design

Back in 2021, filmmaker Jessica Oreck (Beetle Queen Conquers Tokyo), who appeared on Filmmaker‘s 25 New Faces list in 2009, launched her Office of Collecting and Design, which she describes as “part wonderland, part library, and part nostalgia machine, devoted to the diminutive, the misplaced, the unusual, and the forgotten.” A truly unusual endeavor, the Las Vegas-based tiny museum is exhibition space, animation studio and prop house — in short, a physical extension of the enthusiasms that have powered Oreck’s filmmaking.

From my print issue profile of the project:

A cinematic sensibility permeates the whole endeavor, not just in the theatricality of the museum’s interior design but in the sense of drama and mystery contained within these seemingly random objects, collected according to some ineffable taxonomy. “Filmmaking is about creating atmosphere,” says Oreck. “I’m very uninterested in characters and narrative. I’m really just trying to create a mood and a really immersive, tactile, textural environment. So, this feels like a very natural progression for me.”

Now, Oreck is embarking on the museum’s next iteration — a traveling space that will tour the country in a 40′ trailer — and she’s on Kickstarter seeking backers. She writes:

In a world saturated with screens and virtual experiences, the Office of Collecting and Design is a sanctuary untethered from technology—an oasis of tactile exploration, a testament to the tangible, a manifestation of the multi-sensory experience of the analog world. Our museum isn’t just interactive—it’s a multi-purpose marvel! By day, immerse yourself in a world where you can open every drawer, explore every box, and discover to your heart’s content. Visitors will still be able to participate in our Flatlay Experience, our Scavenger Hunt, or just come in to enjoy the space. By night, we ignite the spark of creativity with artist workshops, poetry readings, tarot sessions, intimate concerts, and unforgettable dinner parties. The result is a living sculptural installation piece and beloved community space in one.

Learn more on the project’s Kickstarter page.