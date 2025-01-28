Films are made over many days, but some days are more memorable, and important, than others. Imagine yourself in ten years looking back on this production. What day from your film’s development, production or post do you think you’ll view as the most significant and why?

Isaac Mizrahi in the tub, chatting with his mother on the phone as if the cameras weren’t there. No problem being filmed mid-soak. Nudity wasn’t a thing for him—or for me, really. When you’re around supermodels like Linda, Naomi, Kate and Cindy, modesty isn’t exactly part of the gig. Clothes came off as quickly as they went on. Back then, there was a certain fearlessness.

The behind the scenes, drama didn’t happen in the tub—it happened at the piano. Isaac played Clair de Lune. To me, Isaac’s playing was tender, with lovely imperfections. To Isaac…disaster. He fought tooth and nail, insisting it wasn’t good. Funny how the flaws he couldn’t stand made it beautiful to me. And yet, while he drew the line at an imperfect Clair de Lune, he had no problem baring it all in a bubble bath.