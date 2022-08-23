“Listening Became My Prime Directive” Back to One, Episode 217: Adrian Pasdar

Adrian Pasdar has experienced a lot in his nearly 40 years as a working actor and in this episode he generously shares the wisdom he’s gleaned. Some of the highlights in his credits include Top Gun, Near Dark, Carlitos Way, Heroes, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, and perhaps the most talked about single-season series of the ’90s, Profit. Not to mention he’s the voice of Iron Man. He talks about how listening became his prime directive as an actor, his search for truth in performance (and the search for a better word than “truth”), “the method” as protective element, and why he believes “the tools we need as artists are right in front of us.” Plus he bestows upon us a few amazing stories featuring familiar names, such as getting bailed out of a Cannes jail by Woody Harrelson, getting forgiven by Frank Sinatra, taking Kathryn Bigelow to see the Russian masterpiece Come And See, eating TV dinners with Gregory Peck, and much more.

