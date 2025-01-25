Seeds, courtesy of Sundance Institute.

In Seeds, her feature debut, Brittany Shyne explores the generational legacy of Black farmers in the American south via observational vignettes shot in stunning black and white. Acting as director, producer and cinematographer, Shyne developed authentic connections with the film’s oft-elderly subjects, and she cites the passing of several of these participants as “the most difficult days” of production.

Below, Shyne elaborates on the decision to shoot solo, the visual artists she looked to for inspiration and her natural approach to lighting.

Filmmaker: How and why did you wind up being the cinematographer of your film? What were the factors and attributes that led to your being hired for this job?

Shyne: For affordability and convenience it made the most sense to DP my own film. I also already owned a camera at the time, and I’ve always enjoyed cinematography, having shot for other documentary projects as well. And since the majority of the film wasn’t event based, it allowed me the flexibility to travel down south to film. During my first and initial days of shooting, I had my friend Qihui Wu with me, who is also a wonderful and adept cinematographer. I think having a small crew early on made the process of filming this project a bit easier, as we were more malleable and less intrusive. Eventually, when I was by myself driving from Ohio to Georgia, filming as a one-person crew, I had already developed a familiar and comfortable routine. I think by doing my own camerawork it allowed a level of trust and openness with my participants.

Filmmaker: What were your artistic goals on this film, and how did you realize them? How did you want your cinematography to enhance the film’s storytelling and treatment of its Characters?

Shyne: As a cinematographer, it was essential for me to linger in a space that was constantly changing and evolving, even if at a slower pace, which allowed me to adapt to my surroundings. Thematically, the film primarily focuses on aging farmers, who are often at rest, which is why cars and transportation are so heavily featured in the film, and why I’m on sticks a lot with them. Whereas with Willie, who is a solitary farmer, and much more physically active and agile, I found myself going hand-held. The majority of my artistic choices were dependent on what was the most practical within a given situation or storyline.

Filmmaker: Were there any specific influences on your cinematography, whether they be other films, or visual art, of photography, or something else?

Shyne: People who have inspired and influenced me on this journey have been prominent artists, such as the 20th century photographer, P.H. Polk, who made elegant and dignified portraits of everyday African-Americans. He depicted his subjects in a way that gave them ownership and authority of their images, and meticulously crafted light out of darkness to create vivid images that added depth and texture to his posed subjects. Additional references for my film include filmmaker Charles Burnett, Graciela Iturbide, The Kamoinge Group, Raymond Depardon, Jeanne Moutoussamy-Ashe (Daufuskie Island series), and many other visionaries. With Seeds, I am hoping to incorporate a photographic aesthetic with the idea of capturing a moment in time, in what is an otherwise continuous metamorphosis of individuals and place. Black and white allows me to emphasize and suspend time where color cannot.

Filmmaker: What were the biggest challenges posed by production to those goals?

Shyne: Due to limited funding early on in the project it made it extremely difficult to achieve some of these early filmic milestones, given overall production costs and limitations. Additionally, it would have been beneficial to have another sound person at times—I ultimately had to direct, film and record sound at once, which can be a challenge.

Filmmaker: What camera did you shoot on? Why did you choose the camera that you did? What lenses did you use?

Shyne: I shot with the C100 Mark II and the C300 Mark III. In retrospect, when looking at this question I realized that all my projects were shot with Canon equipment. I like the dynamic range and the latitude in the shadows. Although this film is in b&w I was always fond of how Canon technology looked on Black skin. The normal doc lenses Canon EF-S 18-135mm, Canon EF 24-105.

Filmmaker: Describe your approach to lighting.

Shyne: The Georgia and Mississippi sun.

Filmmaker: What was the most difficult scene to realize and why? And how did you do it?

Shyne: The most difficult days were the ones where it was clear that the participants I’d come to respect and cherish had become ill or had passed away, and had now returned to the earth. Those uncompromising life experiences are always difficult to reckon with.

Filmmaker: Finally, describe the finishing of the film. How much of your look was “baked in” versus realized in the DI?

Shyne: Because the project was graded to b&w each shot/scene had its own set of specifications. Ultimately, I wanted a film look without adding artificial grain so I just embraced some of the noise that was added when we lifted the shadows.

TECH BOX

Film Title: Seeds

Camera: C100 Mark II and the C300 Mark III

Lenses: Canon EF-S 18-135mm, Canon EF 24-105

Lighting: Available Light

Color Grading: DaVinci Resolve (Natacha Ikoli)