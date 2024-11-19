“Your Own Formula, In You, Is Discovered in the Petri Dish of Confidence and Belief”: Peter Vack, Back To One, Episode 318

#image_title

As an actor, Peter Vack is known for his work in television series such as I Just Want My Pants Back (series lead), Mozart In The Jungle, and Love Life, and recent independent films like PVT Chat, Eugene Kotlyarenko’s The Code and his virtuoso turn as an evil version of “Peter Vack” in Actors (written, directed, and co-staring his sister Betsey Brown). As a filmmaker, he has gotten a reputation for demanding an “all in” approach from his performers. His first feature, Assholes (called “the most disgusting movie ever”), won a jury prize at SXSW, and his latest, www.RachelOrmont.com, described as a “psychedelic techno-satire about growing up in captivity,” just premiered in September and is already on the fast track toward “cult hit” status. On this episode, he describes his belief that an actor has to develop a pure, almost religious faith in their ability, fueled by positivity and joy. He explains why “intellectual homework” doesn’t help him at all anymore, how incorporating a “toxic method” approach when playing a toxic “method actor” actually worked for him, what being “a player on the field” and “embodying the energy” mean for him as a director, why the best practice an actor can do is actually outside the work, and much more.

Back To One can be found wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Spotify. And if you’re enjoying what you are hearing, please subscribe and rate us! Follow Back To One on Instagram.