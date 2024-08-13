Gotham Awards Adds Best Director & Breakthrough Performer Categories
The Gotham Film & Media Institute, Filmmaker’s publisher, announced today the opening of its 2024 submissions plus the addition of two competitive categories. For the first time, there will be a Best Director award. Returning this year will be a Breakthrough Performer award, which was last presented in 2022. The other categories are: Best Feature, Best Documentary Feature, Best International Feature, Breakthrough Director, Best Screenplay and Outstanding Lead Performance, Outstanding Supporting Performance.
Missing this year are the various TV award categories, which will now be presented in a separate Gotham TV Awards ceremony on June 2, 2025.
From the press release:
“We’re thrilled to expand our recognition of exceptional talent this year,” said Jeffrey Sharp, Executive Director of The Gotham Film & Media Institute. “For the first time, we are introducing the Gotham Award for Best Director, honoring a filmmaker whose fiction film, whether U.S. or international, pushes the boundaries of creativity and demonstrates a unique vision. This new award complements our longstanding Breakthrough Director Award for first-time directing talent.”
Submission applications, along with full criteria, are available at https://awards.thegotham.org/criteria/. Nominees will be announced on Tuesday, October 29th, 2024, and winners will be honored at the awards ceremony at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday, December 2, 2024. All television award categories will be presented at the 2025 Gotham TV Awards, which will be held in New York on Monday, June 2, 2025.