The trailer for Goodnight Mommy, an American remake of the Austrian film from 2014 of the same name by Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala, has just dropped from Prime Video. The new film is directed by Matt Sobel (a 2014 25 New Face following his first feature, the disturbing Take Me to the River) with a screenplay by Kyle Warren. The film stars Naomi Watts as a mother who is reunited with her two young sons, her face heavily bandaged after receiving plastic surgery. The children, however, begin to suspect that the woman under the bandages isn’t the same one who’s raised them since infancy. Goodnight Mommy will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on September 16.