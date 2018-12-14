The Black List Announces its 2018 Screenplays
The 13th edition of The Black List has just been released. Founded by development executive Franklin Leonard, the list is a survey of the best un-produced screenplays in Hollywood, according to an anonymous selection of agents, managers, and production companies. Topping the list is Frat Boy Genius, a seemingly Social Network style take on Snap’s Evan Spiegel. Other highlights include a new project from Lena Waithe, and Nobody Nothing Nowhere, written by last year’s 25 New Faces Rachel Wolther and Alex Fischer. Read on for the full list.
36 Votes:
Frat Boy Genius by Elissa Karasik
A disgruntled employee of Snapchat tells the rise of her former Stanford classmate, preeminent douchebag and current boss Evan Spiegel.
AGENCY: UNITED TALENT AGENCY
AGENTS: AMANDA BURNETT, ANNA FLICKINGER, JORDAN LONNER, JULIAN THUAN
MANAGEMENT: THE GOTHAM GROUP
MANAGERS: MAX GOLDFARB, STACEY LUBLINER
35 Votes:
King Richard by Zach Baylin
The true story of Richard Williams, the hard-nosed and uncompromising father of tennis prodigies turned superstars, Venus and Serena Williams.
AGENCY: CAA
AGENTS: SUE CARLS, JON CASSIR, PRAVEEN PANDIAN
MANAGEMENT: GRANDVIEW
MANAGERS: ZAC FROGNOWSKI, JEFF SILVER
PRODUCERS: STAR THROWER ENTERTAINMENT
34 Votes:
Get Home Safe by Christy Hall
A young woman must get home by herself on Halloween with no cell phone battery and a group of gamergate trolls out to get her.
AGENCY:CREATIVE ARTISTS AGENCY
AGENTS: SUE CARLS, DANA HARRIS, ADAM BIREN, OLIVIA BLAUSTEIN
MANAGEMENT:LBI ENTERTAINMENT
MANAGERS:HARRY LENGSFIELD
PRODUCERS: GREY MATTERS, CHRISTY HALL, ERIC HEISSERER
30 Votes:
Drudge by Cody Brotter
The story of how oddball internet reporter Matt Drudge broke the Lewinsky Scandal and nearly took down a presidency, all from a desktop computer in his one-bedroom apartment in Hollywood.
AGENCY: ICM PARTNERS
AGENTS: MELISSA ORTON, CULLEN CONLY, JAMES ROBINS EARLY, DOUG MACLAREN, JR RINGER
MANAGEMENT: BRILLSTEIN ENTERTAINMENT PARTNERS
MANAGERS: NATALIE COVAULT
PRODUCERS: BEN LECLAIR
Harry’s All Night Hamburgers by Steve Desmond, Michael Anthony Sherman
A down-on-his-luck high school senior discovers that the old roadside diner outside of town is secretly a hangout for parallel universe travelers. He sets off on a mind-bending adventure across the multiverse that takes him beyond his wildest dreams.
AGENCY: AGENCY FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS
AGENTS: ADAM PERRY, SHERYL PETERSEN
FINANCIER: WARNER BROS
PRODUCERS: MAD CHANCE
Promising Young Woman by Emerald Fennell
Still hurting years later from the suicide of her mistreated best friend, a woman is torn between seeking vengeance on the lost friend’s behalf and moving on with her life.
AGENCY: UTA
AGENTS: ALLAN HALDEMAN, JOSH KATZ, GREG MCKNIGHT, ALEX RINCON
MANAGEMENT: MANAGEMENT 360
MANAGERS: CLIFFORD MURRAY
FINANCIER: FILMNATION
PRODUCERS: LUCKYCHAP
29 Votes:
Cobweb by Chris Thomas Devlin
Peter has always been told the voice he hears at night is only in his head, but when he suspects his parents have been lying, he conspires to free the girl within the walls of his house.
AGENCY: UNITED TALENT AGENCY
AGENTS: CHARLES FERRARO, JENNY MARYASIS
MANAGEMENT: BELLEVUE PRODUCTIONS
MANAGERS: JOHN ZAOZIRNY
FINANCIER: LIONSGATE
PRODUCERS: VERTIGO ENTERTAINMENT, POINT GREY PICTURES
26 Votes:
The Worst Guy of All Time (And the Girl Who Came to Kill Him) by Michael Waldron
Barret is a social media influencer, the worst guy ever, and the eventual President of the United States. Dixie is a badass freedom fighter, sent back from 2076 to kill him before he takes over the world and ruins the future. They fucking hate each other. Then they accidentally fall in love.
AGENCY: CAA
AGENTS: MATT HENRY, PRAVEEN PANDIAN, PETE STEIN
MANAGEMENT: LBI ENT.
