Filmmaker

Click here to read our Fall 2020 issue, featuring this year’s 25 New Faces of Independent Film, Steven Soderbergh on Let Them All Talk and more...

Back to selection

How Virtual Sets are Replacing the Green Screen

by
in Filmmaker Videos
on Nov 18, 2020

, ,

In my 25 New Face profile of Victoria Rivera, I quoted the writer/director on how, for her upcoming ocean-set feature Malpelo, she and her producer are exploring using the virtual background technology recently employed by The Mandalorian. The benefits of this technique are explained nicely in this Vox video, in which Charmaine Chan, a compositor who has worked for ILM, shows how virtual backgrounds improve upon traditional green screens in various ways, including lighting and camera movement.

© 2020 Filmmaker Magazine
All Rights Reserved A Publication of IPF