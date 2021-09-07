Trailer Watch: Mia Hansen-Løve’s Bergman Island

Writing out of Cannes, Blake Williams reviewed Mia Hansen-Løve’s latest, Bergman Island, a meta-fictional drama about a female filmmaker’s marriage to a fellow director and the ways in which she mines her life, creative anxieties and influences for narrative material. About the film, which jumps between the filmmaker’s (played by Phantom Thread‘s Vicki Krieps) exploration of the Baltic island where Ingmar Bergman lived and shot several of his films, her conversations with her partner (Tim Roth) about her efforts to crack her third act, and imagined scenes from the film to be, which feature Mia Wasikowska and Joachim Trier-regular Anders Danielsen Lie, Williams wrote, “…the structural conceit works like a charm, as psychological implications and questions of interpretation explode from every decision and difference—a wellspring of meaning and sentiment, as messy and irrational as the real thing.”

After dates at the Toronto International Film Festival and the New York Film Festival, the film opens October 15 from IFC Films. Watch the new trailer above.