MANAGERS: CHRIS DONNELLY, HARRY LENGFIELD
PRODUCERS: STAMPEDE VENTURES
21 Votes:
Analytica by Scott F. Conroy
The true story of Chris Wylie and Cambridge Analytica.
AGENCY: CREATIVE ARTISTS AGENCY
AGENTS: RACHEL ADLER, JON CASSIR, DARIAN LANZETTA
MANAGEMENT:KAPLAN / PERRONE ENTERTAINMENT
MANAGERS: JOSH GOLDENBERG, SEAN PERRONE
PRODUCERS: IMAGINE ENTERTAINMENT
20 Votes:
The Broodmare by Michael Voyer
When a recovering member of Alcoholics Anonymous decides to make amends with his high school sweetheart, he soon realizes that her newfound love of equines may have some darker, more sinister connections.
AGENCY: VERVE
AGENTS: PARKER DAVIS
MANAGEMENT: GOOD FEAR FILM + MANAGEMENT
MANAGER: SCOTT STOOPS
PRODUCERS: DARK CASTLE, XYZ FILMS
Covers by Flora Greeson
The longtime assistant of a famous singer must navigate the rocky waters of the LA music scene to make her dreams of producing music a reality.
AGENCY: UNITED TALENT AGENCY
AGENTS: ANNA FLICKINGER, BILL ZOTTI
FINANCIER: UNIVERSAL PICTURES
PRODUCERS: WORKING TITLE
19 Votes:
The Biscuit by Jack Waz
In 1998, a teacher and her veteran husband find a way to afford the family they’ve always dreamed of: by selling America’s nuclear launch codes after President Bill Clinton loses them.
MANAGEMENT: BELLEVUE PRODUCTIONS
MANAGERS: JOHN ZAOZIRNY
Just the Facts by Kenny Kyle
The riveting true story of AJ Daulerio’s meteoric rise from obscure sports blogger to Editor-in-Chief of Gawker Media during the wild, heady early days of the digital journalism boom, culminating in the Hulk Hogan sex tape trial, which brought about Gawker’s downfall and set a precedent for billionaires to attack the media and free speech.
AGENCY: WME ENTERTAINMENT
AGENTS: TANYA COHEN, CJ FIGHT
MANAGEMENT: BELLEVUE PRODUCTIONS
MANAGERS: JEFF PORTNOY
FINANCIER: FIRST LOOK MEDIA
PRODUCERS: EXHIBIT A
18 Votes:
The Seventh by Reiss Clauson-Wolf, Julian Silver
A look at the regiment led by Colonel Custer in the days leading up to the disastrous fight at Little Bighorn against Sitting Bull.
AGENCY:PARADIGM TALENT AGENCY
AGENTS: MARK ROSS, ZAC SIMMONS, CHRIS SMITH
MANAGEMENT: Hollander Entertainment
MANAGERS: RUSSELL HOLLANDER
17 Votes:
Bag Man by Alex Convery
Atticus Archer is college football’s version of a fixer. As he juggles chasing the nation’s top prospect, a mental breakdown from a star quarterback, and his own personal demons, an NCAA agent arrives on campus to threaten everything.
AGENCY: UNITED TALENT AGENCY
AGENTS: RAMSES ISHAK, JORDAN LONNER, MICHAEL SHERESKY
MANAGEMENT: GRANDVIEW
MANAGERS: ZAC FROGNOWSKI, FAISAL KANAAN
15 Votes:
Grace by Will Lowell
When Grace and her husband Jay retreat to an empty vacation island to escape his grueling political campaign, Grace begins reliving traumatic experiences from her past, forcing her to question what is real. After she discovers that powerful people behind Jay’s campaign have been manipulating her experiences, Grace’s struggle to retain her sanity becomes an all too real fight for survival.
MANAGEMENT: LBI ENTERTAINMENT
MANAGERS: HARRY LENGSFIELD, SAM WARREN
PRODUCERS: MARC EVANS
14 Votes:
In Retrospect by Brett Treacy, Dan Woodward
When a man’s estranged wife gets lost inside of her own mind during an experimental procedure, he must navigate her subconscious to find her in the memories of their past.
AGENCY: WME ENTERTAINMENT
AGENTS: MIKE FERA, SOLCO SCHUIT
MANAGEMENT: MADHOUSE ENTERTAINMENT
MANAGERS: KENDRICK TAN
PRODUCERS: JACKSON PICTURES
Rub & Tug by Gary Spinelli
In 1970s Pittsburgh, Dante “Tex” Gill (fka Jean Marie Gill) runs a massage parlor and steroids operation that challenges the mob, rising to power with the support of the gay community and girlfriend Cynthia.
