With a cast featuring an array of director Jeff Baena’s frequent collaborators, Spin Me Round is likely to fit right in with the filmmaker’s established quirky canon. The trailer shows Alison Brie (who co-wrote Baena’s previous directorial effort, 2020’s Horse Girl) as a woman who wins a company retreat to a so-called “institute” on the outskirts of Florence, Italy—and eventually falls for the extremely Italian CEO. Of course, this idyllic Mediterranean romance quickly gives way to a web of secrets and illusions.

Also starring are Aubrey Plaza (Baena’s wife and collaborator since 2014’s Life After Beth), Alessandro Nivola, Molly Shannon, Tim Heidecker, Fred Armisen, Debby Ryan, Zack Woods, Lil Rel Howery, Ego Nwodim and Lauren Weedman.

Spin Me Round, Baena’s fifth feature film to date, will be released in theaters and on VOD by IFC Films and AMC+ on August 19.