The 2019 Village Voice Film Poll, Reconstructed

Joe Pesci and Robert De Niro in The Irishman

When the Village Voice abruptly had its plug pulled by its final, Forbes-ranked owner two years ago, its annual film poll, which had been around since 1999, expired along with it. That needn’t necessarily have been the case—somehow, we still got a Pazz & Jop music survey last February, published on the paper’s semi-defunct website (which otherwise merely cycles through articles from the archives). The film poll was run by less obsessive and/or masochistically dedicated folks, apparently, which means that the task of insisting that it should continue, whether or not some tycoon chooses to bankroll it, has fallen to me.

Last year, I mostly just collected the published top ten lists of the previous year’s roster, occasionally checking Letterboxd lists or pestering critics on Twitter when I couldn’t find something official. The result was thus pretty sparse—just Best Picture, no performances or subcategories (doc, animated, first film, etc.)—and may have only vaguely reflected what a proper poll would have produced. This time, I actively solicited ballots from the regular crew, plus some notable critics who’d been mysteriously absent. Still just the one main category (my own masochistic dedication only goes so far), but 91 people responded, which is more than enough to serve as a reasonable snapshot of the (primarily North American) consensus.

Tabulation rules were taken straight from the Voice poll itself. Each ranked list produced 55 total points, with ten allotted to the film at #1, nine to the film at #2, and so on down the line. Those too cowardly, indecisive or “principled” to engage in strict hierarchy (sorry, I have strong feelings about this) submitted unranked lists, for which every film received five points—thereby totalling just 50, a small but not insignificant waffling penalty. Seems fair. Once all ballots had arrived, it shook out as follows:

[parenthetical numbers = points/votes]

The Irishman (403/57) Parasite (352/54) Uncut Gems (299/47) Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood (283/41) Marriage Story (221/35) Portrait of a Lady on Fire (190/32) Transit (164/25) Little Women (162/29) Pain & Glory (133/20) The Souvenir (121/26) A Hidden Life (102/17) The Farewell (91/17) Ash Is Purest White (90/14) High Life (87/19) Atlantics (77/21) An Elephant Sitting Still (68/13) Apollo 11 (64/10) Long Day’s Journey Into Night (60/10) Asako I & II (60/9) Knives Out (57/14) Midsommar (57/12) Us (55/12) The Last Black Man in San Francisco (55/9) Peterloo (50/9) La flor (49/8) Under the Silver Lake (48/12) The Hottest August (45/8) Ad Astra (42/8) Our Time (40/8) A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (39/8) Her Smell (39/8) [tie for #32] Hustlers (37/8) The Nightingale (37/7) In My Room (36/7) Dark Waters (35/8) Synonyms (34/6) Birds of Passage (34/5) Waves (34/5) [tie for #37] The Lighthouse (33/8) The Image Book (31/4) Climax (30/9) High Flying Bird (30/5) Sunset (28/6) Diamantino (26/6) Monos (25/5) Booksmart (24/6) Ford v Ferrari (24/5) Give Me Liberty (24/5) [tie for #47] Richard Jewell (24/5) [tie for #47] End of the Century (23/5)

A quick glance at the top of the list might suggest that this exercise was unnecessary—good luck finding any year-end critics’ group or survey that doesn’t collectively consider The Irishman, Parasite, Uncut Gems, Marriage Story, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood, and Portrait of a Lady on Fire, in variable order, to be the cream of last year’s crop. But there are some fascinating omissions and substitutions. Joker, for example, placed in the top ten of Indiewire’s poll (which includes ballots from most of the same critics I queried, plus about 200 more from around the globe), but failed to crack the Pseudo-Voice‘s top 50, having received just three votes. Even less admired by this coterie was Jojo Rabbit (Indiewire #23), which landed on exactly one person’s list, at #7. And forget about Golden Globe winner 1917, for which you can obtain both the number of votes and the number of points by eliding the last three digits from its title.

By stark contrast, the 13-plus-hour Argentine epic La flor placed 25th (and that’s not including my own wasted #2 vote for just Part 1, in keeping with its staggered multipart U.S. release), and the relatively unheralded, Indiewire-absent Japanese doppelgänger drama Asako I & II squeaked its way into the top 20. People often refer monolithically to “the critics,” but clearly it depends which critics you’re talking about, even when they’ve been amassed into groups of many dozens.

In any case, my own interest in year-end polls has always been weighted more toward the bottom than the top. The fun lies in browsing through individual, idiosyncratic choices—the comparative orphans, beloved by only a handful, sometimes the light of just one lonely critic’s life. (See #5 on my own list.) At the very least, give us all the data, so we can CTRL-F to our heart’s content. That’s what you’ll find below.

SIMON ABRAMS

01. Long Day’s Journey Into Night

02. Black Mother

03. Us

04. The Hottest August

05. The Irishman

06. Glass

07. Portrait of a Lady on Fire

08. The Wandering Soap Opera

09. The Wild Pear Tree

10. Sorry, Angel

SIDDHANT ADLAKHA

01. The Irishman

02. Pain and Glory

03. Uncut Gems

04. Marriage Story

05. Portrait of a Lady on Fire

06. A Hidden Life

07. Parasite

08. Family Romance, LLC

09. Sir

10. Leto

FLORENCE ALMOZINI

01. Synonyms

02. Transit

03. Parasite

04. Ash Is Purest White

05. An Elephant Sitting Still

06. High Life

07. Long Day’s Journey Into Night

08. Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

09. Atlantics

10. La flor

ALI ARIKAN

01. Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

02. The Irishman

03. Marriage Story

04. Under the Silver Lake

05. The Farewell

06. Portrait of a Lady on Fire

07. The Souvenir

08. Pain and Glory

09. Uncut Gems

10. Atlantics

MARK ASCH

01. The Hottest August

02. End of the Century

03. Uncut Gems

04. The Irishman

05. Two Plains + a Fancy

06. Dark Waters

07. Richard Jewell

08. Invisible Life

09. Feast of the Epiphany

10. Diamantino

SEAN AXMAKER

01. The Irishman

02. Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

03. Parasite

04. Little Women

05. Marriage Story

06. The Last Black Man in San Francisco

07. Portrait of a Lady on Fire

08. Atlantics

09. Transit

10. Knives Out

JASON BAILEY

01. The Irishman

02. Marriage Story

03. Portrait of a Lady on Fire

04. Apollo 11

05. Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

06. Pain and Glory

07. Uncut Gems

08. Fast Color

09. Parasite

10. Her Smell

SHEILA BENSON

01. Pain and Glory

02. Parasite

03. Little Women

04. Marriage Story

05. The Cave

06. The Irishman

07. The Farewell

08. I Lost My Body

09. Amazing Grace

10. The Nightingale

DANNY BOWES

01. The Irishman

02. Uncut Gems

03. Portrait of a Lady on Fire

04. Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

05. The Farewell

06. The Souvenir

07. Atlantics

08. Little Women

09. A Hidden Life

10. Midsommar

CHARLES BRAMESCO

01. High Life

02. Marriage Story

03. Her Smell

04. The Irishman

05. Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

06. Under the Silver Lake

07. Uncut Gems

08. The Lighthouse

09. The Mountain

10. Parasite

RICHARD BRODY

01. The Irishman

02. The Dead Don’t Die

03. An Elephant Sitting Still

04. Us

05. Uncut Gems

06. One Child Nation

07. Her Smell

08. The Two Faces of a Bamiléké Woman

09. A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

10. Frankie

SEAN BURNS

01. Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

02. The Irishman

03. Ash Is Purest White

04. Little Women

05. Portrait of a Lady on Fire

06. Parasite

07. Atlantics

08. High Life

09. Diane

10. Dolemite Is My Name

JUSTIN CHANG

01. Parasite

02. Knives Out

03. Ash Is Purest White

04. The Irishman

05. The Souvenir

06. Marriage Story

07. “I Do Not Care If We Go Down in History as Barbarians”

08. Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

09. Portrait of a Lady on Fire

10. Little Women

DARYL CHIN

01. Pain and Glory

02. Birds of Passage

03. Portrait of a Lady on Fire

04. 63 Up

05. An Elephant Sitting Still

06. The Wild Pear Tree

07. Transit

08. Little Women

09. Atlantics

10. Honeyland

JAIME CHRISTLEY

01. Domino

02. The Irishman

03. Richard Jewell

04. Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

05. Dragged Across Concrete

06. Where’d You Go, Bernadette

07. Parasite

08. Velvet Buzzsaw

09. Dolemite Is My Name

10. Anna

JAKE COLE

01. Ash Is Purest White

02. Uncut Gems

03. High Life

04. The Irishman

05. La flor

06. The Souvenir

07. An Elephant Sitting Still

08. Transit

09. Parasite

10. Black Mother

SHERILYN CONNELLY

01. Midsommar

02. Blinded by the Light

03. Tigers Are Not Afraid

04. Apollo 11

05. All Is True

06. To Dust

07. Endzeit—Ever After

08. The Day Shall Come

09. Hail Satan?

10. Alita: Battle Angel

FREJA DAM

01. Marriage Story

02. Pain and Glory

03. The Cave

04. Parasite

05. Queen of Hearts

06. The Irishman

07. Booksmart

08. Synonyms

09. Monos

10. The Farewell

MIKE D’ANGELO

01. Knives Out

02. La flor—Part 1

03. In My Room

04. Under the Silver Lake

05. Light of My Life

06. Uncut Gems

07. First Love

08. Sunset

09. Shadow

10. Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

BRIAN DARR

01. Asako I & II

02. Little Women

03. The Irishman

04. Aniara

05. High Life

06. Uncut Gems

07. Midnight Traveler

08. In My Room

09. Ash Is Purest White

10. Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

MORGAN LEIGH DAVIES

01. A Hidden Life

02. Parasite

03. Apollo 11

04. The Souvenir

05. Portrait of a Lady on Fire

06. Marriage Story

07. Hustlers

08. High Life

09. The Last Black Man in San Francisco

10. One Child Nation

PETER DEBRUGE

01. Waves

02. Pain and Glory

03. Birds of Passage

04. Diane

05. Toy Story 4

06. The Chambermaid

07. Woman at War

08. The Hottest August

09. I Lost My Body

10. A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

A.A. DOWD

01. Marriage Story

02. The Irishman

03. The Nightingale

04. Transit

05. Portrait of a Lady on Fire

06. Parasite

07. Long Day’s Journey Into Night

08. Monos

09. Knives Out

10. Climax

ALONSO DURALDE

01. Little Women

02. Pain and Glory

03. The Irishman

04. Parasite

05. Diane

06. Marriage Story

07. 3 Faces

08. Booksmart

09. Her Smell

10. High Life

KATE ERBLAND

01. Little Women

02. Parasite

03. Portrait of a Lady on Fire

04. Hustlers

05. Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

06. Uncut Gems

07. Booksmart

08. Ford v Ferrari

09. Knives Out

10. Marriage Story

STEVE ERICKSON

01. The Irishman

02. Transit

03. The Souvenir

04. The Image Book

05. End of the Century

06. An Elephant Sitting Still

07. Parasite

08. In My Room

09. Los Reyes

10. Atlantics

DAVID FEAR

01. Pain and Glory

02. Parasite

03. The Irishman

04. The Last Black Man in San Francisco

05. Apollo 11

06. The Farewell

07. An Elephant Sitting Still

08. High Flying Bird

09. Little Women

10. Birds of Passage

JON FROSCH

01. Marriage Story

02. Give Me Liberty

03. Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

04. Sorry Angel

05. Non-Fiction

06. Parasite

07. Booksmart

08. Hustlers

09. End of the Century

10. Us

CYNTHIA FUCHS

(unranked)

Apollo 11

Atlantics

The Edge of Democracy

Honeyland

The Hottest August

Midnight Family

No Data Plan

One Child Nation

Parasite

Us

LAWRENCE GARCIA

01. Asako I & II

02. An Elephant Sitting Still

03. Transit

04. A Hidden Life

05. Her Smell

06. Climax

07. Our Time

08. In My Room

09. Grass

10. Peterloo

NOAH GITTELL

01. Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

02. Portrait of a Lady on Fire

03. Waves

04. Transit

05. Uncut Gems

06. Pain and Glory

07. For Sama

08. Midsommar

09. The Irishman

10. Under the Silver Lake

ED GONZALEZ

01. Transit

02. Long Day’s Journey Into Night

03. A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

04. Black Mother

05. Ad Astra

06. Peterloo

07. The Competition

08. Ray & Liz

09. The Irishman

10. Climax

TIM GRIERSON

01. Uncut Gems

02. Parasite

03. Little Women

04. The Irishman

05. Marriage Story

06. The Lighthouse

07. The Souvenir

08. An Elephant Sitting Still

09. Joker

10. High Life

A.S. HAMRAH

01. The Souvenir

02. Ash Is Purest White

03. Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

04. Uncut Gems

05. The Irishman

06. Parasite

07. Atlantics

08. Richard Jewell

09. Pain and Glory

10. Domino

KAREN HAN

01. Parasite

02. Apollo 11

03. The Farewell

04. The Irishman

05. Hustlers

06. The Man Who Killed Don Quixote

07. Ad Astra

08. Midsommar

09. The Lighthouse

10. The Lonely Island Presents: The Unauthorized Bash Brothers Experience

JESSE HASSENGER

01. Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

02. Under the Silver Lake

03. The Irishman

04. Parasite

05. Marriage Story

06. Uncut Gems

07. The Last Black Man in San Francisco

08. Knives Out

09. Slut in a Good Way

10. Us

ERIC HENDERSON

01. Climax

02. Uncut Gems

03. Transit

04. Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

05. Long Day’s Journey Into Night

06. High Life

07. The Souvenir

08. What You Gonna Do When the World’s on Fire?

09. End of the Century

10. A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

ODIE HENDERSON

01. The Last Black Man in San Francisco

02. Pain and Glory

03. Us

04. Parasite

05. The Farewell

06. Knives Out

07. Dolemite is My Name

08. Portrait of a Lady on Fire

09. The Irishman

10. Hustlers

AARON HILLIS

01. Uncut Gems

02. High Life

03. Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

04. Parasite

05. Portrait of a Lady on Fire

06. The Nightingale

07. The Souvenir

08. Cold Case Hammarskjöld

09. The Beach Bum

10. Atlantics

JORDAN HOFFMAN

01. Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

02. Aniara

03. The Irishman

04. Uncut Gems

05. Monos

06. Apollo 11

07. Marriage Story

08. Shadow

09. Sunset

10. Synonyms

ERIC HYNES

01. The Irishman

02. A Hidden Life

03. Our Time

04. Atlantics

05. Uncut Gems

06. The Souvenir

07. Peterloo

08. Marriage Story

09. The Hottest August

10. Parasite

REN JENDER

01. Atlantics

02. Portrait of a Lady on Fire

03. The Farewell

04. For Sama

05. One Child Nation

06. Wild Nights with Emily

07. Rafiki

08. The Chambermaid

09. A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

10. Honey Boy

DON KAYE

01. Parasite

02. Marriage Story

03. The Last Black Man in San Francisco

04. Avengers: Endgame

05. Clemency

06. Little Women

07. Dark Waters

08. The Farewell

09. Doctor Sleep

10. High Life

BEN KENIGSBERG

01. The Irishman

02. Transit

03. Uncut Gems

04. The Nightingale

05. Give Me Liberty

06. Sunset

07. Marriage Story

08. Apollo 11

09. Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

10. Parasite

JONATHAN KIEFER

(unranked)

Chained for Life

Holiday

Hotel by the River

Little Women

The Load

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Relaxer

The Souvenir

Sword of Trust

Varda by Agnès

NELLIE KILLIAN

(unranked)

Atlantics

Chained for Life

Diamantino

The Irishman

Our Time

Pain and Glory

The Plagiarists

Richard Jewell

The Souvenir

Transit

KRISTEN YOONSOO KIM

01. Asako I & II

02. Hotel by the River

03. Diamantino

04. Our Time

05. Ash Is Purest White

06. La flor

07. Richard Jewell

08. Grass

09. High Life

10. Long Day’s Journey Into Night

ERIC KOHN

01. Portrait of a Lady on Fire

02. The Farewell

03. Us

04. Marriage Story

05. Parasite

06. Uncut Gems

07. Long Day’s Journey Into Night

08. Monos

09. The Irishman

10. Pain and Glory

DAN KOIS

01. Portrait of a Lady on Fire

02. Parasite

03. Peterloo

04. Little Women

05. The Last Black Man in San Francisco

06. High Flying Bird

07. Knives Out

08. The Lighthouse

09. Uncut Gems

10. Atlantics

PETER LABUZA

01. Ad Astra

02. The Killing Floor

03. High Flying Bird

04. Dark Waters

05. The Wandering Soap Opera

06. Once Upon A Time…in Hollywood

07. Gemini Man

08. Uncut Gems

09. The Cotton Club: Encore

10. Glass

JOANNA LANGFIELD

01. The Irishman

02. Parasite

03. Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

04. Marriage Story

05. Pain and Glory

06. Uncut Gems

07. Knives Out

08. Dolemite Is My Name

09. Little Women

10. The Souvenir

JOSH LARSEN

01. Us

02. Portrait of a Lady on Fire

03. Parasite

04. The Irishman

05. A Hidden Life

06. Pain and Glory

07. Jojo Rabbit

08. The Souvenir

09. Knives Out

10. High Life

ELENA LAZIC

01. The Nightingale

02. Birds of Passage

03. Dragged Across Concrete

04. Ray & Liz

05. Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile

06. For Sama

07. Woman at War

08. Frankie

09. Avengement

10. Our Time

WILL LEITCH

01. Uncut Gems

02. The Irishman

03. Apollo 11

04. Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

05. Parasite

06. A Hidden Life

07. Climax

08. Marriage Story

09. Ford v Ferrari

10. The Lighthouse

DIEGO LERER

01. The Irishman

02. Uncut Gems

03. La flor

04. Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

05. Synonyms

06. An Elephant Sitting Still

07. Pain and Glory

08. Ash is Purest White

09. The Lighthouse

10. Transit

CRAIG D. LINDSEY

01. The Farewell

02. Amazing Grace

03. Parasite

04. The Last Black Man in San Francisco

05. Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

06. Dolemite Is My Name

07. The Irishman

08. Knives Out

09. A Hidden Life

10. Uncut Gems

BEATRICE LOAYZA

01. Her Smell

02. Asako I & II

03. Ash Is Purest White

04. Marriage Story

05. Transit

06. Uncut Gems

07. The Souvenir

08. Portrait of a Lady on Fire

09. High Life

10. Sunset

PHILLIP LOPATE

(unranked)

