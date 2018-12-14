The Black List Announces its 2018 Screenplays

The 13th edition of The Black List has just been released. Founded by development executive Franklin Leonard, the list is a survey of the best un-produced screenplays in Hollywood, according to an anonymous selection of agents, managers, and production companies. Topping the list is Frat Boy Genius, a seemingly Social Network style take on Snap’s Evan Spiegel. Other highlights include a new project from Lena Waithe, and Nobody Nothing Nowhere, written by last year’s 25 New Faces Rachel Wolther and Alex Fischer. Read on for the full list.

36 Votes:

Frat Boy Genius by Elissa Karasik

A disgruntled employee of Snapchat tells the rise of her former Stanford classmate, preeminent douchebag and current boss Evan Spiegel.

AGENCY: UNITED TALENT AGENCY

AGENTS: AMANDA BURNETT, ANNA FLICKINGER, JORDAN LONNER, JULIAN THUAN

MANAGEMENT: THE GOTHAM GROUP

MANAGERS: MAX GOLDFARB, STACEY LUBLINER

35 Votes:

King Richard by Zach Baylin

The true story of Richard Williams, the hard-nosed and uncompromising father of tennis prodigies turned superstars, Venus and Serena Williams.

AGENCY: CAA

AGENTS: SUE CARLS, JON CASSIR, PRAVEEN PANDIAN

MANAGEMENT: GRANDVIEW

MANAGERS: ZAC FROGNOWSKI, JEFF SILVER

PRODUCERS: STAR THROWER ENTERTAINMENT

34 Votes:

Get Home Safe by Christy Hall

A young woman must get home by herself on Halloween with no cell phone battery and a group of gamergate trolls out to get her.

AGENCY:CREATIVE ARTISTS AGENCY

AGENTS: SUE CARLS, DANA HARRIS, ADAM BIREN, OLIVIA BLAUSTEIN

MANAGEMENT:LBI ENTERTAINMENT

MANAGERS:HARRY LENGSFIELD

PRODUCERS: GREY MATTERS, CHRISTY HALL, ERIC HEISSERER

30 Votes:

Drudge by Cody Brotter

The story of how oddball internet reporter Matt Drudge broke the Lewinsky Scandal and nearly took down a presidency, all from a desktop computer in his one-bedroom apartment in Hollywood.

AGENCY: ICM PARTNERS

AGENTS: MELISSA ORTON, CULLEN CONLY, JAMES ROBINS EARLY, DOUG MACLAREN, JR RINGER

MANAGEMENT: BRILLSTEIN ENTERTAINMENT PARTNERS

MANAGERS: NATALIE COVAULT

PRODUCERS: BEN LECLAIR

Harry’s All Night Hamburgers by Steve Desmond, Michael Anthony Sherman

A down-on-his-luck high school senior discovers that the old roadside diner outside of town is secretly a hangout for parallel universe travelers. He sets off on a mind-bending adventure across the multiverse that takes him beyond his wildest dreams.

AGENCY: AGENCY FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS

AGENTS: ADAM PERRY, SHERYL PETERSEN

FINANCIER: WARNER BROS

PRODUCERS: MAD CHANCE

Promising Young Woman by Emerald Fennell

Still hurting years later from the suicide of her mistreated best friend, a woman is torn between seeking vengeance on the lost friend’s behalf and moving on with her life.

AGENCY: UTA

AGENTS: ALLAN HALDEMAN, JOSH KATZ, GREG MCKNIGHT, ALEX RINCON

MANAGEMENT: MANAGEMENT 360

MANAGERS: CLIFFORD MURRAY

FINANCIER: FILMNATION

PRODUCERS: LUCKYCHAP

29 Votes:

Cobweb by Chris Thomas Devlin

Peter has always been told the voice he hears at night is only in his head, but when he suspects his parents have been lying, he conspires to free the girl within the walls of his house.

AGENCY: UNITED TALENT AGENCY

AGENTS: CHARLES FERRARO, JENNY MARYASIS

MANAGEMENT: BELLEVUE PRODUCTIONS

MANAGERS: JOHN ZAOZIRNY

FINANCIER: LIONSGATE

PRODUCERS: VERTIGO ENTERTAINMENT, POINT GREY PICTURES

26 Votes:

The Worst Guy of All Time (And the Girl Who Came to Kill Him) by Michael Waldron

Barret is a social media influencer, the worst guy ever, and the eventual President of the United States. Dixie is a badass freedom fighter, sent back from 2076 to kill him before he takes over the world and ruins the future. They fucking hate each other. Then they accidentally fall in love.

AGENCY: CAA

AGENTS: MATT HENRY, PRAVEEN PANDIAN, PETE STEIN

MANAGEMENT: LBI ENT.

