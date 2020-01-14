The 2019 Village Voice Film Poll, Reconstructed
When the Village Voice abruptly had its plug pulled by its final, Forbes-ranked owner two years ago, its annual film poll, which had been around since 1999, expired along with it. That needn’t necessarily have been the case—somehow, we still got a Pazz & Jop music survey last February, published on the paper’s semi-defunct website (which otherwise merely cycles through articles from the archives). The film poll was run by less obsessive and/or masochistically dedicated folks, apparently, which means that the task of insisting that it should continue, whether or not some tycoon chooses to bankroll it, has fallen to me.
Last year, I mostly just collected the published top ten lists of the previous year’s roster, occasionally checking Letterboxd lists or pestering critics on Twitter when I couldn’t find something official. The result was thus pretty sparse—just Best Picture, no performances or subcategories (doc, animated, first film, etc.)—and may have only vaguely reflected what a proper poll would have produced. This time, I actively solicited ballots from the regular crew, plus some notable critics who’d been mysteriously absent. Still just the one main category (my own masochistic dedication only goes so far), but 91 people responded, which is more than enough to serve as a reasonable snapshot of the (primarily North American) consensus.
Tabulation rules were taken straight from the Voice poll itself. Each ranked list produced 55 total points, with ten allotted to the film at #1, nine to the film at #2, and so on down the line. Those too cowardly, indecisive or “principled” to engage in strict hierarchy (sorry, I have strong feelings about this) submitted unranked lists, for which every film received five points—thereby totalling just 50, a small but not insignificant waffling penalty. Seems fair. Once all ballots had arrived, it shook out as follows:
[parenthetical numbers = points/votes]
- The Irishman (403/57)
- Parasite (352/54)
- Uncut Gems (299/47)
- Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood (283/41)
- Marriage Story (221/35)
- Portrait of a Lady on Fire (190/32)
- Transit (164/25)
- Little Women (162/29)
- Pain & Glory (133/20)
- The Souvenir (121/26)
- A Hidden Life (102/17)
- The Farewell (91/17)
- Ash Is Purest White (90/14)
- High Life (87/19)
- Atlantics (77/21)
- An Elephant Sitting Still (68/13)
- Apollo 11 (64/10)
- Long Day’s Journey Into Night (60/10)
- Asako I & II (60/9)
- Knives Out (57/14)
- Midsommar (57/12)
- Us (55/12)
- The Last Black Man in San Francisco (55/9)
- Peterloo (50/9)
- La flor (49/8)
- Under the Silver Lake (48/12)
- The Hottest August (45/8)
- Ad Astra (42/8)
- Our Time (40/8)
- A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (39/8)
- Her Smell (39/8) [tie for #32]
- Hustlers (37/8)
- The Nightingale (37/7)
- In My Room (36/7)
- Dark Waters (35/8)
- Synonyms (34/6)
- Birds of Passage (34/5)
- Waves (34/5) [tie for #37]
- The Lighthouse (33/8)
- The Image Book (31/4)
- Climax (30/9)
- High Flying Bird (30/5)
- Sunset (28/6)
- Diamantino (26/6)
- Monos (25/5)
- Booksmart (24/6)
- Ford v Ferrari (24/5)
- Give Me Liberty (24/5) [tie for #47]
- Richard Jewell (24/5) [tie for #47]
- End of the Century (23/5)
A quick glance at the top of the list might suggest that this exercise was unnecessary—good luck finding any year-end critics’ group or survey that doesn’t collectively consider The Irishman, Parasite, Uncut Gems, Marriage Story, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood, and Portrait of a Lady on Fire, in variable order, to be the cream of last year’s crop. But there are some fascinating omissions and substitutions. Joker, for example, placed in the top ten of Indiewire’s poll (which includes ballots from most of the same critics I queried, plus about 200 more from around the globe), but failed to crack the Pseudo-Voice‘s top 50, having received just three votes. Even less admired by this coterie was Jojo Rabbit (Indiewire #23), which landed on exactly one person’s list, at #7. And forget about Golden Globe winner 1917, for which you can obtain both the number of votes and the number of points by eliding the last three digits from its title.
By stark contrast, the 13-plus-hour Argentine epic La flor placed 25th (and that’s not including my own wasted #2 vote for just Part 1, in keeping with its staggered multipart U.S. release), and the relatively unheralded, Indiewire-absent Japanese doppelgänger drama Asako I & II squeaked its way into the top 20. People often refer monolithically to “the critics,” but clearly it depends which critics you’re talking about, even when they’ve been amassed into groups of many dozens.
In any case, my own interest in year-end polls has always been weighted more toward the bottom than the top. The fun lies in browsing through individual, idiosyncratic choices—the comparative orphans, beloved by only a handful, sometimes the light of just one lonely critic’s life. (See #5 on my own list.) At the very least, give us all the data, so we can CTRL-F to our heart’s content. That’s what you’ll find below.
SIMON ABRAMS
01. Long Day’s Journey Into Night
02. Black Mother
03. Us
04. The Hottest August
05. The Irishman
06. Glass
07. Portrait of a Lady on Fire
08. The Wandering Soap Opera
09. The Wild Pear Tree
10. Sorry, Angel
SIDDHANT ADLAKHA
01. The Irishman
02. Pain and Glory
03. Uncut Gems
04. Marriage Story
05. Portrait of a Lady on Fire
06. A Hidden Life
07. Parasite
08. Family Romance, LLC
09. Sir
10. Leto
FLORENCE ALMOZINI
01. Synonyms
02. Transit
03. Parasite
04. Ash Is Purest White
05. An Elephant Sitting Still
06. High Life
07. Long Day’s Journey Into Night
08. Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
09. Atlantics
10. La flor
ALI ARIKAN
01. Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
02. The Irishman
03. Marriage Story
04. Under the Silver Lake
05. The Farewell
06. Portrait of a Lady on Fire
07. The Souvenir
08. Pain and Glory
09. Uncut Gems
10. Atlantics
MARK ASCH
01. The Hottest August
02. End of the Century
03. Uncut Gems
04. The Irishman
05. Two Plains + a Fancy
06. Dark Waters
07. Richard Jewell
08. Invisible Life
09. Feast of the Epiphany
10. Diamantino
SEAN AXMAKER
01. The Irishman
02. Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
03. Parasite
04. Little Women
05. Marriage Story
06. The Last Black Man in San Francisco
07. Portrait of a Lady on Fire
08. Atlantics
09. Transit
10. Knives Out
JASON BAILEY
01. The Irishman
02. Marriage Story
03. Portrait of a Lady on Fire
04. Apollo 11
05. Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
06. Pain and Glory
07. Uncut Gems
08. Fast Color
09. Parasite
10. Her Smell
SHEILA BENSON
01. Pain and Glory
02. Parasite
03. Little Women
04. Marriage Story
05. The Cave
06. The Irishman
07. The Farewell
08. I Lost My Body
09. Amazing Grace
10. The Nightingale
DANNY BOWES
01. The Irishman
02. Uncut Gems
03. Portrait of a Lady on Fire
04. Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
05. The Farewell
06. The Souvenir
07. Atlantics
08. Little Women
09. A Hidden Life
10. Midsommar
CHARLES BRAMESCO
01. High Life
02. Marriage Story
03. Her Smell
04. The Irishman
05. Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
06. Under the Silver Lake
07. Uncut Gems
08. The Lighthouse
09. The Mountain
10. Parasite
RICHARD BRODY
01. The Irishman
02. The Dead Don’t Die
03. An Elephant Sitting Still
04. Us
05. Uncut Gems
06. One Child Nation
07. Her Smell
08. The Two Faces of a Bamiléké Woman
09. A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
10. Frankie
SEAN BURNS
01. Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
02. The Irishman
03. Ash Is Purest White
04. Little Women
05. Portrait of a Lady on Fire
06. Parasite
07. Atlantics
08. High Life
09. Diane
10. Dolemite Is My Name
JUSTIN CHANG
01. Parasite
02. Knives Out
03. Ash Is Purest White
04. The Irishman
05. The Souvenir
06. Marriage Story
07. “I Do Not Care If We Go Down in History as Barbarians”
08. Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
09. Portrait of a Lady on Fire
10. Little Women
DARYL CHIN
01. Pain and Glory
02. Birds of Passage
03. Portrait of a Lady on Fire
04. 63 Up
05. An Elephant Sitting Still
06. The Wild Pear Tree
07. Transit
08. Little Women
09. Atlantics
10. Honeyland
JAIME CHRISTLEY
01. Domino
02. The Irishman
03. Richard Jewell
04. Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
05. Dragged Across Concrete
06. Where’d You Go, Bernadette
07. Parasite
08. Velvet Buzzsaw
09. Dolemite Is My Name
10. Anna
JAKE COLE
01. Ash Is Purest White
02. Uncut Gems
03. High Life
04. The Irishman
05. La flor
06. The Souvenir
07. An Elephant Sitting Still
08. Transit
09. Parasite
10. Black Mother
SHERILYN CONNELLY
01. Midsommar
02. Blinded by the Light
03. Tigers Are Not Afraid
04. Apollo 11
05. All Is True
06. To Dust
07. Endzeit—Ever After
08. The Day Shall Come
09. Hail Satan?
10. Alita: Battle Angel
FREJA DAM
01. Marriage Story
02. Pain and Glory
03. The Cave
04. Parasite
05. Queen of Hearts
06. The Irishman
07. Booksmart
08. Synonyms
09. Monos
10. The Farewell
MIKE D’ANGELO
01. Knives Out
02. La flor—Part 1
03. In My Room
04. Under the Silver Lake
05. Light of My Life
06. Uncut Gems
07. First Love
08. Sunset
09. Shadow
10. Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
BRIAN DARR
01. Asako I & II
02. Little Women
03. The Irishman
04. Aniara
05. High Life
06. Uncut Gems
07. Midnight Traveler
08. In My Room
09. Ash Is Purest White
10. Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
MORGAN LEIGH DAVIES
01. A Hidden Life
02. Parasite
03. Apollo 11
04. The Souvenir
05. Portrait of a Lady on Fire
06. Marriage Story
07. Hustlers
08. High Life
09. The Last Black Man in San Francisco
10. One Child Nation
PETER DEBRUGE
01. Waves
02. Pain and Glory
03. Birds of Passage
04. Diane
05. Toy Story 4
06. The Chambermaid
07. Woman at War
08. The Hottest August
09. I Lost My Body
10. A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
A.A. DOWD
01. Marriage Story
02. The Irishman
03. The Nightingale
04. Transit
05. Portrait of a Lady on Fire
06. Parasite
07. Long Day’s Journey Into Night
08. Monos
09. Knives Out
10. Climax
ALONSO DURALDE
01. Little Women
02. Pain and Glory
03. The Irishman
04. Parasite
05. Diane
06. Marriage Story
07. 3 Faces
08. Booksmart
09. Her Smell
10. High Life
KATE ERBLAND
01. Little Women
02. Parasite
03. Portrait of a Lady on Fire
04. Hustlers
05. Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
06. Uncut Gems
07. Booksmart
08. Ford v Ferrari
09. Knives Out
10. Marriage Story
STEVE ERICKSON
01. The Irishman
02. Transit
03. The Souvenir
04. The Image Book
05. End of the Century
06. An Elephant Sitting Still
07. Parasite
08. In My Room
09. Los Reyes
10. Atlantics
DAVID FEAR
01. Pain and Glory
02. Parasite
03. The Irishman
04. The Last Black Man in San Francisco
05. Apollo 11
06. The Farewell
07. An Elephant Sitting Still
08. High Flying Bird
09. Little Women
10. Birds of Passage
JON FROSCH
01. Marriage Story
02. Give Me Liberty
03. Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
04. Sorry Angel
05. Non-Fiction
06. Parasite
07. Booksmart
08. Hustlers
09. End of the Century
10. Us
CYNTHIA FUCHS
(unranked)
Apollo 11
Atlantics
The Edge of Democracy
Honeyland
The Hottest August
Midnight Family
No Data Plan
One Child Nation
Parasite
Us
LAWRENCE GARCIA
01. Asako I & II
02. An Elephant Sitting Still
03. Transit
04. A Hidden Life
05. Her Smell
06. Climax
07. Our Time
08. In My Room
09. Grass
10. Peterloo
NOAH GITTELL
01. Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
02. Portrait of a Lady on Fire
03. Waves
04. Transit
05. Uncut Gems
06. Pain and Glory
07. For Sama
08. Midsommar
09. The Irishman
10. Under the Silver Lake
ED GONZALEZ
01. Transit
02. Long Day’s Journey Into Night
03. A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
04. Black Mother
05. Ad Astra
06. Peterloo
07. The Competition
08. Ray & Liz
09. The Irishman
10. Climax
TIM GRIERSON
01. Uncut Gems
02. Parasite
03. Little Women
04. The Irishman
05. Marriage Story
06. The Lighthouse
07. The Souvenir
08. An Elephant Sitting Still
09. Joker
10. High Life
A.S. HAMRAH
01. The Souvenir
02. Ash Is Purest White
03. Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
04. Uncut Gems
05. The Irishman
06. Parasite
07. Atlantics
08. Richard Jewell
09. Pain and Glory
10. Domino
KAREN HAN
01. Parasite
02. Apollo 11
03. The Farewell
04. The Irishman
05. Hustlers
06. The Man Who Killed Don Quixote
07. Ad Astra
08. Midsommar
09. The Lighthouse
10. The Lonely Island Presents: The Unauthorized Bash Brothers Experience
JESSE HASSENGER
01. Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
02. Under the Silver Lake
03. The Irishman
04. Parasite
05. Marriage Story
06. Uncut Gems
07. The Last Black Man in San Francisco
08. Knives Out
09. Slut in a Good Way
10. Us
ERIC HENDERSON
01. Climax
02. Uncut Gems
03. Transit
04. Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
05. Long Day’s Journey Into Night
06. High Life
07. The Souvenir
08. What You Gonna Do When the World’s on Fire?
09. End of the Century
10. A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
ODIE HENDERSON
01. The Last Black Man in San Francisco
02. Pain and Glory
03. Us
04. Parasite
05. The Farewell
06. Knives Out
07. Dolemite is My Name
08. Portrait of a Lady on Fire
09. The Irishman
10. Hustlers
AARON HILLIS
01. Uncut Gems
02. High Life
03. Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
04. Parasite
05. Portrait of a Lady on Fire
06. The Nightingale
07. The Souvenir
08. Cold Case Hammarskjöld
09. The Beach Bum
10. Atlantics
JORDAN HOFFMAN
01. Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
02. Aniara
03. The Irishman
04. Uncut Gems
05. Monos
06. Apollo 11
07. Marriage Story
08. Shadow
09. Sunset
10. Synonyms
ERIC HYNES
01. The Irishman
02. A Hidden Life
03. Our Time
04. Atlantics
05. Uncut Gems
06. The Souvenir
07. Peterloo
08. Marriage Story
09. The Hottest August
10. Parasite
REN JENDER
01. Atlantics
02. Portrait of a Lady on Fire
03. The Farewell
04. For Sama
05. One Child Nation
06. Wild Nights with Emily
07. Rafiki
08. The Chambermaid
09. A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
10. Honey Boy
DON KAYE
01. Parasite
02. Marriage Story
03. The Last Black Man in San Francisco
04. Avengers: Endgame
05. Clemency
06. Little Women
07. Dark Waters
08. The Farewell
09. Doctor Sleep
10. High Life
BEN KENIGSBERG
01. The Irishman
02. Transit
03. Uncut Gems
04. The Nightingale
05. Give Me Liberty
06. Sunset
07. Marriage Story
08. Apollo 11
09. Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
10. Parasite
JONATHAN KIEFER
(unranked)
Chained for Life
Holiday
Hotel by the River
Little Women
The Load
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Relaxer
The Souvenir
Sword of Trust
Varda by Agnès
NELLIE KILLIAN
(unranked)
Atlantics
Chained for Life
Diamantino
The Irishman
Our Time
Pain and Glory
The Plagiarists
Richard Jewell
The Souvenir
Transit
KRISTEN YOONSOO KIM
01. Asako I & II
02. Hotel by the River
03. Diamantino
04. Our Time
05. Ash Is Purest White
06. La flor
07. Richard Jewell
08. Grass
09. High Life
10. Long Day’s Journey Into Night
ERIC KOHN
01. Portrait of a Lady on Fire
02. The Farewell
03. Us
04. Marriage Story
05. Parasite
06. Uncut Gems
07. Long Day’s Journey Into Night
08. Monos
09. The Irishman
10. Pain and Glory
DAN KOIS
01. Portrait of a Lady on Fire
02. Parasite
03. Peterloo
04. Little Women
05. The Last Black Man in San Francisco
06. High Flying Bird
07. Knives Out
08. The Lighthouse
09. Uncut Gems
10. Atlantics
PETER LABUZA
01. Ad Astra
02. The Killing Floor
03. High Flying Bird
04. Dark Waters
05. The Wandering Soap Opera
06. Once Upon A Time…in Hollywood
07. Gemini Man
08. Uncut Gems
09. The Cotton Club: Encore
10. Glass
JOANNA LANGFIELD
01. The Irishman
02. Parasite
03. Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
04. Marriage Story
05. Pain and Glory
06. Uncut Gems
07. Knives Out
08. Dolemite Is My Name
09. Little Women
10. The Souvenir
JOSH LARSEN
01. Us
02. Portrait of a Lady on Fire
03. Parasite
04. The Irishman
05. A Hidden Life
06. Pain and Glory
07. Jojo Rabbit
08. The Souvenir
09. Knives Out
10. High Life
ELENA LAZIC
01. The Nightingale
02. Birds of Passage
03. Dragged Across Concrete
04. Ray & Liz
05. Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile
06. For Sama
07. Woman at War
08. Frankie
09. Avengement
10. Our Time
WILL LEITCH
01. Uncut Gems
02. The Irishman
03. Apollo 11
04. Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
05. Parasite
06. A Hidden Life
07. Climax
08. Marriage Story
09. Ford v Ferrari
10. The Lighthouse
DIEGO LERER
01. The Irishman
02. Uncut Gems
03. La flor
04. Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
05. Synonyms
06. An Elephant Sitting Still
07. Pain and Glory
08. Ash is Purest White
09. The Lighthouse
10. Transit
CRAIG D. LINDSEY
01. The Farewell
02. Amazing Grace
03. Parasite
04. The Last Black Man in San Francisco
05. Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
06. Dolemite Is My Name
07. The Irishman
08. Knives Out
09. A Hidden Life
10. Uncut Gems
BEATRICE LOAYZA
01. Her Smell
02. Asako I & II
03. Ash Is Purest White
04. Marriage Story
05. Transit
