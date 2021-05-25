Back to One, Episode 155: Laura Donnelly and Ann Skelly from The Nevers

On a very special double episode, Laura Donnelly and Ann Skelly sit down for in-depth conversations on their craft and the magic they make together on the new HBO series The Nevers. Donnelly talks about an artistic breakthrough that happened in rehearsal for a play that changed her perception of herself as an artist. Skelly talks about coming to the realization, early on, that she was getting “too technical” and what she did to bring back her “sense of discomfort again.” And they both describe the fascinating ways their approach to the work complement each other, and how their mutual fondness fuels the energy they use to create. Plus MUCH more! The Nevers is streaming on HBO Max.