MANAGERS: CHRIS DONNELLY, HARRY LENGFIELD

PRODUCERS: STAMPEDE VENTURES

21 Votes:

Analytica by Scott F. Conroy

The true story of Chris Wylie and Cambridge Analytica.

AGENCY: CREATIVE ARTISTS AGENCY

AGENTS: RACHEL ADLER, JON CASSIR, DARIAN LANZETTA

MANAGEMENT:KAPLAN / PERRONE ENTERTAINMENT

MANAGERS: JOSH GOLDENBERG, SEAN PERRONE

PRODUCERS: IMAGINE ENTERTAINMENT

20 Votes:

The Broodmare by Michael Voyer

When a recovering member of Alcoholics Anonymous decides to make amends with his high school sweetheart, he soon realizes that her newfound love of equines may have some darker, more sinister connections.

AGENCY: VERVE

AGENTS: PARKER DAVIS

MANAGEMENT: GOOD FEAR FILM + MANAGEMENT

MANAGER: SCOTT STOOPS

PRODUCERS: DARK CASTLE, XYZ FILMS

Covers by Flora Greeson

The longtime assistant of a famous singer must navigate the rocky waters of the LA music scene to make her dreams of producing music a reality.

AGENCY: UNITED TALENT AGENCY

AGENTS: ANNA FLICKINGER, BILL ZOTTI

FINANCIER: UNIVERSAL PICTURES

PRODUCERS: WORKING TITLE

19 Votes:

The Biscuit by Jack Waz

In 1998, a teacher and her veteran husband find a way to afford the family they’ve always dreamed of: by selling America’s nuclear launch codes after President Bill Clinton loses them.

MANAGEMENT: BELLEVUE PRODUCTIONS

MANAGERS: JOHN ZAOZIRNY

Just the Facts by Kenny Kyle

The riveting true story of AJ Daulerio’s meteoric rise from obscure sports blogger to Editor-in-Chief of Gawker Media during the wild, heady early days of the digital journalism boom, culminating in the Hulk Hogan sex tape trial, which brought about Gawker’s downfall and set a precedent for billionaires to attack the media and free speech.

AGENCY: WME ENTERTAINMENT

AGENTS: TANYA COHEN, CJ FIGHT

MANAGEMENT: BELLEVUE PRODUCTIONS

MANAGERS: JEFF PORTNOY

FINANCIER: FIRST LOOK MEDIA

PRODUCERS: EXHIBIT A

18 Votes:

The Seventh by Reiss Clauson-Wolf, Julian Silver

A look at the regiment led by Colonel Custer in the days leading up to the disastrous fight at Little Bighorn against Sitting Bull.

AGENCY:PARADIGM TALENT AGENCY

AGENTS: MARK ROSS, ZAC SIMMONS, CHRIS SMITH

MANAGEMENT: Hollander Entertainment

MANAGERS: RUSSELL HOLLANDER

17 Votes:

Bag Man by Alex Convery

Atticus Archer is college football’s version of a fixer. As he juggles chasing the nation’s top prospect, a mental breakdown from a star quarterback, and his own personal demons, an NCAA agent arrives on campus to threaten everything.

AGENCY: UNITED TALENT AGENCY

AGENTS: RAMSES ISHAK, JORDAN LONNER, MICHAEL SHERESKY

MANAGEMENT: GRANDVIEW

MANAGERS: ZAC FROGNOWSKI, FAISAL KANAAN

15 Votes:

Grace by Will Lowell

When Grace and her husband Jay retreat to an empty vacation island to escape his grueling political campaign, Grace begins reliving traumatic experiences from her past, forcing her to question what is real. After she discovers that powerful people behind Jay’s campaign have been manipulating her experiences, Grace’s struggle to retain her sanity becomes an all too real fight for survival.

MANAGEMENT: LBI ENTERTAINMENT

MANAGERS: HARRY LENGSFIELD, SAM WARREN

PRODUCERS: MARC EVANS

14 Votes:

In Retrospect by Brett Treacy, Dan Woodward

When a man’s estranged wife gets lost inside of her own mind during an experimental procedure, he must navigate her subconscious to find her in the memories of their past.

AGENCY: WME ENTERTAINMENT

AGENTS: MIKE FERA, SOLCO SCHUIT

MANAGEMENT: MADHOUSE ENTERTAINMENT

MANAGERS: KENDRICK TAN

PRODUCERS: JACKSON PICTURES

Rub & Tug by Gary Spinelli

In 1970s Pittsburgh, Dante “Tex” Gill (fka Jean Marie Gill) runs a massage parlor and steroids operation that challenges the mob, rising to power with the support of the gay community and girlfriend Cynthia.

AGENCY: CAA

AGENTS: SCOTT GREENBERG

PRODUCERS: MATERIAL PICTURES, SILVER PICTURES

13 Votes:

Our Condolences by Greg Kalleres

A couple navigates their relationship after another couple, with whom they’re close, tragically loses their child.

AGENCY: VERVE

AGENTS: JENNA BLOCK, MELISSA FRIED, RICH ROGERS, ADAM WEINSTEIN

MANAGEMENT: THE GOTHAM GROUP

MANAGERS: JUSTIN LITTMAN, LINDSAY WILLIAMS

PRODUCERS: MAVEN PICTURES

Queens of the Stoned Age by Elyse Hollander

Forced out of a fashion industry that exploited her, former model Honey stumbles into dealing weed to make ends meet – and soon discovers a gift for it. Hiring all her model friends to work with her, they quickly become one of the biggest weed dealers in New York City, knowing all the right people and using their looks and charm to avoid detection. But their success soon brings all the wrong kinds of attention… and they find themselves in a fight for their lives. Based on a true story.

AGENCY: WME ENTERTAINMENT

AGENTS: TANYA COHEN, SIMON FABER

MANAGEMENT: BELLEVUE PRODUCTIONS

MANAGERS: JOHN ZAOZIRNY

FINANCIER: SONY PICTURES

PRODUCERS: ESCAPE ARTISTS, INIMITABLE PICTURES

12 Votes:

Meet Cute by Noga Pnueli

When a woman finds a time machine in a downtown Manhattan nail salon, she uses it to keep traveling back in time 24 hours to make her previous night’s date perfect.

AGENCY:AGENCY FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS

AGENTS: SEAN BERARD, CHRISTINA CAMPAGNOLA, CHRIS COGGINS SHERYL PETERSEN

MANAGEMENT: HEROES AND VILLAINS ENTERTAINMENT

MANAGERS: CHRIS COGGINS

PRODUCERS: WEED ROAD PICTURES

Tillman by Sean Thomas

When former NFL player Pat Tillman is killed in battle, his family uncovers the truth from the United States government who lied about the circumstances of his death.

AGENCY: CREATIVE ARTISTS AGENCY

AGENTS: DARIAN LANZETTA

MANAGEMENT: LEE STOBBY ENTERTAINMENT

MANAGERS: DERRICK EPPICH

PRODUCERS: ROCKLIN FAUST

To The Extreme by Chris Goodwin and Phillip Van

From a high school dropout selling used cars in Dallas to having the first hip hop single to top the Billboard charts with Ice Ice Baby, a young Vanilla Ice struggles with stardom, extortion attempts, and selling out as he makes music history.

AGENCY: VERVE TALENT AND LITERARY AGENCY

AGENTS: BRYAN BESSER, DAVID BOXERBAUM, PARKER DAVIS

MANAGEMENT: INDUSTRY ENTERTAINMENT

MANAGERS: STEPHEN CRAWFORD, MICAH KLATZKER

PRODUCERS: NO TRACE CAMPING, RAMONA FLIMS

11 Votes:

Dead Dads Club by Amanda Idoko

A high schooler, in an effort to find a more interesting story for her college scholarship application, lies about her father’s recent death. But when the father tries to take advantage of the lie by faking his own death, the high schooler’s nemesis investigates, and bodies start piling up.

AGENCY: WME ENTERTAINMENT

AGENTS: NICK HOAGLAND, MEYASH PRABHU

FINANCIER: NO TRACE CAMPING

PRODUCERS: NO TRACE CAMPING

The Fastest Game by Katie Werner, Zach Wernerr

Miami, 1975. Ronnie Weiss, a law school graduate primed to start his life, is suddenly saddled with his late- father’s enormous gambling debt and thrust into a world he has desperately tried to avoid. To climb out of the hole and escape a notorious Miami Beach bookie, Ronnie and a childhood friend devise a betting system that exploits the glamorous, high-stakes sport of Jai Alai, making millions of dollars and enemies of the Boston Mob and Federal Government in the process. Based on a true story.

AGENCY: ICM PARTNERS

AGENTS: BRYAN DIPERSTEIN

MANAGEMENT: MADHOUSE ENTERTAINMENT

MANAGERS: RYAN CUNNINGHAM

The United States of America v. Bill Gates by Justin Kremer

An inexperienced and idealistic twentysomething finds himself at the center of the largest anti-trust suit in modern American history when his idol, billionaire behemoth Bill Gates, wages war against his young internet company.

AGENCY: VERVE

MANAGEMENT: MADHOUSE ENTERTAINMENT

AGENTS: PARKER DAVIS, SARA NESTOR

MANAGERS: ADAM KOLBRENNER

PRODUCERS: DREAM ABOUT FILMS

10 Votes:

Black Flies by Ryan King

A young man becomes an emergency medical technician in Harlem as a temporary stop before he enters medical school. There, he experiences a range of crises and stressful misadventures, including a mentor who has been numbed to the point that he makes a wrong decision in a life-and-death situation.

AGENCY: UTA

AGENTS

ANNA BERTHOLD, CHARLES FERRARO

MANAGEMENT: HEROES AND VILLAINS ENTERTAINMENT

MANAGERS

BENJAMIN BLAKE

FINANCIER: MAD RIVER

PRODUCERS: AZA FILMS, TWO & TWO PICTURES

Bolsa Negra by Charlie Wechtel, Dave Rabinowitz

A down and out sports agent risks everything to bring a star Cuban baseball player back to the United States to play in the Major Leagues. Based on an amalgamation of true stories detailing the rise of the League’s movement to smuggle Cuban baseball players into the US during the 1990s.

AGENCY: WME ENTERTAINMENT

AGENTS: HANNAH DAVIS, NICK HOAGLAND, SOLCO SCHUIT

PRODUCERS: IMPOSSIBLE DREAM ENTERTAINMENT

Happy Anniversary by Holly Brix

A couple’s wedding anniversary is interrupted by a home invasion.

AGENCY:VERVE TALENT AND LITERARY AGENCY

AGENTS: DAVID BOXERBAUM, MELISSA DARMAN, MATTHEW DOYLE, SARA NESTOR,BILL WEINSTEIN

FINANCIER: PARAMOUNT

PRODUCERS: PLATINUM DUNES

Happy Little Trees by Shawn Dwyer

After Bill Alexander’s long-running show “The Magic of Oil Painting” was cancelled by PBS and replaced with Bob Ross’ show, “The Joy of Oil Painting,” Alexander accuses the soft-spoken afro’d Ross of stealing his act, inciting a bitter dispute that changed the lives of both men forever. Based on a true story.

AGENCY: VERVE TALENT AND LITERARY AGENCY

AGENTS: DAVID BOXERBAUM

MANAGEMENT: BELLEVUE PRODUCTIONS

MANAGERS: JEFF PORTNOY

PRODUCERS: UNIQUE FEATURES

Just Girl by Bill Kennedy

After the United States survives a vampire war, a young human girl going through puberty learns that she may be turning into a vampire.

AGENCY: WME ENTERTAINMENT

AGENTS: CJ FIGHT

MANAGEMENT: KAPLAN / PERRONE ENTERTAINMENT

MANAGERS: JOSH GOLDENBERG

The Liberators by Madison Turner

At the height of World War II, a headstrong African-American tank commander and his crew plow through war- torn Europe, determined to prove themselves as equals and bring Hitler to his knees.

AGENCY: CREATIVE ARTISTS AGENCY

AGENTS: MATT MARTIN, PETE STEIN

MANAGEMENT: GRANDVIEW

MANAGERS: ZAC FROGNOWSKI, JOSH GLICK

FINANCIER: WARNER BROS

PRODUCERS: OUTLIER SOCIETY, SAFEHOUSE

73 Seconds by Shawn Dwyer

The extraordinary true story of Bob Ebeling and Roger Boisjoly, the aerospace engineers who discovered the “o-ring anomaly” that led to the Space Shuttle Challenger disaster. After struggling to convince their superiors at Morton-Thiokol and NASA to investigate the anomaly, Ebeling and Boisjoly were tasked with proving it: an extremely complicated and expensive endeavor that took an emotional toll on their lives but helped bring about changes to the Shuttle Program that saved the lives of future astronauts.

AGENCY: VERVE

AGENTS: DAVID BOXERBAUM, SARA NESTOR

MANAGEMENT: BELLEVUE

MANAGERS: JEFF PORTNOY

PRODUCERS: ADAM GOODMAN

9 Votes:

The Beast by Aaron Sala

After a plane crash in the Pacific Ocean, a woman finds herself marooned on an island with a bloodthirsty beast.

AGENCY: VERVE TALENT AND LITERARY AGENCY

AGENTS: DAVID BOXERBAUM, KYLE JENSEN, NICKY MOHEBBI

MANAGEMENT: MADHOUSE ENTERTAINMENT

MANAGERS: ADAM KOLBRENNER, KENDRICK TAN

FINANCIER: H-COLLECTIVE

PRODUCERS: H-COLLECTIVE

Blur by Jacob Colman

When a guy in a committed relationship starts to suspect that the avatar he’s been digitally hooking up with might belong to his best friend’s girlfriend, he becomes entangled in something he can’t quite understand.

