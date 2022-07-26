Back to One, Episode 213: Angourie Rice

She’s only 21, but Australian actor Angourie Rice has earned respect in Hollywood for stacking up diverse roles in The Nice Guys, The Beguiled, Jasper Jones, Mare of Easttown, not to mention a few Spider-Man movies. Now she has her first starring role in Honor Society for Paramount+. She talks about how it helped her to be able to relate so much to her character in that film, and why talking directly to the camera was oddly easy. We chat about her podcast, The Community Library, which is a celebration of literature and storytelling of all kinds. This leads to a discussion of how actors view their place in a story. She talks about why her podcast has made her look more critically at the scripts she gets, how being a lover of words helps the work, and much more.

