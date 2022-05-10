The American Pavilion Announces Its Emerging Filmmaker Showcase at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival

The American Pavilion announced today the 2022 program of its Emerging Filmmaker Showcase at the upcoming 2022 Cannes Film Festival. 33 films comprise this 25th anniversary edition, with the program screening at the American Pavilion along with finalist films from the 2020 and 2021 editions. All screenings with filmmakers in attendance with be accompanied by live Q&As.

From the press release:

The films in the Emerging Filmmaker Showcase focus on themes as diverse as the meaning of community, gender identity, the COVID-19 epidemic, self-perceptions and representation, the holocaust, the development and evolution cultural identity, family dynamics, the quest for love, and more. Beloved screen icons featured in the 2022 showcase series films include: Guillermo del Toro (Pan’s Labyrinth, The Shape of Water); Phil Lord (The Lego Movie, 21 Jump Street); Lee Unkrich, (Coco, Toy Story 3); Ian Buchanan (The Bold and the Beautiful); Lauren Ridloff (The Eternals, Sound of Metal); Danielle Savre (Station 19, Heroes); Vico Ortiz (Our Flag is Death); Melanie Nicholls-King (Billions, Little Fires Everywhere); Greer Grammar (Awkward); Jeremy Sisto (Wrong Turn); Billy Wirth (Shutter the Doors); Kausar Mohammed (4400), Victoria Atkin (Assassin’s Creed); with many more appearing in the 2020 and 2021 finalist projects. “The 2022 cohort of student filmmakers and young talents brings us a richly diverse program including 24 female-identifying directors presenting 17 films, and 10 films focused on LGBTQ+ topics as well as many projects exploring the meaning of cultural identity,” said Julie Sisk, Founder and Director of The American Pavilion. “We are also thrilled to back in-person this year bringing the 2022 finalist filmmakers together with the talents from 2020 and 2021 to provide them the opportunity to screen during the 75th landmark edition of the Cannes Film Festival.”

2022 EMERGING FILMMAKERS SHOWCASE EMERGING FILMMAKER DOCUMENTARIES

The Show Must Go On

2021, 17:39 min., USA, Documentary

Producer/Writer/Director: Paul Grant, Nathan Crane Cohen

Cast: Jeff Whiting, Robin McGee, Sarah Timberlake, Bruce Barish

At the height of the Covid-19 Pandemic and in the midst of a PPE crisis, Broadway’s resilient community comes together to create the infrastructure to supply frontline medical workers with desperately needed hospital gowns.

Stoneheart: An Undying Gift

2021, 6:20 min., USA, Documentary

Director: Nicholas Markart

Producer: Stephen Hilfiker, Nicholas Markart

Cast: Stephen Hilfiker

Steve Hilfiker, a heart transplant survivor and father of four, describes his experience facing death, and how his perspective on life has forever changed following the fateful operation.

EMERGING FILMMAKER SHORT FILMS

7 Lbs 8 Oz

2021, 7:08 min., USA, Animation/Comedy/Drama

Writer/Director: Yoo Lee

Producer: Xin Li, Evelyn Angelica Martinez

Cast: Frank Thon, Michelle Sohn, Robin Daniels

When a young mother moves into 8th street, Jersey City, NJ, she learns about the value of community and how her own perception determines her own experiences.

Charlie and the Hunt

2022, 14:31 min., USA, Family/Drama/Coming-of-Age

Writer/Director: Jenn Shaw

Producer: Dannielle Dormer, Anita M Cal, YJ Meira, Tema L Staig, Allison Vanore

Cast: Lauren Ridloff, Nifeoluwa Ramroop, Robert Artz

A young girl goes on a whimsical adventure and faces her fears while setting out to recover a sentimental family treasure.

The Errand

2022, 11:23 min., USA, Drama

Director: Amanda Renee Knox

Writer: Mira Olsson

Producer: Lara Aslanian, Amanda Renee Knox

Cast: Naya Johnson, Ezekiel Bridges, Toni Robison-May, Sean Gallagher

When a young girl hitchhiking is picked up by a stranger, who ends up taking whom for a ride?

My Gift

2021, 13:25 min., Australia, Drama

Writer/Director: Michael Raso

Producer: Michael Raso, JD Cohen

Cast: Luke Hoogendyk, Ridhi Prasad, Joshua Fisk, Catherine Ross, Jyotsna Sharma, Susan Ling Young

A young boy is admitted to a hospital for lifesaving treatment. He befriends a young Indian girl who hopes a cure is found to save him before it’s too late.

If My Voice Rang Louder than My Skin

2021, 4:46 min., USA, Animation

Writer/Director: Kyra Peters

In If My Voice Rang Louder Than My Skin a teenage boy craves a life where his skin no longer affects his daily experiences or how others perceive him. Using 2D animation, the film follows him through the streets of the Bronx, trying to unite his community’s voice through music to rally against the divisive hate against color.

Noisy

2020, 10:04 min., USA, Drama

Writer/Director: Cedric Hill

Producer: Cedric Hill, Pandora Scooter, Daniel Philips

Executive Producer: Dany Bouchedid

DP: Valentina Caniglia

Cast: Max Lamadrid, Gabi Faye

Sam gets on the subway to get home. He catches the eye of April. The two of them discover they have way more in common than where they’re heading. Sometimes you need a noisy place to have a quiet conversation.

Shutter the Doors

2021, 13:23 min., USA, Drama

Writer/Director: Sheri Sussman

Producer: Antonio Cortese, Adam Rex

Cast: Ian Buchanan, Billy Wirth

Shutter the Doors, starring Ian Buchanan and Billy Wirth, is a short film that captures a moment in time of a man struggling to deal with an unexpected loss in his life.

EMERGING FILMMAKER LGBTQ+ FILMS

Cans Can’t Stand

2022, 18:42 min., USA, Documentary/Social Justice/LGBTQ+, Yale University

Director: Matt Nadel, Megan Plotka

Producer: Matt Nadel, Wendi Cooper

Cast: Wendi Cooper, Milan Nicole Sherry, CANScan’tSTAND Activists

Since 1982, police have weaponized Louisiana’s Crime Against Nature by Solicitation (CANS) law to terrorize queer/trans Louisianians. CANS Can’t Stand follows a group of Black trans women in New Orleans who are fighting to repeal that law—and advance trans liberation statewide.

All the Young Dudes

2020, 8:39 min., USA, Drama/Historical/Music/LGBTQ+, Florida State University

Writer/Director: William Stead

Producer: Cameron Greco

Cast: Blake Lafita, Richie Gambardella

Georgia, USA, 1973. Glam rocker Billy rebels against his conservative high school, inspiring admiration from an unlikely ally with a desire to walk on the wild side…

Carino

2021, 3:46 min., USA, Animation/LGBTQ+, School of Visual Arts

Writer/Director: Carlos Taborda, Roshel Amuruz, Ashley Williams

In the streets of Cartagena, a young boy embarks on an adventure to find a flower for his crush and win his affection.

Cupids

2021, 10 min., USA, Comedy/LGBTQ+

Director: Zoey Martinson

Writer: Zoey Martinson, Julie Sharbutt

Producer: Korey Jackson and Devin E. Haqq

Cast: Melanie Nicholls-King, Toryn Isabella Coote, Julius Sampson, Scarlett London Diviney

In this playful comedy, three kids worry that their beloved school bus driver will be lonely this summer without them. They set out to find her a partner and imagine the perfect matches.

Don’t Let Go

2021, 9:33 min., USA, Drama/LGBTQ+, University of Southern California

Writer/Director: Mel Orpen

Producer: Mehmet Gungoren

Cast: Tessa Hope Slovis, Joyce Lee, Lauren Lynn King, Susan Harmon

When Sam and Reggie get engaged, their future seems bright—until a terrible car accident leaves Reggie in a coma. Sam must confront Reggie’s homophobic mother to fight for a place at her hospital bedside before it’s too late.

Dotting the “I”

2022, 11:14 min., USA, Romance/Drama/Comedy/LGBTQ+

Writer/Director: Doug Tompos

Producer: Doug Tompos, Risa Bramon Garcia, Steve Braun Cast: Jeff Lorch, Miguel Perez

In the shadows of an empty office, the poetry of an unlikely kiss helps two men discover a love lost and a love never found.

Imperfectly Complete

2021, 14:46 min., USA (Subtitles), Drama/Romance/LGBTQ+, University of Southern California

Writer/Director: Bruce Chiu

Producer: Victor Tsao, Chrissy Aung

Cast: Chrissy Aung, Zaw Myo Htet

Lucy has been taking care of Owen, a blind guitarist she has admired for years. When Owen is about to get his vision back, Lucy faces the struggle of whether to reveal her true identity to Owen.

Noah’s Song

2021, 2:57 min., USA, Animation/Romance/LGBTQ+, Vassar College

Producer/Writer/Director: Damián Bonito Zapien

Noah’s Song is an animation film about a transgender man coming out to his partner.

Second Team

2020, 10:27 min., USA, Comedy/LGBTQ+

Director: Ria Pavia

Writer: Anni Weisband

Producer: Mayon Denton, Julia Armine, Robert E. Arnold, Anni Weisband

Cast: Francia Raisa, Danielle Savre, Gigi Zumbado, Greer Grammar, Phill Lewis, Chester Lockhart, Sally Brooks, Akil Jackson, Alexander True Snyder, Catfish Jean, Melissa Greenspan

A scorned stand-in actor for a hit TV show distorts the script to publicly undress her costar.

The Syed Family Xmas Eve Game Night

2021, 11 min., USA, Comedy/LGBTQ+

Director: Fawzia Mirza

Writer: Kausar Mohammed

Producer: Amalia Mesa-Gustin, Kausar Mohamed

Cast: Kausar Mohammed, Vico Ortiz, Meera Rohit Kumbhani, Pia Shah, D’Lo Srijaerajah

All cards are on the table when a queer Pakistani Muslim woman brings her Puerto Rican partner home for the first time on the family’s annual game night.

STUDENT DOCUMENTARIES

Bad Hombrewood

2021, 23:45 min., USA, Documentary, University of Southern California

Director: Guillermo Casarin

Producer: Marian Cook, Santos Herrera

Cast: Phil Lord, Lee Unkrich, Guillermo del Toro, Melissa Fumero, Ben Lopez, Dr. Laura Isabel Serna, Leslie Arcos, Osiris Pichardo, Jenniffer González Martinez, Anabel Iñigo, Santos Herrera, Guillermo Casarín

For decades, the film industry has confined minorities to stereotypical characters. Now, filmmakers fight to change the Latinx role in Hollywood.

Spokespeople

2020, 23:30 min., USA, Documentary, University of Southern California

Director: Ryan Mekenian

Producer: Daniel Sheahan, Stephen Tonti

Cast: Jeremy Sisto (Narration)

For Los Angeles natives living in the early 1900’s, bicycles and streetcars shared the road as our primary modes of transportation. But the arrival of the freeway effectively wiped them out. Today, a collective of cycling communities fight for protected bike lanes and road safety; determined to bring a new era of mobility justice to the city.

STUDENT SHORT FILMS

Message Sent

2021, 4:13 min., USA, Animation/Comedy, Cal State University Northridge

Producer/Writer/Director: Ryan C. Lopez

Cast: Ryan C. Lopez, Danielle Della Porta

When Steven struggles to make his feelings for Liza clear, his cell phone comes to life and encourages him to make the most important decision of his young adult life, to trust himself, and take a leap of faith.

Mother in the Mist

2021, 20:51 min., China, Drama, University of Southern California

Writer/Director: Kay Niuyue Zhang

Producer: Robin Zhongyu Wang, Kay Niuyue Zhang Co-Producer: Eris Zhao, Jiayun Li

Cinematographer: Jiang Du

Cast: Shen Shiyu, Wang Xiwen

Following Wuhan’s Coronavirus lockdown, a rural single mother embarks on a dangerous journey in search of her preemie newborn baby stranded in Wuhan City Hospital. Against a harsh, grim winter night, she trudges through trials and tribulations, fighting a way around checkpoints. Joining her path is a mysterious eight-year-old girl, who shares the same determination to reunite with her mother in the city. When She finally almost gets to Wuhan, we realize things are not as it seems…

Over My Dead Body

2020, 25 min., USA (subtitles), Drama/Comedy/Family, New York Film Academy

Producer/Writer/Director: Meital Cohen Navarro

Cast: Mary Apick, Nakta Pahlevan, Bahram Vatanparast, Afshin Katanchi, Mahsa Shamsa

When a young Jewish Persian-American woman tells her parents that her fiancé is Muslim, they make her choose between him and them.

The War Within

2021, 25 min., USA (subtitles), Drama, Santa Monica College

Writer/Director: Marta D’Ocon

Producer: Marina Coutinho, Catharine Dada,

Cast: Sabrina Hartmann, Alan Corvaia, Laura Urgelles, Damián Delgado

Somewhere in Latin America, a young woman joins a guerrilla army when her entire family is massacred by government troops. She initially thrives, finding strength and independence as a deadly sniper. But her newfound sense of purpose and self-respect come with a high price.

Wuhan Driver

2021, 14:14 min., USA, Drama, New York University

Writer/Director: Tiger Ji

Producer: Alena Svyatova, Jonathan Sanger

Cast: Wayne Chang

At the beginning of the pandemic, a Chinese driver in New York struggles to make ends meet as he picks up passengers on a long and dreary night.

HIGH SCHOOL FILMS

A Prayer for My Mother: The Eva Brettler Story

2022, 9:58 min., USA, Animation/Documentary, The Righteous Conversations Project

Director: Ruben Barrett, Raisa Effress, Sophia Evans, Lauren Fuchs, Katie Hadsock-Longarzo, Ian Kim, Eve Levy, Timothy Lim, Asher Meron, Marlon Ochoa, Bella Rahi, Hank Schoen, Olivia Uzielli

Producer: C. Lily Ericsson, Carter Beardmore, Sophie Kim

Exec Producer: Cheri Gaulke, Samara Hutman

Cast: Eva Brettler

The extraordinary saga of Holocaust survivor Eva Brettler told through personal testimony and animation. Young Eva survives two concentration camps and the destruction of her family to emerge, with a tender heart and faith intact, crediting the goodness of caretakers she encountered along the way.

Devil Bean

2021, 10:36 min., Australia, Comedy, St. Matthews Catholic School

Director: Jessica Nipperess

Writer: Sam Paine

Cast: Sam Paine, Stella Morgan, Reneé French, Charlie French

After gifting a coffee machine to their father on Christmas, this picture-perfect family is thrown into the jaws of a horror-come-anti-drug flick as their dad’s addiction tears the family apart.

Greta

2021, 7:49 min., USA, Drama/Coming of Age, Glendale High School

Writer/Director: Sofie Verweyen

Cast: Lilah Hayes, Erinn Hayes, Victoria Atkin, Jack Hayes, Maggie Hayes, Eva Langsdorff

A personal, subjective journey into the mind of Greta Thunberg, before realizing her calling as a climate activist. While struggling with mental health issues and bullying because of Asperger’s Syndrome, she also grapples with a sense of impending doom due to the climate crisis. These same struggles and fears drive her to push for change and become the person she is today.

Pho

2021, 11:51 min., USA, Drama, Orange County School of the Arts

Writer/Director: Ethan Chu

Producer: Ava Encinas

Cast: Khoi Le, Julie Tong, Antone Axten

After building a seemingly successful life, a man must come to terms with the melancholic truth that he has detached from his Vietnamese culture and subsequently his grandmother, both of which he once held a close relationship with. His grief pushes him through a journey of reflection which reveals to him the perfect recipe to restore the once lost connection.

Hotline

2021, 13:21 min., USA, Drama, Pacifica Christian High School

Writer/Director: Andreas Mickelopoulos, Garrett Seabold

Cast: Isai Palomares, Charlotte Shays, Robert Pitts, Nicolas Kolesnikow

Three high school boys’ night of prank calls quickly develops into a matter of life and death when an unsuspecting classmate answers the phone.

Sydney 2078

2021, 9:36 min., Australia, Sci-Fi/Drama, Balgowlah Boys Campus

Producer/Writer/Director: Brady O’Sullivan

Cast: Gordon Carroll

A teenage boy from Sydney’s Northern Beaches, with a fascination for science fiction movies and novels has a vision during the night, leading him on an inter-dimensional endeavour into the future.

Think Like a Filmmaker

2021, 6:20 min, USA, Documentary, Saint Ann’s School

Producer/Director: Eli Berliner

Cast: Alan Berliner

Eli Berliner turns the camera on his father, Alan, a personal documentary filmmaker, whose new body of work approaches sculpture through the eyes of a filmmaker.