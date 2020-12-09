Steve McQueen and Ryan Murphy to Receive Tributes at the 2020 IFP Gotham Awards

Steve McQueen (Photo: BBC Studios)

Academy Award-winning filmmaker Steve McQueen and screenwriter, producer and director Ryan Murphy will receive, respectively, the Director Tribute and Industry Tribute at the 2020 IFP Gotham Awards.

“Steve M​cQueen is a force within the industry, directing one of most impactful and influential films of the year. His bold, masterful storytelling has riveted audiences for the past decade making him one of the most iconic filmmakers today,” said Jeffrey Sharp, Executive Director of IFP in a press release. “Ryan Murphy has created some of the most cherished and acclaimed television series and films in recent years. Ryan across his many successful shows has built a home on the screen where his characters, and frankly all of us feel included, making him one of the most dynamic and well-loved creators by colleagues and audiences alike. Steve and Ryan’s commitment to inclusivity within the industry and their continued support for independent film and television is completely in line with IFP’s mission, and we look forward to honoring them this year.”

Previously announced Gotham Tributes are Viola Davis and, posthumously, Chadwick Boseman. The Gotham Awards will take place Monday, January 11, 2021 at Cipriani Wall Street in a hybrid format with virtual interactive tables.

More on these two tributes from the press release:

Steve M​cQueen is an Academy Award-winning producer and Academy Award and Golden Globe-nominated director. His feature film directorial debut Hunger, starring Michael Fassbender, received a BAFTA Award for Most Promising Newcomer and a BAFTA nomination for Best British Film. He went on to collaborate with Fassbender on the BAFTA-nominated Shame and 12 Years a Slave, also starring Chiwetel Ejiofor and Lupita Nyong’o, for which he won an Academy Award and Golden Globe for Best Picture and was nominated for an Academy Award and Golden Globe for directing. He also directed Widows in 2018 starring Viola Davis, Michelle Rodriguez, Elizabeth Debicki and Cynthia Erivo. The five films that make up his new anthology series Small Axe, set from the late 1960s to the mid-1980s, each tell a different story involving London’s West Indian community, whose lives have been shaped by their own force of will, despite rampant racism and discrimination. The series recently premiered on Amazon Prime Video. Ryan Murphy is an Emmy, Golden Globe, Tony and Peabody Award-winning screenwriter, producer and director. He created and produced a number of hit television series including ​Nip/Tuck,​ ​Glee​, ​American Horror Story​,​ American Crime Story, Scream Queens,​​ Pose​ and​ The Politician, m​any of which h ealso directed. In much of his storytelling Murphy has worked to include marginalised characters. Throughout his career, Murphy has received six Primetime Emmy Awards from 32 nominations, a Tony Award from two nominations, and two Grammy Award nominations. He has directed feature films including Running with Scissors, starring Joseph Cross and Evan Rachel Wood, Eat Pray Love, starring Julia Roberts and Javier Bardem, and The Normal Heart, starring Mark Ruffalo, Matt Bomer and Jim Parsons. Murphy’s upcoming film The Prom, adapted from the Tony Award-nominated Broadway musical of the same name, which he directed and produced will premiere on Netflix December 11, 2020. The film stars Meryl Streep, James Corden, Nicole Kidman, Keegan-Michael Key, Andrew Rannells, Jo Ellen Pellman, Ariana Debose, Kevin Chamberlin and Kerry Washington.