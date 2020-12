Steve McQueen and Ryan Murphy to Receive Tributes at the 2020 IFP Gotham Awards

Steve McQueen (Photo: BBC Studios)

Academy Award-winning filmmaker Steve McQueen and screenwriter, producer and director Ryan Murphy will receive, respectively, the Director Tribute and Industry Tribute at the 2020 IFP Gotham Awards.

“Steve M​cQueen is a force within the industry, directing one of most impactful and influential films of the year. His bold, masterful storytelling has riveted audiences for the past decade making him one of the most iconic filmmakers today,” said Jeffrey Sharp, Executive Director of IFP in a press release. “Ryan Murphy has created some of the most cherished and acclaimed television series and films in recent years. Ryan across his many successful shows has built a home on the screen where his characters, and frankly all of us feel included, making him one of the most dynamic and well-loved creators by colleagues and audiences alike. Steve and Ryan’s commitment to inclusivity within the industry and their continued support for independent film and television is completely in line with IFP’s mission, and we look forward to honoring them this year.”

Previously announced Gotham Tributes are Viola Davis and, posthumously, Chadwick Boseman. The Gotham Awards will take place Monday, January 11, 2021 at Cipriani Wall Street in a hybrid format with virtual interactive tables.

More on these two tributes from the press release: