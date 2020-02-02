Minari, Boys State Win Top Prizes at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival

Minari

Minari, Lee Isaac-Chung’s fourth feature, an autobiographical portrait of his Korean-American family’s life in the 1980s as he was growing up in a small Arkansas town, won two top prizes — the U.S. Dramatic Grand Jury Prize and U.S. Dramatic Audience Award — tonight at 2020 Sundance Film Festival Awards Ceremony. Jesse Moss and Amanda McBaine’s Boys State, a documentary about a contentious kind of civic summer camp for Texas teens, won the U.S. Documentary Grand Jury Prize. A24 will release both films, the latter in partnership with Apple TV+. The World Cinema Dramatic Grand Jury Prize was awarded to Massoud Bakhshi’ Yalda, A Night for Forgiveness, a biting thriller and work of social commentary set within the world of Iranian reality TV. Jerry Rothwell’s portrait of five non-speaking autistic people across the globe won the World Cinema Documentary Grand Jury Prize. Rothwell’s film also won the World Cinema Audience Award.

Among the other awards were the U.S. Directing Prizes, which went to first-time feature filmmaker Radha Blank, for her black-and-white tale of a New York woman, approaching 40, seeking to realize her authentic voice as a rapper, 40-Year-Old Version, and Garrett Bradley, whose first formal documentary feature, Time, is both an epic love story as well as a clear-eyed look at U.S. sentencing policy through the eyes of an activist woman fighting for the release from prison of her husband.

Another double award winner was the celebrated documentary maker Heidi Ewing, whose dramatic feature debut, I Carry You With Me, won the Next Audience and Innovator Awards. Josephine Decker won a Special Award for Auteur Filmmaking for her boldly turbulent exploration of the creative process, Shirley. Eliza Hittman won a Special Award for Neorealism for Never Rarely Sometimes Always, her Berlin-bound story dealing with teenage friendship and reproductive rights.

Said Sundance Institute’s Executive Director Keri Putnam in the press release, “At Sundance, we believe art can break through noise and polarization. In volatile times like these, democracy and storytelling aren’t separate – they’re inextricably linked. Congratulations to each and every one of tonight’s winners, and to all the extraordinary artists who joined us at the Festival.”

Tonight’s ceremony was the final one for John Cooper as Sundance Film Festival Director. “It has been the honor of a lifetime to stand with these artists, and to see their work meet audiences for the first time,” he said. Cooper will be succeeded by Tabitha Jackson, who has been Sundance’s Documentary Film Program Director.

A complete list of winners follows.

U.S. Grand Jury Prize, Dramatic

Minari

Director: Lee Isaac Chung U.S. Grand Jury Prize, Documentary Boys State

Directors: Jesse Moss and Amanda McBaine World Cinema Grand Jury Prize, Dramatic Yalda, A Night For Forgiveness

Director: Massoud Bakhshi World Cinema Grand Jury Prize, Documentary The Reason I Jump

Jerry Rothwell U.S. Directing Prize, Dramatic The 40-Year-Old Version

Director: Radha Blank U.S. Directing Prize, Documentary Time

Director: Garrett Bradley World Cinema Directing Prize, Dramatic Cuties

Maïmouna Doucouré World Cinema Directing Prize, Documentary The Earth Is Blue As An Orange

Director: Iryna Tsilyk Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award U.S. Dramatic: Edson Oda for Nine Days U.S. Audience Award, Dramatic Minari

Directed by Lee Isaac Chung U.S. Audience Award, Documentary Crip Camp

Directed by Nicole Newnham and Jim LeBrecht World Cinema Audience Award, Dramatic Identifying Features (Sin Senas Particulares)

Directed by Fernanda Valadez World Cinema Audience Award, Documentary The Reason I Jump

Jerry Rothwell Next Audience Award I Carry You With Me

Directed by Heidi Ewing Next Innovator Prize I Carry You With Me

Heidi Ewing U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award for Ensemble Cast Charm City Kings

Director: Angel Manuel Soto U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award: Auteur Filmmaking Shirley

Director: Josephine Decker U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award: Neo-Realism Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Director: Eliza Hittman U.S. Documentary Special Jury Award for Editing Welcome to Chechnya

Editor: Tyler H. Walk U.S. Documentary Special Jury Award for Innovation in Non-fiction Storytelling Dick Johnson Is Dead

Director: Kirsten Johnson U.S. Documentary Special Jury Award for Emerging Filmmaker Feels Good Man

Director: Arthur Jones U.S. Documentary Special Jury Award for Social Impact Filmmaking The Fight

Directors: Elyse Steinberg, Josh Kriegman, Eli Despres World Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award for Acting Ben Whishaw

Surge World Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award for Visionary Filmmaking This Is Not A Burial, It’s A Resurrection

Director-screenwriter: Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese World Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award for Best Screenplay Fernanda Valadez, Astrid Rondero

Identifying Features (Sin Señas Particulares) World Cinema Documentary Special Jury Award for Creative Storytelling The Painter And The Thief

Director: Benjamin Ree World Cinema Documentary Special Jury Award for Cinematography Mircea Topoleanu and Radu Ciorniciuc

Acasa, My Home World Cinema Documentary Special Jury Award for Editing Mila Aung-Thwin, Sam Soko, Ryan Mullins

Softie Gayle Stevens Volunteer Award Devon Edwards PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED Alfred P. Sloan Prize Tesla

Directed by Michael Almereyda SHORT FILMS Grand Jury Prize So What if the Goats Die (France/Morocco)

Directed by Sofia Alaoui U.S. Fiction -Ship: A Visual Poem

Directed by Terrence Daye International Fiction The Devil’s Harmony (UK)

Directed by Dylan Holmes Williams Non-Fiction John Was Trying to Contact Aliens

Directed by Matthew Kilip Animation Daughter (Czech Republic)

Directed by Daria Kashcheeva Acting Sadaf Asgari, in Exam (Iran)

Directed by Sonia K. Hadad Directing Michael Arcos, Valerio’s Day Out (U.S./Colombia)