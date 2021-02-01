“The Longer Schedule Forced Us to Think More Deeply”: Directors Madeleine Sims-Flower and Dusty Mancinelli | Violation

Violation

How did events of 2020—any of them—change your film, either in the way you approached it, produced it, post-produced it, or are now thinking about it?

COVID-19 nearly derailed us in post-production, but the longer schedule forced us to think more deeply about the story we were telling and the way we told it. A film is shaped many times—on the page, by the actors in rehearsals, during production, and then again in the edit room. The extra time gave us space to breathe and see new ways of telling our story that we might have rushed past were it not for lockdown.