American Factory

Bombshell

Charlie Says

Ford vs. Ferrari

Hotel by the River

The Irishman

Marriage Story

Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

63 Up

Uncut Gems

WILLOW MACLAY

01. The Irishman

02. Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

03. Ash is Purest White

04. Portrait of a Lady on Fire

05. Little Women

06. Dark Waters

07. Uncut Gems

08. So Pretty

09. Three From Hell

10. Ad Astra

CALUM MARSH

01. La flor

02. Uncut Gems

03. The Irishman

04. Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

05. Joker

06. Transit

07. Parasite

08. Domino

09. Midsommar

10. Honey Boy

BENJAMIN MERCER

(unranked)

Ash Is Purest White

A Hidden Life

Hustlers

The Irishman

Midsommar

Non-Fiction

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

The Souvenir

Transit

The Wild Pear Tree

NOEL MURRAY

01. Parasite

02. Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

03. Uncut Gems

04. Marriage Story

05. Portrait of a Lady on Fire

06. Little Women

07. The Farewell

08. The Irishman

09. Knives Out

10. Us

VIKRAM MURTHI

01. Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

02. Transit

03. The Irishman

04. Under the Silver Lake

05. Uncut Gems

06. Parasite

07. Give Me Liberty

08. In My Room

09. The Souvenir

10. Asako I & II

MICHAEL NORDINE

01. Sunset

02. High Life

03. Parasite

04. Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

05. Monos

06. Portrait of a Lady on Fire

07. Shadow

08. A Hidden Life

09. The Nightingale

10. La flor

JOHN M. OURSLER

01. Portrait of a Lady on Fire

02. Little Women

03. Waves

04. Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

05. A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

06. Transit

07. Midsommar

08. Clemency

09. Knives Out

10. Uncut Gems

GERALD PEARY

01. Uncut Gems

02. American Factory

03. Joker

04. Little Women

05. Marriage Story

06. The Irishman

07. Asako I & II

08. Waves

09. Midsommar

10. Honey Boy

RAY PRIDE

(unranked)

Climax

The Irishman

Long Day’s Journey Into Night

Parasite

Peterloo

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

The Souvenir

Synonyms

Transit

Uncut Gems

MATT PRIGGE

01. Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

02. The Irishman

03. Peterloo

04. Her Smell

05. Ash Is Purest White

06. A Hidden Life

07. Portrait of a Lady on Fire

08. Atlantics

09. Under the Silver Lake

10. The Souvenir

C.J. PRINCE

01. Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

02. Transit

03. Frankie

04. Long Day’s Journey Into Night

05. Relaxer

06. Asako I & II

07. An Elephant Sitting Still

08. The Dead Don’t Die

09. Honey Boy

10. Marriage Story

KRISTY PUCHKO

01. A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

02. Little Women

03. Midsommar

04. Parasite

05. Hustlers

06. Us

07. Booksmart

08. Portrait of a Lady on Fire

09. Klaus

10. Knives And Skin

JEFF REICHERT

01. La flor

02. High Life

03. Peterloo

04. A Hidden Life

05. Our Time

06. Ad Astra

07. End of the Century

08. Atlantics

09. Diamantino

10. The Souvenir

VADIM RIZOV

01. The Plagiarists

02. In My Room

03. Asako I & II

04. High Flying Bird

05. The Competition

06. The Hottest August

07. Rojo

08. América

09. Give Me Liberty

10. Dark Waters

JONATHAN ROSENBAUM

(unranked)