MANAGEMENT: ECHO LAKE

MANAGERS: ADAM RIBACK

PRODUCERS: BURN LATER PRODUCTIONS, DIEGO BONETA, ECHO LAKE ENTERTAINMENT

Conviction by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright

The incredible true story of the final trial of Clarence Darrow, the greatest attorney of the 20th century who for the first and only time in his career was fighting for the wrong side. Darrow defends a wealthy white family caught murdering a native Hawaiian boy whom they wrongfully accused of raping their daughter.

AGENCY: VERVE

AGENTS: JENNA BLOCK, CHASE NORTHINGTON, ADAM WEINSTEIN

MANAGEMENT: MGMT ARTISTS

MANAGERS: MICHAEL DIAMOND, CORA OLSON

PRODUCERS: AARON AND JORDAN KANDELL

Dark by Nelson Greaves

When the crew of an oil rig begins to drill on one of the deepest stretches of the ocean floor, they awake a dark and dangerous creature that has been hidden away for hundreds of years.

AGENCY: WME ENTERTAINMENT

AGENTS: PHIL D’AMECOURT, HANNAH DAVIS

MANAGEMENT: KAPLAN / PERRONE ENTERTAINMENT

MANAGERS: JOSH GOLDENBERG

FINANCIER: PARAMOUNT PICTURES

PRODUCERS: PLATINUM DUNES

Kill the Leopard by Mattson Tomlin

A henchman-turned-terrorist has a bone to pick with an idolized vigilante. When he takes control of a city skyscraper, the hero known as the Leopard comes to the rescue – but when both the terrorist and the Leopard are overtaken by the hostages, a kangaroo court evolves as the hostages navigate their complex histories with the vigilante.

AGENCY: CREATIVE ARTISTS AGENCY

AGENTS: JAY BAKER, PETE STEIN, IDA ZINITI

MANAGEMENT: GRANDVIEW

MANAGERS: ZAC FROGNOWSKI

The Kings of Cool by Jon Dorsey

During segregation in the 1960s American South, a nerdy teen tries to win a student election at an all-black high school, but he’ll have to defeat a blossoming badass named Samuel L. Jackson to do so. Based on a true story.

AGENCY: CREATIVE ARTISTS AGENCY

AGENTS: JACQUIE KATZ, DARIAN LANZETTA, JOE MANN

MANAGEMENT: GOOD FEAR FILM + MANAGEMENT

MANAGERS: DANIEL VANG

Mamba by Mike Schneider

A chronicle of the Kobe Bryant sexual assault case in the early 2000s, based on reports, court transcripts, and police interviews.

AGENCY: CREATIVE ARTISTS AGENCY

AGENTS: JOE MANN, PETE STEIN

MANAGEMENT: LEE STOBBY ENTERTAINMENT

MANAGERS:LEE STOBBY

(Please) Maternity Leave by Ari Berkowitz and Ava Tramer

Two friends try to get their third friend pregnant so they can stop hanging out with her.

AGENCY: CREATIVE ARTISTS AGENCY (BERKOWITZ), AGENCY FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS (TRAMER)

AGENTS: DARIAN LANZETTA, ADAM PERRY

MANAGEMENT: ARTISTS FIRST (BERKOWITZ)

MANAGERS: MAGGIE HASKINS, CASEY NEUMEIER

Queen & Slim by Lena Waithe

The story of a black man and a black woman whose first date goes awry after they are pulled over by a police officer at a traffic stop. After killing the police officer in self-defense, they decide against turning themsevles in and go on the run.

AGENCY: WME ENTERTAINMENT

AGENTS: ROGER GREEN, THERESA KANG-LOWE

MANAGEMENT: THE MISSION ENTERTAINMENT

MANAGERS: ANDREW COLES, LAURA GARDNER

FINANCIER: MAKE READY, UNIVERSAL

PRODUCERS: DE LE REVOLUCION, HILLMAN GRAD, MAKEREADY, THE MISSION, 3BLACKDOT

Saddam & Me by Larry Cohen

The true story of the FBI’s interrogation of Saddam, carried out by a special agent whose family came to the US as refugees from Lebanon, ultimately leading to the discovery that there were no WMDs in Iraq.

AGENCY: UNITED TALENT AGENCY

AGENTS: MILORAD DRAGICEVIC, JAMES KEARNEY

MANAGEMENT: KAPLAN / PERRONE ENTERTAINMENT

MANAGERS: MICHAEL WILSON

8 Votes:

CI-34 by Sascha Penn

The FBI pairs a young African-American agent with Greg Scarpa, the most notorious hitman in mafia history, to solve the murder of a civil rights activist in 1966 Mississippi.

