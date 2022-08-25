Netflix has released a teaser trailer for White Noise, Noah Baumbach‘s adaptation of author Don Delillo’s 1985 novel of the same name.

Adam Driver plays Jack Gladney, a professor of Hitler Studies at a local liberal arts college, while Greta Gerwig plays his wife Babette. Both must confront their profound mortal fears when an “airborne toxic event” threatens their family and livelihoods—a catastrophic occurrence that reveals moments of mind-numbing mundanity. Once terrified of death, Jack becomes obsessed and consumed by it in the wake of this environmental crisis. Driver and Gerwig have collaborated with Baumbach extensively in the past, with the filmmaker recently directing Driver in Marriage Story and co-writing the forthcoming Barbie movie with Gerwig.

White Noise will premiere as the opening night film at the Venice Film Festival on August 31. It will hit Netflix and select theaters later this year.