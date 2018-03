SFFILM Announces Its Launch Program’s 2018 All-Doc Slate

The Human Element (courtesy SFFILM)

SFFILM announced today the five titles that will comprise its 2018 Launch Program, an initiative intending to highlight for the industry a select group of world-premiering films drawn from different sections of the San Francisco International Film Festival. Films in last year’s Launch Program went on to be bought by distributors includingMagnolia Pictures and Sundance Selects, and SFFILM hopes to build on that momentum this second year. Interestingly, this year’s line-up consists entirely of docs as opposed to the 2017 edition, which featured two of five fiction titles.

“We are delighted to shine the spotlight on our second year of Launch,” said SFFILM Executive Director Noah Cowan in a press release. “This is a tightly focused program of world premiere presentations that we feel represent the values of our city and region and that we want to see enter the global film distribution system to help promote those values. At the heart of our approach is compassion – for underserved youth, for the sons and daughters of the incarcerated, for under-represented cultures, and for those affected by our decaying environment and the global human rights crisis. We invite buyers from around the country to help us advance a culture of change.”

This year’s Launch titles are below. The San Francisco International Film Festival runs April 4 – 17 at venues around the city.