AGENCY: CAA
AGENTS: SCOTT GREENBERG
PRODUCERS: MATERIAL PICTURES, SILVER PICTURES
13 Votes:
Our Condolences by Greg Kalleres
A couple navigates their relationship after another couple, with whom they’re close, tragically loses their child.
AGENCY: VERVE
AGENTS: JENNA BLOCK, MELISSA FRIED, RICH ROGERS, ADAM WEINSTEIN
MANAGEMENT: THE GOTHAM GROUP
MANAGERS: JUSTIN LITTMAN, LINDSAY WILLIAMS
PRODUCERS: MAVEN PICTURES
Queens of the Stoned Age by Elyse Hollander
Forced out of a fashion industry that exploited her, former model Honey stumbles into dealing weed to make ends meet – and soon discovers a gift for it. Hiring all her model friends to work with her, they quickly become one of the biggest weed dealers in New York City, knowing all the right people and using their looks and charm to avoid detection. But their success soon brings all the wrong kinds of attention… and they find themselves in a fight for their lives. Based on a true story.
AGENCY: WME ENTERTAINMENT
AGENTS: TANYA COHEN, SIMON FABER
MANAGEMENT: BELLEVUE PRODUCTIONS
MANAGERS: JOHN ZAOZIRNY
FINANCIER: SONY PICTURES
PRODUCERS: ESCAPE ARTISTS, INIMITABLE PICTURES
12 Votes:
Meet Cute by Noga Pnueli
When a woman finds a time machine in a downtown Manhattan nail salon, she uses it to keep traveling back in time 24 hours to make her previous night’s date perfect.
AGENCY:AGENCY FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS
AGENTS: SEAN BERARD, CHRISTINA CAMPAGNOLA, CHRIS COGGINS SHERYL PETERSEN
MANAGEMENT: HEROES AND VILLAINS ENTERTAINMENT
MANAGERS: CHRIS COGGINS
PRODUCERS: WEED ROAD PICTURES
Tillman by Sean Thomas
When former NFL player Pat Tillman is killed in battle, his family uncovers the truth from the United States government who lied about the circumstances of his death.
AGENCY: CREATIVE ARTISTS AGENCY
AGENTS: DARIAN LANZETTA
MANAGEMENT: LEE STOBBY ENTERTAINMENT
MANAGERS: DERRICK EPPICH
PRODUCERS: ROCKLIN FAUST
To The Extreme by Chris Goodwin and Phillip Van
From a high school dropout selling used cars in Dallas to having the first hip hop single to top the Billboard charts with Ice Ice Baby, a young Vanilla Ice struggles with stardom, extortion attempts, and selling out as he makes music history.
AGENCY: VERVE TALENT AND LITERARY AGENCY
AGENTS: BRYAN BESSER, DAVID BOXERBAUM, PARKER DAVIS
MANAGEMENT: INDUSTRY ENTERTAINMENT
MANAGERS: STEPHEN CRAWFORD, MICAH KLATZKER
PRODUCERS: NO TRACE CAMPING, RAMONA FLIMS
11 Votes:
Dead Dads Club by Amanda Idoko
A high schooler, in an effort to find a more interesting story for her college scholarship application, lies about her father’s recent death. But when the father tries to take advantage of the lie by faking his own death, the high schooler’s nemesis investigates, and bodies start piling up.
AGENCY: WME ENTERTAINMENT
AGENTS: NICK HOAGLAND, MEYASH PRABHU
FINANCIER: NO TRACE CAMPING
PRODUCERS: NO TRACE CAMPING
The Fastest Game by Katie Werner, Zach Wernerr
Miami, 1975. Ronnie Weiss, a law school graduate primed to start his life, is suddenly saddled with his late- father’s enormous gambling debt and thrust into a world he has desperately tried to avoid. To climb out of the hole and escape a notorious Miami Beach bookie, Ronnie and a childhood friend devise a betting system that exploits the glamorous, high-stakes sport of Jai Alai, making millions of dollars and enemies of the Boston Mob and Federal Government in the process. Based on a true story.
AGENCY: ICM PARTNERS
AGENTS: BRYAN DIPERSTEIN
MANAGEMENT: MADHOUSE ENTERTAINMENT
MANAGERS: RYAN CUNNINGHAM
The United States of America v. Bill Gates by Justin Kremer
An inexperienced and idealistic twentysomething finds himself at the center of the largest anti-trust suit in modern American history when his idol, billionaire behemoth Bill Gates, wages war against his young internet company.