AGENCY: CREATIVE ARTISTS AGENCY

AGENTS: PETE STEIN, IDA ZINITI

MANAGEMENT: MADHOUSE ENTERTAINMENT

MANAGERS: ADAM KOLBRENNER

PRODUCERS: MADHOUSE, SASCHA PENN, NINE STORIES, CHADWICK BOSEMAN & LOGAN COLES

The Defender by Nicholas Mariani

At the height of Jim Crow, a courageous black attorney with the audacious name of Scipio Africanus Jones risks his life and career to defend eighty-seven men wrongfully accused of murder, taking the case all the way to the United States Supreme Court and achieving a stunning victory that will change American history forever. Based on a true story.

AGENCY: VERVE

AGENTS: PARKER DAVIS, CHASE NORTHINGTON

MANAGEMENT: WRIT LARGE

MANAGERS: BRITTON RIZZIO

PRODUCERS: 21 LAPS

Escher by Jason Kessler

Famed artist M.C. Escher reluctantly uses his unique view of the world to help the Dutch Resistance fight Nazi occupation during WWII. Inspired by true events.

MANAGEMENT: GOOD FEAR FILM + MANAGEMENT

MANAGERS: DANIEL VANG

The Half of It by Alice Wu

A smart, lonely teen is commissioned by the high school running-back to write love letters to the object of his, and her, affection.

AGENCY: CREATIVE ARTISTS AGENCY

AGENTS: STEVEE JO EADS, DARIAN LANZETTA, JOHN MCGREGOR

PRODUCER: ANTHONY BREGMAN

FINANCIER: NETFLIX

Hare by Jason Rostovsky

What starts as a fun day for a group of friends in the woods turns into a living nightmare for one rabbit.

MANAGEMENT: KAPLAN / PERRONE ENTERTAINMENT

MANAGERS:ALEX LERNER

Infidels by Mark Bianculli

When a US soldier learns that her Army medic brother is being held hostage by a sadistic ISIS executioner, she deserts her military post and enlists the help of a group of female renegade Kurdish fighters to bring justice when their armies won’t help them.

AGENCY: WME ENTERTAINMENT

AGENTS: PHIL D’AMECOURT, SOLCO SCHUIT

MANAGEMENT: ANONYMOUS CONTENT

MANAGERS: JEFF OKIN, ROSALIE SWEDLIN

PRODUCERS: STAR THROWER ENTERTAINMENT

Naked Is The Best Disguise by Graham Moore

In a near future in which illegal new technology allows specific memories to be removed from one person’s brain and inserted into anothers, a woman who deals in black market memories is accused of murdering a man she does not remember knowing.

AGENCY: CREATIVE ARTISTS AGENCY

AGENTS: TREVOR ASTBURY

FINANCIER: STUDIO 8

PRODUCERS: SCOTT FREE

Popular by Hannah Hafey and Kaitlin Smith

A story of power, betrayal, scandal, and deceit – you know, high school.

AGENCY: THE GERSH AGENCY

AGENTS: ERIC GARFINKEL, AMANDA JO SMITH

MANAGEMENT: THE ARLOOK GROUP

MANAGERS: RICHARD ARLOOK, JACK GREENBAUM

PRODUCERS: THE ARLOOK GROUP, BERLANTI PRODUCTIONS

Queen by Harry Tarre

Based on the inspiring true story of the world’s first openly transgender high school Prom Queen, Corey Rae.

AGENCY: CREATIVE ARTISTS AGENCY

AGENTS: DARIAN LANZETTA

MANAGEMENT: CIRCLE OF CONFUSION

MANAGERS: SUSAN SOLOMON

The Second Life of Ben Haskins by Matt Kic, Mike Sorce

Ben Haskins loses his battle with cancer, leaving his beloved wife Kat a widow. About twenty years later, a mysterious new technology has brought Ben’s consciousness back – but into a different body, one belonging to a more recently deceased man. After acclimating to his new self, Ben asks to be reunited with his long lost wife, only to discover she has opted never to see him again. Convinced this must be a mistake, Ben enlists a new friend to help him in the search to win back the love of his (former) life.

AGENCY: ABRAMS ARTISTS AGENCY

AGENTS: PAUL WEITZMAN

MANAGEMENT: MAGNOLIA ENTERTAINMENT

MANAGERS: JARED CEIZLER, ARI ZUDKEWICH

29th Accident by Alanna Brown

A young man tragically loses his wife on the day of their wedding. He is devastated, until four years later on their wedding anniversary, he awakens to find his beloved wife alive and well beside him.

