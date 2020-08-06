Trailer Watch: Charlie Kaufman’s I’m Thinking of Ending Things

A long, progressively disorienting drive across a snow-battered landscape leads to a relationship milestone — meeting the parents — in the latest from writer/director Charlie Kaufman. For Jessie Buckley’s unnamed girlfriend character, Jake (Jesse Plemmons) is someone promising even as the film’s serenely despondent title functions as her mantra-like internal dialogue. Awaiting in a house that seems unmoored by time are Jake’s mom and dad, played by Toni Collette and David Thewlis. Said Kaufman to Entertainment Weekly, “The house represents the imagined interaction between someone you bring home to your parents — that panic that is twoheaded at that point. You’re worried about what they’re going to think about your parents, and you’re always worried about what your parents are going to think of them.”

The film is adapted by Kaufman from Iain Reid’s metaphysical horror novel and will premiere on Netflix September 4.