AGENCY: VERVE
MANAGEMENT: MADHOUSE ENTERTAINMENT
AGENTS: PARKER DAVIS, SARA NESTOR
MANAGERS: ADAM KOLBRENNER
PRODUCERS: DREAM ABOUT FILMS
10 Votes:
Black Flies by Ryan King
A young man becomes an emergency medical technician in Harlem as a temporary stop before he enters medical school. There, he experiences a range of crises and stressful misadventures, including a mentor who has been numbed to the point that he makes a wrong decision in a life-and-death situation.
AGENCY: UTA
AGENTS
ANNA BERTHOLD, CHARLES FERRARO
MANAGEMENT: HEROES AND VILLAINS ENTERTAINMENT
MANAGERS
BENJAMIN BLAKE
FINANCIER: MAD RIVER
PRODUCERS: AZA FILMS, TWO & TWO PICTURES
Bolsa Negra by Charlie Wechtel, Dave Rabinowitz
A down and out sports agent risks everything to bring a star Cuban baseball player back to the United States to play in the Major Leagues. Based on an amalgamation of true stories detailing the rise of the League’s movement to smuggle Cuban baseball players into the US during the 1990s.
AGENCY: WME ENTERTAINMENT
AGENTS: HANNAH DAVIS, NICK HOAGLAND, SOLCO SCHUIT
PRODUCERS: IMPOSSIBLE DREAM ENTERTAINMENT
Happy Anniversary by Holly Brix
A couple’s wedding anniversary is interrupted by a home invasion.
AGENCY:VERVE TALENT AND LITERARY AGENCY
AGENTS: DAVID BOXERBAUM, MELISSA DARMAN, MATTHEW DOYLE, SARA NESTOR,BILL WEINSTEIN
FINANCIER: PARAMOUNT
PRODUCERS: PLATINUM DUNES
Happy Little Trees by Shawn Dwyer
After Bill Alexander’s long-running show “The Magic of Oil Painting” was cancelled by PBS and replaced with Bob Ross’ show, “The Joy of Oil Painting,” Alexander accuses the soft-spoken afro’d Ross of stealing his act, inciting a bitter dispute that changed the lives of both men forever. Based on a true story.
AGENCY: VERVE TALENT AND LITERARY AGENCY
AGENTS: DAVID BOXERBAUM
MANAGEMENT: BELLEVUE PRODUCTIONS
MANAGERS: JEFF PORTNOY
PRODUCERS: UNIQUE FEATURES
Just Girl by Bill Kennedy
After the United States survives a vampire war, a young human girl going through puberty learns that she may be turning into a vampire.
AGENCY: WME ENTERTAINMENT
AGENTS: CJ FIGHT
MANAGEMENT: KAPLAN / PERRONE ENTERTAINMENT
MANAGERS: JOSH GOLDENBERG
The Liberators by Madison Turner
At the height of World War II, a headstrong African-American tank commander and his crew plow through war- torn Europe, determined to prove themselves as equals and bring Hitler to his knees.
AGENCY: CREATIVE ARTISTS AGENCY
AGENTS: MATT MARTIN, PETE STEIN
MANAGEMENT: GRANDVIEW
MANAGERS: ZAC FROGNOWSKI, JOSH GLICK
FINANCIER: WARNER BROS
PRODUCERS: OUTLIER SOCIETY, SAFEHOUSE
73 Seconds by Shawn Dwyer
The extraordinary true story of Bob Ebeling and Roger Boisjoly, the aerospace engineers who discovered the “o-ring anomaly” that led to the Space Shuttle Challenger disaster. After struggling to convince their superiors at Morton-Thiokol and NASA to investigate the anomaly, Ebeling and Boisjoly were tasked with proving it: an extremely complicated and expensive endeavor that took an emotional toll on their lives but helped bring about changes to the Shuttle Program that saved the lives of future astronauts.
AGENCY: VERVE
AGENTS: DAVID BOXERBAUM, SARA NESTOR
MANAGEMENT: BELLEVUE
MANAGERS: JEFF PORTNOY
PRODUCERS: ADAM GOODMAN
9 Votes:
The Beast by Aaron Sala
After a plane crash in the Pacific Ocean, a woman finds herself marooned on an island with a bloodthirsty beast.
AGENCY: VERVE TALENT AND LITERARY AGENCY
AGENTS: DAVID BOXERBAUM, KYLE JENSEN, NICKY MOHEBBI
MANAGEMENT: MADHOUSE ENTERTAINMENT
MANAGERS: ADAM KOLBRENNER, KENDRICK TAN
FINANCIER: H-COLLECTIVE
PRODUCERS: H-COLLECTIVE
Blur by Jacob Colman
When a guy in a committed relationship starts to suspect that the avatar he’s been digitally hooking up with might belong to his best friend’s girlfriend, he becomes entangled in something he can’t quite understand.
