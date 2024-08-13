Gotham Awards Adds Best Director & Breakthrough Performer Categories

Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie at the 2023 Gotham Awards

The Gotham Film & Media Institute, Filmmaker’s publisher, announced today the opening of its 2024 submissions plus the addition of two competitive categories. For the first time, there will be a Best Director award. Returning this year will be a Breakthrough Performer award, which was last presented in 2022. The other categories are: Best Feature, Best Documentary Feature, Best International Feature, Breakthrough Director, Best Screenplay and Outstanding Lead Performance, Outstanding Supporting Performance.

Missing this year are the various TV award categories, which will now be presented in a separate Gotham TV Awards ceremony on June 2, 2025.

