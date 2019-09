Flies Collective Announces Third Annual Film Grant Recipients

Seed

Flies Collective, the Brooklyn-based production company and micro-budget funding body led by principals Daniel Patrick Carbone, Matthew Petock and Zach Shedd, announced today the four films that will receive a total of nearly $20,000 in fiscal support via the group’s annual film grant. The films are Sarah Friedland’s Familiar Touch, Max Walker-Silverman’s Chuj Boys of Summer, Brittany Shyne’s Seeds, and Sophia Feuer’s Space Lady.

Said the Flies Collective team in a joint statement, “The whole idea behind the grant was that we wanted to offer no-strings-attached support to projects that don’t typically fall within the parameters of traditional grants. This year’s projects are diverse in terms of the voices, but also in their form. We received so many fantastic, very worthy projects, which yet again made the deliberations process extremely difficult. But we’re very proud of this group — we really believe in them, and we look forward to continuing to offer support and guidance to the filmmakers however we can.”

Flies Collective was launched in 2012, and the company has been behind such films as Hide Your Smiling Faces, Phantom Cowboys, Collective:Unconscious, A Little Closer, Americana and Chained for Life (which premieres theatrically Sept. 11 via Kino Lorber). The Flies Collective Film Grant began in 2017 and has awarded nearly $50,000 to filmmakers including Raven Jackson, Lana Wilson, Jessica Beshir, Matthew Wade, and Haley Elizabeth Anderson. This year, Anderson joined Flies Collective producer Amanda Rosa, and filmmaker Lance Edmands (Bluebird) on the selection committee alongside the Flies partners. Nearly 400 projects were submitted and reviewed.

Said the team, “We pride ourselves on taking every single submission very seriously. Everyone’s had experiences where we’ve felt really let down, where it feels like we aren’t given proper consideration in one form or another. Since the very beginning, we wanted to make sure our review process never turned into that. Having our talented friends and colleagues join us in deliberations is the only way we’d possibly be able to read each and every script, watch every work sample and review every look-book with the thorough consideration that all passionate filmmakers deserve. Their input was invaluable.”

From the press release, here’s more information on the winning films: