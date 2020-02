Minari, Boys State Win Top Prizes at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival

Minari

Minari, Lee Isaac-Chung’s fourth feature, an autobiographical portrait of his Korean-American family’s life in the 1980s as he was growing up in a small Arkansas town, won two top prizes — the U.S. Dramatic Grand Jury Prize and U.S. Dramatic Audience Award — tonight at 2020 Sundance Film Festival Awards Ceremony. Jesse Moss and Amanda McBaine’s Boys State, a documentary about a contentious kind of civic summer camp for Texas teens, won the U.S. Documentary Grand Jury Prize. A24 will release both films, the latter in partnership with Apple TV+. The World Cinema Dramatic Grand Jury Prize was awarded to Massoud Bakhshi’ Yalda, A Night for Forgiveness, a biting thriller and work of social commentary set within the world of Iranian reality TV. Jerry Rothwell’s portrait of five non-speaking autistic people across the globe won the World Cinema Documentary Grand Jury Prize. Rothwell’s film also won the World Cinema Audience Award.

Among the other awards were the U.S. Directing Prizes, which went to first-time feature filmmaker Radha Blank, for her black-and-white tale of a New York woman, approaching 40, seeking to realize her authentic voice as a rapper, 40-Year-Old Version, and Garrett Bradley, whose first formal documentary feature, Time, is both an epic love story as well as a clear-eyed look at U.S. sentencing policy through the eyes of an activist woman fighting for the release from prison of her husband.

Another double award winner was the celebrated documentary maker Heidi Ewing, whose dramatic feature debut, I Carry You With Me, won the Next Audience and Innovator Awards. Josephine Decker won a Special Award for Auteur Filmmaking for her boldly turbulent exploration of the creative process, Shirley. Eliza Hittman won a Special Award for Neorealism for Never Rarely Sometimes Always, her Berlin-bound story dealing with teenage friendship and reproductive rights.

Said Sundance Institute’s Executive Director Keri Putnam in the press release, “At Sundance, we believe art can break through noise and polarization. In volatile times like these, democracy and storytelling aren’t separate – they’re inextricably linked. Congratulations to each and every one of tonight’s winners, and to all the extraordinary artists who joined us at the Festival.”

Tonight’s ceremony was the final one for John Cooper as Sundance Film Festival Director. “It has been the honor of a lifetime to stand with these artists, and to see their work meet audiences for the first time,” he said. Cooper will be succeeded by Tabitha Jackson, who has been Sundance’s Documentary Film Program Director.

A complete list of winners follows.

U.S. Grand Jury Prize, Dramatic