MANAGEMENT: ECHO LAKE
MANAGERS: ADAM RIBACK
PRODUCERS: BURN LATER PRODUCTIONS, DIEGO BONETA, ECHO LAKE ENTERTAINMENT
Conviction by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright
The incredible true story of the final trial of Clarence Darrow, the greatest attorney of the 20th century who for the first and only time in his career was fighting for the wrong side. Darrow defends a wealthy white family caught murdering a native Hawaiian boy whom they wrongfully accused of raping their daughter.
AGENCY: VERVE
AGENTS: JENNA BLOCK, CHASE NORTHINGTON, ADAM WEINSTEIN
MANAGEMENT: MGMT ARTISTS
MANAGERS: MICHAEL DIAMOND, CORA OLSON
PRODUCERS: AARON AND JORDAN KANDELL
Dark by Nelson Greaves
When the crew of an oil rig begins to drill on one of the deepest stretches of the ocean floor, they awake a dark and dangerous creature that has been hidden away for hundreds of years.
AGENCY: WME ENTERTAINMENT
AGENTS: PHIL D’AMECOURT, HANNAH DAVIS
MANAGEMENT: KAPLAN / PERRONE ENTERTAINMENT
MANAGERS: JOSH GOLDENBERG
FINANCIER: PARAMOUNT PICTURES
PRODUCERS: PLATINUM DUNES
Kill the Leopard by Mattson Tomlin
A henchman-turned-terrorist has a bone to pick with an idolized vigilante. When he takes control of a city skyscraper, the hero known as the Leopard comes to the rescue – but when both the terrorist and the Leopard are overtaken by the hostages, a kangaroo court evolves as the hostages navigate their complex histories with the vigilante.
AGENCY: CREATIVE ARTISTS AGENCY
AGENTS: JAY BAKER, PETE STEIN, IDA ZINITI
MANAGEMENT: GRANDVIEW
MANAGERS: ZAC FROGNOWSKI
The Kings of Cool by Jon Dorsey
During segregation in the 1960s American South, a nerdy teen tries to win a student election at an all-black high school, but he’ll have to defeat a blossoming badass named Samuel L. Jackson to do so. Based on a true story.
AGENCY: CREATIVE ARTISTS AGENCY
AGENTS: JACQUIE KATZ, DARIAN LANZETTA, JOE MANN
MANAGEMENT: GOOD FEAR FILM + MANAGEMENT
MANAGERS: DANIEL VANG
Mamba by Mike Schneider
A chronicle of the Kobe Bryant sexual assault case in the early 2000s, based on reports, court transcripts, and police interviews.
AGENCY: CREATIVE ARTISTS AGENCY
AGENTS: JOE MANN, PETE STEIN
MANAGEMENT: LEE STOBBY ENTERTAINMENT
MANAGERS:LEE STOBBY
(Please) Maternity Leave by Ari Berkowitz and Ava Tramer
Two friends try to get their third friend pregnant so they can stop hanging out with her.
AGENCY: CREATIVE ARTISTS AGENCY (BERKOWITZ), AGENCY FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS (TRAMER)
AGENTS: DARIAN LANZETTA, ADAM PERRY
MANAGEMENT: ARTISTS FIRST (BERKOWITZ)
MANAGERS: MAGGIE HASKINS, CASEY NEUMEIER
Queen & Slim by Lena Waithe
The story of a black man and a black woman whose first date goes awry after they are pulled over by a police officer at a traffic stop. After killing the police officer in self-defense, they decide against turning themsevles in and go on the run.
AGENCY: WME ENTERTAINMENT
AGENTS: ROGER GREEN, THERESA KANG-LOWE
MANAGEMENT: THE MISSION ENTERTAINMENT
MANAGERS: ANDREW COLES, LAURA GARDNER
FINANCIER: MAKE READY, UNIVERSAL
PRODUCERS: DE LE REVOLUCION, HILLMAN GRAD, MAKEREADY, THE MISSION, 3BLACKDOT
Saddam & Me by Larry Cohen
The true story of the FBI’s interrogation of Saddam, carried out by a special agent whose family came to the US as refugees from Lebanon, ultimately leading to the discovery that there were no WMDs in Iraq.
AGENCY: UNITED TALENT AGENCY
AGENTS: MILORAD DRAGICEVIC, JAMES KEARNEY
MANAGEMENT: KAPLAN / PERRONE ENTERTAINMENT
MANAGERS: MICHAEL WILSON
8 Votes:
CI-34 by Sascha Penn
The FBI pairs a young African-American agent with Greg Scarpa, the most notorious hitman in mafia history, to solve the murder of a civil rights activist in 1966 Mississippi.
AGENCY: CREATIVE ARTISTS AGENCY
AGENTS: PETE STEIN, IDA ZINITI
MANAGEMENT: MADHOUSE ENTERTAINMENT
MANAGERS: ADAM KOLBRENNER
PRODUCERS: MADHOUSE, SASCHA PENN, NINE STORIES, CHADWICK BOSEMAN & LOGAN COLES
The Defender by Nicholas Mariani
At the height of Jim Crow, a courageous black attorney with the audacious name of Scipio Africanus Jones risks his life and career to defend eighty-seven men wrongfully accused of murder, taking the case all the way to the United States Supreme Court and achieving a stunning victory that will change American history forever. Based on a true story.
AGENCY: VERVE
AGENTS: PARKER DAVIS, CHASE NORTHINGTON
MANAGEMENT: WRIT LARGE
MANAGERS: BRITTON RIZZIO
PRODUCERS: 21 LAPS
Escher by Jason Kessler
Famed artist M.C. Escher reluctantly uses his unique view of the world to help the Dutch Resistance fight Nazi occupation during WWII. Inspired by true events.
MANAGEMENT: GOOD FEAR FILM + MANAGEMENT
MANAGERS: DANIEL VANG
The Half of It by Alice Wu
A smart, lonely teen is commissioned by the high school running-back to write love letters to the object of his, and her, affection.
AGENCY: CREATIVE ARTISTS AGENCY
AGENTS: STEVEE JO EADS, DARIAN LANZETTA, JOHN MCGREGOR
PRODUCER: ANTHONY BREGMAN
FINANCIER: NETFLIX
Hare by Jason Rostovsky
What starts as a fun day for a group of friends in the woods turns into a living nightmare for one rabbit.
MANAGEMENT: KAPLAN / PERRONE ENTERTAINMENT
MANAGERS:ALEX LERNER
Infidels by Mark Bianculli
When a US soldier learns that her Army medic brother is being held hostage by a sadistic ISIS executioner, she deserts her military post and enlists the help of a group of female renegade Kurdish fighters to bring justice when their armies won’t help them.
AGENCY: WME ENTERTAINMENT
AGENTS: PHIL D’AMECOURT, SOLCO SCHUIT
MANAGEMENT: ANONYMOUS CONTENT
MANAGERS: JEFF OKIN, ROSALIE SWEDLIN
PRODUCERS: STAR THROWER ENTERTAINMENT
Naked Is The Best Disguise by Graham Moore
In a near future in which illegal new technology allows specific memories to be removed from one person’s brain and inserted into anothers, a woman who deals in black market memories is accused of murdering a man she does not remember knowing.
AGENCY: CREATIVE ARTISTS AGENCY
AGENTS: TREVOR ASTBURY
FINANCIER: STUDIO 8
PRODUCERS: SCOTT FREE
Popular by Hannah Hafey and Kaitlin Smith
A story of power, betrayal, scandal, and deceit – you know, high school.
AGENCY: THE GERSH AGENCY
AGENTS: ERIC GARFINKEL, AMANDA JO SMITH
MANAGEMENT: THE ARLOOK GROUP
MANAGERS: RICHARD ARLOOK, JACK GREENBAUM
PRODUCERS: THE ARLOOK GROUP, BERLANTI PRODUCTIONS
Queen by Harry Tarre
Based on the inspiring true story of the world’s first openly transgender high school Prom Queen, Corey Rae.
AGENCY: CREATIVE ARTISTS AGENCY
AGENTS: DARIAN LANZETTA
MANAGEMENT: CIRCLE OF CONFUSION
MANAGERS: SUSAN SOLOMON
The Second Life of Ben Haskins by Matt Kic, Mike Sorce
Ben Haskins loses his battle with cancer, leaving his beloved wife Kat a widow. About twenty years later, a mysterious new technology has brought Ben’s consciousness back – but into a different body, one belonging to a more recently deceased man. After acclimating to his new self, Ben asks to be reunited with his long lost wife, only to discover she has opted never to see him again. Convinced this must be a mistake, Ben enlists a new friend to help him in the search to win back the love of his (former) life.
AGENCY: ABRAMS ARTISTS AGENCY
AGENTS: PAUL WEITZMAN
MANAGEMENT: MAGNOLIA ENTERTAINMENT
MANAGERS: JARED CEIZLER, ARI ZUDKEWICH
29th Accident by Alanna Brown
A young man tragically loses his wife on the day of their wedding. He is devastated, until four years later on their wedding anniversary, he awakens to find his beloved wife alive and well beside him.
AGENCY: UNITED TALENT AGENCY
AGENTS: ANNA BERTHOLD, CHARLES FERRARO
MANAGEMENT: KAPLAN / PERRONE ENTERTAINMENT
MANAGERS: AARON KAPLAN, HANNAH OZER
PRODUCERS: BERLANTI PRODUCTIONS
Untitled Coast Guard by Alex Sohn
An inexperienced Coast Guard Captain is put to the test after she unknowingly intercepts one of the world’s most dangerous drug lords. With a hurricane bearing down on them, the captain and her crew must defend the ship against a series of unrelenting attacks. Based on “Drug War On the High Seas: Onboard the Coast Guards Billion-Dollar Busts” by Hunter Atkins.
AGENCY: PARADIGM TALENT AGENCY
AGENTS: MARK ROSS, ELLIE SCHIFF, DOUG FRONK
MANAGEMENT: MADHOUSE ENTERTAINMENT
MANAGERS: KENDRICK TAN
FINANCIER: FOX
PRODUCERS: 21 LAPS
Welcome to the Neighborhood by Ross Lazar, Sebastian Shepard
When a new job transplants an upper-middle class family from San Francisco into an up-and-coming neighborhood outside of Portland, they don’t get the neighborly welcome they were expecting.
AGENCY: WME ENTERTAINMENT
AGENTS: MIKE FERA, NICK HOAGLAND
Young. Wild. Free. by Tony Rettenmaier, Juel Taylor
A teenager struggling to provide for his younger siblings in Compton finds his life turned upside down when he’s held at gunpoint by the girl of his dreams.
MANAGEMENT: THE GOTHAM GROUP
MANAGERS: MAX GOLDFARB, PETER MCHUGH, ERIC ROBINSON
PRODUCERS: NO LABEL
Your Boy by Matt Whitaker
Home for the summer on Long Island, a shy black college student comes out to his oldest and closest friend. But after an internship in Manhattan leads him to an exhilarating gay social scene, the 21-year-old is caught between his newly confident lifestyle and the unpopular straight friend who once knew him best.
AGENCY: UNITED TALENT AGENCY
AGENTS: ALLAN HALDEMAN, JON LEVY, ALEX RINCON
PRODUCERS: MARC PLATT PRODUCTIONS
7 Votes:
AMA (Ask Me Anything) by John Wikstrom
A highly publicized AMA (Q&A) session between a fast-rising publicist and an aging music icon quickly turns into a deadly game of cat and mouse when the event is seized by a hacker who systematically beings revealing dark secrets from both of their pasts, forcing them to publicly confront the horrific events they’ve committed on the largest social media platform in the world.
AGENCY: VERVE
AGENTS: DAVID BOXERBAUM, KYLE JENSEN, NICKY MOHEBBI
MANAGEMENT: GOOD FEAR FILM + MANAGEMENT
MANAGERS: SCOTT STOOPS, JAKE WAGNER
PRODUCERS: ROMARK
At Risk by Jenny Halper
Told through the eyes of ten year old Charlie in 1986, a family struggles to stay intact when an AIDS diagnosis makes them pariahs in their small New England town. Based on Alice Hoffman’s novel.
MANAGEMENT: UNTITLED ENTERTAINMENT
MANAGERS: LIZA ZUSMAN
PRODUCERS: DAUGHTER FILMS, WASHINGTON SQUARE FILMS
Gunfight by Jake Disch
A satirical take on the unbelievable but true story of how the NRA changed overnight from an apolitical gun safety and marksmanship club into the most powerful and unhinged lobbying group in Washington, DC.
AGENCY: WME ENTERTAINMENT
AGENTS: CJ FIGHT, DAVID LUBLINER
MANAGEMENT: THE RADMIN COMPANY
MANAGERS: LINNE RADMIN
PRODUCERS: STAR THROWER ENTERTAINMENT, LINNE RADMIN
Inhuman Nature by Matt Fisch
When bio-tech titan Van Danzen is falsely convicted of murdering his business partner, he sends his greatest creation – a spitting-image humanoid robot – to serve a life sentence in his place. However, the humanoid’s militarized programming sends him on a rampage to escape prison and hunt those responsible for his creator’s set-up and imprisonment.
MANAGEMENT: GRANDVIEW
MANAGERS: JOSH GLICK, JEFF SILVER
PRODUCERS: MANDALAY
The Interventionist by Colin Bannon
When renowned interventionist Warren Man’s daughter, Christy, suffers a relapse and her family is forced to deal with their inner demons at the site of a tragedy that tore them apart, it slowly becomes clear that this is no ordinary relapse, but something much more sinister.
