Trailer Watch: Mike Mills’s C’mon, C’mon

After winning an Oscar for portraying a sociopathic villain, Joaquin Phoenix now essays a (seemingly gentle) radio journalist in the new picture from Mike Mills, his follow-up to 2016’s 20th Century Women. Gabby Hoffman co-stars in the road trip film, which finds Phoenix’s character traveling cross country to interview children and teens about the state of the world. Wrote Rodrigo Perez in his Playlist review, “Vaguely reminiscent of Wim Wenders’ Alice In The Cities—a journalist is saddled with a young girl and lets her tag along on his road trip—the filmmaker’s dynamic work shares little else with the film and ultimately is its own very Mike Mills thing: deeply human, gently probing, sharply observed, and luminously emotional.”

The film is out this Fall from A24. Watch the first trailer above.