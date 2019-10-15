Latest News

Filmmaker

Click here to read our Fall 2019 issue, featuring this year's 25 New Faces of Independent Film, Parasite's Bong Joon-ho, Leo Goldsmith and Gregory Zinman on serving as experimental film consultants on Ad Astra and more...

Back to selection

Back to One

A podcast about acting -- just the work. by Peter Rinaldi

Back to One, Episode 79: Tim Heidecker

by
in Actors, Columns, Interviews
on Oct 15, 2019

, ,

I didn’t know if Tim Heidecker was going to show up for this interview, or if I was going to get his boorish, abusive, dim alter ego, Tim Heidecker. Luckily Tim Heidecker leaves Tim Heidecker in the On Cinema universe. That project he started with Gregg Turkington is comprised of an ongoing series called On Cinema at the Cinema, various spin-off series including The Trial of Tim Heidecker, special episodes, segments, tweets, songs, and now the feature film Mister America. In this half hour, I ask Heidecker to lift the hood on his performance style and the evolution of his comedy from the brilliantly absurd Awesome Show with Eric Wareheim, to the super subtle realism of Mister America.

Back To One can be found wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Stitcher. And if you’re enjoying what you are hearing, please subscribe and rate us!

© 2019 Filmmaker Magazine
All Rights Reserved A Publication of IPF