AGENCY: UNITED TALENT AGENCY
AGENTS: ROB CARLSON, AMANDA HYMSON
MANAGEMENT: HOPSCOTCH PICTURES
MANAGERS: SUKEE CHEW
PRODUCERS: HOPSCOTCH PICTURES
Isleworth by Charlie Efron
After their marriage is shattered by the most public sex scandal in sports history, Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren scramble to pick up the pieces while hiding out from the press and the police in their Florida mansion.
MANAGEMENT: BELLEVUE PRODUCTIONS
MANAGERS: JOHN ZAOZIRNY
PRODUCERS: BELLEVUE PRODUCTIONS
Little Fish by Mattson Tomlin
A couple fights to hold their relationship together as a memory loss virus spreads and threatens to erase the history of their love and courtship.
AGENCY: CREATIVE ARTISTS AGENCY
AGENTS: JAY BAKER, PETE STEIN, IDA ZINITI
MANAGEMENT: GRANDVIEW
MANAGERS: ZAC FROGNOWSKI
FINANCIER:TANGO ENTERTAINMENT
PRODUCERS: AUTOMATIK, MATTSON TOMLIN
Me & Tammy Faye at the Betty Ford Clinic by Pamela Garcia Rooney
The unlikely bond between a Latinx transgender woman and the queen of Christian televangelism. Inspired by the very real life of Tammy Faye Bakker.
AGENCY: PARADIGM TALENT AGENCY
AGENTS: ANTONI KACZMAREK, MARTIN TO
MANAGEMENT: BRILLSTEIN ENTERTAINMENT PARTNERS
MANAGERS: KAILEY MARSH
Nobody Nothing Nowhere by Alex Fischer, Rachel Wolther
Ruth is one of the non-people: human-looking beings designed and trained for the sole purpose of filling in a realistic world for a bland guy named Dave, the only person to actually exist on Earth. Tired of serving as an extra in someone else’s life, she has the audacity to demand a life of her own.
AGENCY: AGENCY FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS
AGENTS: CHRISTINA CAMPAGNOLA
PRODUCERS: DEPARTMENT OF MOTION PICTURES
One Night in Mississippi by Michele Atkins
An elderly black man in present day with onset dementia must confront the secrets of his past in order to pursue a man, thought deceased, involved in the white supremacist killing of his brother in 1964 Mississippi.
PRODUCERS:CAVIAR, FRANCEY GRACE
Ride by Krystin Ver Linden
The story of NASA’s least likely female candidate, Sally Ride, as she becomes America’s most likely hero as the first American woman in space.
AGENCY: VERVE TALENT AND LITERARY AGENCY
AGENTS: DAVID BOXERBAUM, MELISSA FRIED, NICKY MOHEBBI
MANAGEMENT: HOLLANDER ENTERTAINMENT
MANAGERS: RUSSELL HOLLANDER
FINANCIER: LIONSGATE
PRODUCERS: BURR! ENTERTAINMENT
Sharon by Ryan Jaffe
Sharon Osbourne tells the story of her relationship with Ozzy before they were married.
AGENCY: PARADIGM TALENT AGENCY
AGENTS: MARK ROSS
MANAGEMENT: LEE STOBBY ENTERTAINMENT
MANAGERS: LEE STOBBY
Spark by Meredith Dawson
When a young African-American woman takes a job at a well-known venture capitalist firm in Silicon Valley, she must figure out a way to succeed in an elitist society where she feels inherently excluded.
AGENCY: CREATIVE ARTISTS AGENCY
AGENTS: DARIAN LANZETTA
FINANCIER: AMAZON STUDIOS
PRODUCERS: HELLO SUNSHINE
Untitled Syria Project by Stephanie Carrie
A disillusioned and indoctrinated American teenage girl travels to Syria to help ISIS build their Caliphate and, what she has been led to believe, is a better world. Through her relationship with an everyday Syrian family, she will discover the true face of Islam and the courage to fight for what is right against insurmountable odds.
AGENCY: CREATIVE ARTISTS AGENCY
AGENTS: OLIVIA BLAUSTEIN
MANAGEMENT: LINK ENTERTAINMENT
MANAGERS: DAVID KATSMAN
PRODUCERS: LINK ENTERTAINMENT, LUCKYCHAP
Wendi by Amy Wang
When an ambitious girl from the slums of China manipulates her way into marriage with a media tycoon, she becomes one of the most powerful women in the Western world. This is the story of Wendi Deng, second wife of Rupert Murdoch.
MANAGEMENT: KAPLAN / PERRONE ENTERTAINMENT
MANAGERS: CASSIE DUFFY, LINDSAY PERRAUD