American Factory

Atlantics

Dark Waters

An Elephant Sitting Still

The Image Book

Little Women

Marriage Story

The Souvenir

Transit

Uncut Gems

JOSHUA ROTHKOPF

01. Marriage Story

02. Midsommar

03. Uncut Gems

04. The Souvenir

05. Apollo 11

06. Parasite

07. Portrait of a Lady on Fire

08. Little Women

09. Under the Silver Lake

10. Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

MIKE RUBIN

01. Parasite

02. Synonyms

03. Honeyland

04. Birds of Passage

05. Atlantics

06. Recorder: The Marion Stokes Project

07. Ash Is Purest White

08. Uncut Gems

09. Little Women

10. The Irishman

NICK SCHAGER

01. The Lighthouse

02. Marriage Story

03. The Irishman

04. Transit

05. A Hidden Life

06. Little Women

07. Uncut Gems

08. Hagazussa

09. Under the Silver Lake

10. Climax

MICHAEL SICINSKI

01. The Image Book

02. Transit

03. Chinese Portrait

04. In My Room

05. The Irishman

06. Dark Waters

07. Parasite

08. Little Joe

09. What You Gonna Do When the World’s on Fire?

10. Her Smell

JOSH SPIEGEL

01. Parasite

02. The Irishman

03. Knives Out

04. Ad Astra

05. Marriage Story

06. Portrait of a Lady on Fire

07. Little Women

08. John Wick: Chapter 3—Parabellum

09. I Lost My Body

10. Us

EMMA STEFANSKY

01. Portrait of a Lady on Fire

02. Parasite

03. Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

04. The Lighthouse

05. The Farewell

06. A Hidden Life

07. Ad Astra

08. High Life

09. Uncut Gems

10. Climax

DAVID STERRITT

01. A Hidden Life

02. The Image Book

03. The Mustang

04. Long Day’s Journey into Night

05. An Elephant Sitting Still

06. Parasite

07. Sword of Trust

08. The Chambermaid

09. The Mountain

10. The Irishman

ALICE STOEHR

01. Uncut Gems

02. The Irishman

03. Transit

04. High Flying Bird

05. Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

06. Parasite

07. Relaxer

08. Asako I & II

09. Crawl

10. Piercing

ANNE THOMPSON

01. Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

02. Parasite

03. Marriage Story

04. The Irishman

05. Ford v Ferrari

06. Honey Boy

07. The Nightingale

08. Les Misérables

09. Pain and Glory

10. 1917

KYLE TURNER

01. Knife + Heart

02. Little Women

03. The Farewell

04. Wild Nights With Emily

05. Honey Boy

06. Diamantino

07. Gemini Man

08. Dark Waters

09. Jawline

10. So Pretty

KEITH UHLICH

01. Peterloo

02. A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

03. La flor

04. The Irishman

05. Pain and Glory

06. Domino

07. The Gospel of Eureka

08. Chained for Life

09. Under the Silver Lake

10. Atlantics

C. MASON WELLS

(unranked)

The Beach Bum

Diamantino

Dragged Across Concrete

High Life

The Irishman

Knives and Skin

Light From Light

Little Women

Our Time

The Souvenir

MADDIE WHITTLE

01. Uncut Gems

02. Transit

03. Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

04. Sunset

05. A Hidden Life

06. Midsommar

07. High Life

08. Marriage Story

09. Under the Silver Lake

10. Parasite

MATTHEW WILDER

01. Uncut Gems

02. A Hidden Life

03. Parasite

04. Marriage Story

05. Atlantics

06. Ad Astra

07. Our Time

08. An Elephant Sitting Still

09. Climax

10. Coincoin and the Extra-Humans

ALISSA WILKINSON

01. Parasite

02. Marriage Story

03. The Souvenir

04. The Irishman

05. Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

06. Uncut Gems

07. The Hottest August

08. Black Mother

09. The Farewell

10. Peterloo

ALISON WILLMORE

01. Uncut Gems

02. The Hottest August

03. Parasite

04. The Farewell

05. Ash Is Purest White

06. Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

07. One Cut of the Dead

08. Atlantics

09. Under the Silver Lake

10. Little Women

CHUCK WILSON

01. Uncut Gems

02. Parasite

03. Ford v Ferrari

04. Dolemite Is My Name

05. The Souvenir

06. Waves

07. Luce

08. Give Me Liberty

09. The Souvenir

10. Honeyland

LARA ZARUM

(unranked)

Booksmart

The Farewell

Hail Satan?

Hustlers

The Irishman

Little Women

Midsommar

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Us