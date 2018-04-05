Davey Foundation Offers Grants for Short Films; Late Deadline May 15

Fry Day

In years past, we’ve highlighted the Davey Foundation’s annual grant for short films, and while we missed posting about this year’s edition in time for the regular deadline, the late deadline of May 15 still applies. This year, three $5,000 grants are being offered; one includes a gear incentive package, while another also offers a $2,500 Utah filmmaker grant. This is the festival’s fifth year; past recipients have included Lauren Wolkstein’s Beemus, It’ll End in Tears and Fry Day, by 2017 25 New Face of Film Laura Moss. Guest jurors for this year’s edition are Sophia Takal (Always Shine, Green) and Adam Salky (I Smile Back). For more information, click here.