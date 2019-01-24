“We Had Over 200 Special Effects”: Director Noble Jones | Tomorrow Man

John Lithgow in The Tomorrow Man (photo by Noble Jones)

Whenever directors watch their own films, they always do so with the knowledge that there are moments that occurred during their production — whether that’s in the financing and development or shooting or post — that required incredible ingenuity, skill, planning or just plain luck, but whose difficulty is invisible to most spectators. These are the moments directors are often the most proud of, and that pride comes with the knowledge that no one on the outside could ever properly appreciate what went into them.

So, we ask: “What hidden part of your film are you most privately proud of and why?”

We had over 200 special effects in the film, many of which can’t be seen unless pointed out.

That’s a big number for such a small film but I felt they were necessary to tell the story we wanted to tell.

Sundance Responses 2019