06. Uncut Gems
07. The Souvenir
08. Portrait of a Lady on Fire
09. High Life
10. Sunset
PHILLIP LOPATE
(unranked)
American Factory
Bombshell
Charlie Says
Ford vs. Ferrari
Hotel by the River
The Irishman
Marriage Story
Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
63 Up
Uncut Gems
WILLOW MACLAY
01. The Irishman
02. Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
03. Ash is Purest White
04. Portrait of a Lady on Fire
05. Little Women
06. Dark Waters
07. Uncut Gems
08. So Pretty
09. Three From Hell
10. Ad Astra
CALUM MARSH
01. La flor
02. Uncut Gems
03. The Irishman
04. Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
05. Joker
06. Transit
07. Parasite
08. Domino
09. Midsommar
10. Honey Boy
BENJAMIN MERCER
(unranked)
Ash Is Purest White
A Hidden Life
Hustlers
The Irishman
Midsommar
Non-Fiction
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
The Souvenir
Transit
The Wild Pear Tree
NOEL MURRAY
01. Parasite
02. Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
03. Uncut Gems
04. Marriage Story
05. Portrait of a Lady on Fire
06. Little Women
07. The Farewell
08. The Irishman
09. Knives Out
10. Us
VIKRAM MURTHI
01. Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
02. Transit
03. The Irishman
04. Under the Silver Lake
05. Uncut Gems
06. Parasite
07. Give Me Liberty
08. In My Room
09. The Souvenir
10. Asako I & II
MICHAEL NORDINE
01. Sunset
02. High Life
03. Parasite
04. Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
05. Monos
06. Portrait of a Lady on Fire
07. Shadow
08. A Hidden Life
09. The Nightingale
10. La flor
JOHN M. OURSLER
01. Portrait of a Lady on Fire
02. Little Women
03. Waves
04. Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
05. A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
06. Transit
07. Midsommar
08. Clemency
09. Knives Out
10. Uncut Gems
GERALD PEARY
01. Uncut Gems
02. American Factory
03. Joker
04. Little Women
05. Marriage Story
06. The Irishman
07. Asako I & II
08. Waves
09. Midsommar
10. Honey Boy
RAY PRIDE
(unranked)
Climax
The Irishman
Long Day’s Journey Into Night
Parasite
Peterloo
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
The Souvenir
Synonyms
Transit
Uncut Gems
MATT PRIGGE
01. Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
02. The Irishman
03. Peterloo
04. Her Smell
05. Ash Is Purest White
06. A Hidden Life
07. Portrait of a Lady on Fire
08. Atlantics
09. Under the Silver Lake
10. The Souvenir
C.J. PRINCE
01. Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
02. Transit
03. Frankie
04. Long Day’s Journey Into Night
05. Relaxer
06. Asako I & II
07. An Elephant Sitting Still
08. The Dead Don’t Die
09. Honey Boy
10. Marriage Story
KRISTY PUCHKO
01. A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
02. Little Women
03. Midsommar
04. Parasite
05. Hustlers
06. Us
07. Booksmart
08. Portrait of a Lady on Fire
09. Klaus
10. Knives And Skin
JEFF REICHERT
01. La flor
02. High Life
03. Peterloo
04. A Hidden Life
05. Our Time
06. Ad Astra
07. End of the Century
08. Atlantics
09. Diamantino
10. The Souvenir
VADIM RIZOV
01. The Plagiarists
02. In My Room
03. Asako I & II
04. High Flying Bird
05. The Competition
06. The Hottest August
07. Rojo
08. América
09. Give Me Liberty
10. Dark Waters
JONATHAN ROSENBAUM
(unranked)
