Back to One, Episode 180: Rebecca Wisocky

Rebecca Wisocky plays Hetty Woodstone, the deceased Lady of the Manner, on the new CBS series Ghosts, where she’s a stand-out among stand-outs in its impressive comedy ensemble. In this episode, she talks about the absolute pleasure of working on that set and the interesting ways in which the large cast, who more often than not act together in the same shot, find the “music of the scene” together. She has pretty much mastered the art of the guest star role, and has played more than her share of villains. I get her to breakdown her latest in a recent episode of Dopesick. She talks about walking the line of behavioral specificity and story function. Plus we chat a bit about actor’s safety post-Rust. And much more!

Back To One can be found wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Stitcher. And if you’re enjoying what you are hearing, please subscribe and rate us! Follow Back To One on Instagram.