AGENCY: UNITED TALENT AGENCY

AGENTS: ANNA BERTHOLD, CHARLES FERRARO

MANAGEMENT: KAPLAN / PERRONE ENTERTAINMENT

MANAGERS: AARON KAPLAN, HANNAH OZER

PRODUCERS: BERLANTI PRODUCTIONS

Untitled Coast Guard by Alex Sohn

An inexperienced Coast Guard Captain is put to the test after she unknowingly intercepts one of the world’s most dangerous drug lords. With a hurricane bearing down on them, the captain and her crew must defend the ship against a series of unrelenting attacks. Based on “Drug War On the High Seas: Onboard the Coast Guards Billion-Dollar Busts” by Hunter Atkins.

AGENCY: PARADIGM TALENT AGENCY

AGENTS: MARK ROSS, ELLIE SCHIFF, DOUG FRONK

MANAGEMENT: MADHOUSE ENTERTAINMENT

MANAGERS: KENDRICK TAN

FINANCIER: FOX

PRODUCERS: 21 LAPS

Welcome to the Neighborhood by Ross Lazar, Sebastian Shepard

When a new job transplants an upper-middle class family from San Francisco into an up-and-coming neighborhood outside of Portland, they don’t get the neighborly welcome they were expecting.

AGENCY: WME ENTERTAINMENT

AGENTS: MIKE FERA, NICK HOAGLAND

Young. Wild. Free. by Tony Rettenmaier, Juel Taylor

A teenager struggling to provide for his younger siblings in Compton finds his life turned upside down when he’s held at gunpoint by the girl of his dreams.

MANAGEMENT: THE GOTHAM GROUP

MANAGERS: MAX GOLDFARB, PETER MCHUGH, ERIC ROBINSON

PRODUCERS: NO LABEL

Your Boy by Matt Whitaker

Home for the summer on Long Island, a shy black college student comes out to his oldest and closest friend. But after an internship in Manhattan leads him to an exhilarating gay social scene, the 21-year-old is caught between his newly confident lifestyle and the unpopular straight friend who once knew him best.

AGENCY: UNITED TALENT AGENCY

AGENTS: ALLAN HALDEMAN, JON LEVY, ALEX RINCON

PRODUCERS: MARC PLATT PRODUCTIONS

7 Votes:

AMA (Ask Me Anything) by John Wikstrom

A highly publicized AMA (Q&A) session between a fast-rising publicist and an aging music icon quickly turns into a deadly game of cat and mouse when the event is seized by a hacker who systematically beings revealing dark secrets from both of their pasts, forcing them to publicly confront the horrific events they’ve committed on the largest social media platform in the world.

AGENCY: VERVE

AGENTS: DAVID BOXERBAUM, KYLE JENSEN, NICKY MOHEBBI

MANAGEMENT: GOOD FEAR FILM + MANAGEMENT

MANAGERS: SCOTT STOOPS, JAKE WAGNER

PRODUCERS: ROMARK

At Risk by Jenny Halper

Told through the eyes of ten year old Charlie in 1986, a family struggles to stay intact when an AIDS diagnosis makes them pariahs in their small New England town. Based on Alice Hoffman’s novel.

MANAGEMENT: UNTITLED ENTERTAINMENT

MANAGERS: LIZA ZUSMAN

PRODUCERS: DAUGHTER FILMS, WASHINGTON SQUARE FILMS

Gunfight by Jake Disch

A satirical take on the unbelievable but true story of how the NRA changed overnight from an apolitical gun safety and marksmanship club into the most powerful and unhinged lobbying group in Washington, DC.

AGENCY: WME ENTERTAINMENT

AGENTS: CJ FIGHT, DAVID LUBLINER

MANAGEMENT: THE RADMIN COMPANY

MANAGERS: LINNE RADMIN

PRODUCERS: STAR THROWER ENTERTAINMENT, LINNE RADMIN

Inhuman Nature by Matt Fisch

When bio-tech titan Van Danzen is falsely convicted of murdering his business partner, he sends his greatest creation – a spitting-image humanoid robot – to serve a life sentence in his place. However, the humanoid’s militarized programming sends him on a rampage to escape prison and hunt those responsible for his creator’s set-up and imprisonment.

MANAGEMENT: GRANDVIEW

MANAGERS: JOSH GLICK, JEFF SILVER

PRODUCERS: MANDALAY

The Interventionist by Colin Bannon

When renowned interventionist Warren Man’s daughter, Christy, suffers a relapse and her family is forced to deal with their inner demons at the site of a tragedy that tore them apart, it slowly becomes clear that this is no ordinary relapse, but something much more sinister.

AGENCY: UNITED TALENT AGENCY

AGENTS: ROB CARLSON, AMANDA HYMSON

MANAGEMENT: HOPSCOTCH PICTURES

MANAGERS: SUKEE CHEW

PRODUCERS: HOPSCOTCH PICTURES

Isleworth by Charlie Efron

After their marriage is shattered by the most public sex scandal in sports history, Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren scramble to pick up the pieces while hiding out from the press and the police in their Florida mansion.

MANAGEMENT: BELLEVUE PRODUCTIONS

MANAGERS: JOHN ZAOZIRNY

PRODUCERS: BELLEVUE PRODUCTIONS

Little Fish by Mattson Tomlin

A couple fights to hold their relationship together as a memory loss virus spreads and threatens to erase the history of their love and courtship.

AGENCY: CREATIVE ARTISTS AGENCY

AGENTS: JAY BAKER, PETE STEIN, IDA ZINITI

MANAGEMENT: GRANDVIEW

MANAGERS: ZAC FROGNOWSKI

FINANCIER:TANGO ENTERTAINMENT

PRODUCERS: AUTOMATIK, MATTSON TOMLIN

Me & Tammy Faye at the Betty Ford Clinic by Pamela Garcia Rooney

The unlikely bond between a Latinx transgender woman and the queen of Christian televangelism. Inspired by the very real life of Tammy Faye Bakker.

AGENCY: PARADIGM TALENT AGENCY

AGENTS: ANTONI KACZMAREK, MARTIN TO

MANAGEMENT: BRILLSTEIN ENTERTAINMENT PARTNERS

MANAGERS: KAILEY MARSH

Nobody Nothing Nowhere by Alex Fischer, Rachel Wolther

Ruth is one of the non-people: human-looking beings designed and trained for the sole purpose of filling in a realistic world for a bland guy named Dave, the only person to actually exist on Earth. Tired of serving as an extra in someone else’s life, she has the audacity to demand a life of her own.

AGENCY: AGENCY FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS

AGENTS: CHRISTINA CAMPAGNOLA

PRODUCERS: DEPARTMENT OF MOTION PICTURES

One Night in Mississippi by Michele Atkins

An elderly black man in present day with onset dementia must confront the secrets of his past in order to pursue a man, thought deceased, involved in the white supremacist killing of his brother in 1964 Mississippi.

PRODUCERS:CAVIAR, FRANCEY GRACE

Ride by Krystin Ver Linden

The story of NASA’s least likely female candidate, Sally Ride, as she becomes America’s most likely hero as the first American woman in space.

AGENCY: VERVE TALENT AND LITERARY AGENCY

AGENTS: DAVID BOXERBAUM, MELISSA FRIED, NICKY MOHEBBI

MANAGEMENT: HOLLANDER ENTERTAINMENT

MANAGERS: RUSSELL HOLLANDER

FINANCIER: LIONSGATE

PRODUCERS: BURR! ENTERTAINMENT

Sharon by Ryan Jaffe

Sharon Osbourne tells the story of her relationship with Ozzy before they were married.

AGENCY: PARADIGM TALENT AGENCY

AGENTS: MARK ROSS

MANAGEMENT: LEE STOBBY ENTERTAINMENT

MANAGERS: LEE STOBBY

Spark by Meredith Dawson

When a young African-American woman takes a job at a well-known venture capitalist firm in Silicon Valley, she must figure out a way to succeed in an elitist society where she feels inherently excluded.

AGENCY: CREATIVE ARTISTS AGENCY

AGENTS: DARIAN LANZETTA

FINANCIER: AMAZON STUDIOS

PRODUCERS: HELLO SUNSHINE

Untitled Syria Project by Stephanie Carrie

A disillusioned and indoctrinated American teenage girl travels to Syria to help ISIS build their Caliphate and, what she has been led to believe, is a better world. Through her relationship with an everyday Syrian family, she will discover the true face of Islam and the courage to fight for what is right against insurmountable odds.

AGENCY: CREATIVE ARTISTS AGENCY

AGENTS: OLIVIA BLAUSTEIN

MANAGEMENT: LINK ENTERTAINMENT

MANAGERS: DAVID KATSMAN

PRODUCERS: LINK ENTERTAINMENT, LUCKYCHAP

Wendi by Amy Wang

When an ambitious girl from the slums of China manipulates her way into marriage with a media tycoon, she becomes one of the most powerful women in the Western world. This is the story of Wendi Deng, second wife of Rupert Murdoch.

MANAGEMENT: KAPLAN / PERRONE ENTERTAINMENT

MANAGERS: CASSIE DUFFY, LINDSAY PERRAUD