The Gotham Announces 2022 Gotham TV Series Lab Series Projects

The Gotham Film & Media Institute (formerly IFP) announced today ten series projects participating in the Gotham TV Series Lab (running May 9-13) for outstanding projects in development and written/created by first-time series creators. From the press release:

For the first year included in the cohort of ten projects, there are two projects from the Expanding Communities program by way of recommendations of partner organizations, GYNO and NIGHT WATCHERS. Expanding Communities is a program dedicated to providing resources, a community space, and industry access to individuals with Disabilities and Black, Indigenous, PoC, and LGBTQIA+ creators across film, TV, and audio industries. Through partnerships with organizations aligned with uplifting historically excluded voices, the program acts as a platform for both creators and organizations to reach new audiences, develop networks of potential collaborators, and access career advancement resources and opportunities within the media and entertainment industry.

“We are proud to announce the newest cohort for our fourth annual Gotham TV Series Lab which provides writers and creators new to the TV field with first-hand mentorship opportunities with industry experts. This year’s selections feature ambitious projects with exciting world-building concepts and powerful self-possessed characters representing the continued vitality of this ever expanding art form. We are so grateful to be of service in supporting these amazing creators in reaching their intended audiences,” said The Gotham’s Executive Director Jeff Sharp.

The Gotham TV Series Lab provides extensive mentorship and resources to the selected fellows. All 2022 Lab projects will automatically participate in the 44th Gotham Week’s Project Market, where they will pitch their projects to industry decision makers. The TV Series lab operates under the artistic direction of Senior Manager, Episodic and International Programming, Gabriele Capolino.

The 2022 TV Series Lab is guided by Lab Leaders Neerja Narayanan (Creative Producer, Sony Pictures International Productions), and Rae Benjamin (​​CEO/Founder, In the Cut; Staff Writer, Netflix’s The Witcher).