American Factory
Atlantics
Dark Waters
An Elephant Sitting Still
The Image Book
Little Women
Marriage Story
The Souvenir
Transit
Uncut Gems
JOSHUA ROTHKOPF
01. Marriage Story
02. Midsommar
03. Uncut Gems
04. The Souvenir
05. Apollo 11
06. Parasite
07. Portrait of a Lady on Fire
08. Little Women
09. Under the Silver Lake
10. Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
MIKE RUBIN
01. Parasite
02. Synonyms
03. Honeyland
04. Birds of Passage
05. Atlantics
06. Recorder: The Marion Stokes Project
07. Ash Is Purest White
08. Uncut Gems
09. Little Women
10. The Irishman
NICK SCHAGER
01. The Lighthouse
02. Marriage Story
03. The Irishman
04. Transit
05. A Hidden Life
06. Little Women
07. Uncut Gems
08. Hagazussa
09. Under the Silver Lake
10. Climax
MICHAEL SICINSKI
01. The Image Book
02. Transit
03. Chinese Portrait
04. In My Room
05. The Irishman
06. Dark Waters
07. Parasite
08. Little Joe
09. What You Gonna Do When the World’s on Fire?
10. Her Smell
JOSH SPIEGEL
01. Parasite
02. The Irishman
03. Knives Out
04. Ad Astra
05. Marriage Story
06. Portrait of a Lady on Fire
07. Little Women
08. John Wick: Chapter 3—Parabellum
09. I Lost My Body
10. Us
EMMA STEFANSKY
01. Portrait of a Lady on Fire
02. Parasite
03. Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
04. The Lighthouse
05. The Farewell
06. A Hidden Life
07. Ad Astra
08. High Life
09. Uncut Gems
10. Climax
DAVID STERRITT
01. A Hidden Life
02. The Image Book
03. The Mustang
04. Long Day’s Journey into Night
05. An Elephant Sitting Still
06. Parasite
07. Sword of Trust
08. The Chambermaid
09. The Mountain
10. The Irishman
ALICE STOEHR
01. Uncut Gems
02. The Irishman
03. Transit
04. High Flying Bird
05. Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
06. Parasite
07. Relaxer
08. Asako I & II
09. Crawl
10. Piercing
ANNE THOMPSON
01. Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
02. Parasite
03. Marriage Story
04. The Irishman
05. Ford v Ferrari
06. Honey Boy
07. The Nightingale
08. Les Misérables
09. Pain and Glory
10. 1917
KYLE TURNER
01. Knife + Heart
02. Little Women
03. The Farewell
04. Wild Nights With Emily
05. Honey Boy
06. Diamantino
07. Gemini Man
08. Dark Waters
09. Jawline
10. So Pretty
KEITH UHLICH
01. Peterloo
02. A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
03. La flor
04. The Irishman
05. Pain and Glory
06. Domino
07. The Gospel of Eureka
08. Chained for Life
09. Under the Silver Lake
10. Atlantics
C. MASON WELLS
(unranked)
The Beach Bum
Diamantino
Dragged Across Concrete
High Life
The Irishman
Knives and Skin
Light From Light
Little Women
Our Time
The Souvenir
MADDIE WHITTLE
01. Uncut Gems
02. Transit
03. Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
04. Sunset
05. A Hidden Life
06. Midsommar
07. High Life
08. Marriage Story
09. Under the Silver Lake
10. Parasite
MATTHEW WILDER
01. Uncut Gems
02. A Hidden Life
03. Parasite
04. Marriage Story
05. Atlantics
06. Ad Astra
07. Our Time
08. An Elephant Sitting Still
09. Climax
10. Coincoin and the Extra-Humans
ALISSA WILKINSON
01. Parasite
02. Marriage Story
03. The Souvenir
04. The Irishman
05. Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
06. Uncut Gems
07. The Hottest August
08. Black Mother
09. The Farewell
10. Peterloo
ALISON WILLMORE
01. Uncut Gems
02. The Hottest August
03. Parasite
04. The Farewell
05. Ash Is Purest White
06. Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
07. One Cut of the Dead
08. Atlantics
09. Under the Silver Lake
10. Little Women
CHUCK WILSON
01. Uncut Gems
02. Parasite
03. Ford v Ferrari
04. Dolemite Is My Name
05. The Souvenir
06. Waves
07. Luce
08. Give Me Liberty
09. The Souvenir
10. Honeyland
LARA ZARUM
(unranked)
Booksmart
The Farewell
Hail Satan?
Hustlers
The Irishman
Little Women
Midsommar
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Us