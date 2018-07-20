Latest News

Peter Gallagher and Laura San Giacomo in sex, lies, and videotape

“I Don’t Care If It Never Shows in a Theater”: Steven Soderbergh on sex, lies, and videotape, 4K HDR and the Studio System

Jul 20, 2018

Andrew Gillis in Werewolf (courtesy of La Distributrice de Films)

Why I Am Hopeful: Programmer Eric Allen Hatch on the Future of Arthouse Programming

Jun 11, 2018

Adam Driver and John David Washington in BlacKkKlansman

Cannes Dispatch #5: BlacKkKlansman, The House That Jack Built

May 15, 2018

Filmmaker

Click here to read our Summer 2018 issue, featuring interviews with Madeline's Madeline director Josephine Decker, David Leitner on the new cameras of 2018, our overview of film schools and more...

Back to One Podcast: BlacKkKlansman Actor Topher Grace Talks Playing Evil People, Working with Great Directors, and the Epidemic of the Hollywood Earpiece

in Actors, Columns, Interviews
on Aug 7, 2018

Seven seasons on the sitcom That ’70s Show led Topher Grace to roles in Steven Soderbergh’s Traffic, In Good Company, a not entirely successful turn as “Venom” in Spider Man 3, and lighter projects like Win A Date With Tad Hamilton and Valentine’s Day. He then decided to change the trajectory of his career. He told his agents he wanted to work exclusively with great film artists in environments that inspired him. Worthy projects like Interstellar, Truth and War Machine followed. And this year, Grace’s next chapter continues with David Robert Mitchell’s Under the Silver Lake and the challenging role of David Duke in Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman (Opening August 10th). In our woefully brief time together, Grace talks about his work in a charmingly straightforward and insightful way.

