A24 has released a trailer for Belgian director Lukas Dhont’s second feature, the melancholy coming of age story Close. The film won the Grand Prix (shared with Claire Denis‘s Stars at Noon) at Cannes, four years after Dhont’s debut feature Girl won the Caméra d’Or and Queer Palm in 2018.

Close follows two 13-year-old best friends, Léo and Rémi (Eden Dambrine and Gustav de Waele) who spent an idyllic summer strengthening their unique bond. When they arrive back at school, however, the two are harassed by classmates over the nature of their relationship. Embarrassed by these insults and accusations, Léo begins to distance himself from Rémi, leaving his former best friend upset and inconsolable. It takes a terrible tragedy for Léo to begin to come to terms with his actions, seeking unlikely solace from Rémi’s mother (Émilie Dequenne) in the process.

The film will be released via A24 later this year.