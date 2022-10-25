Paul Mescal and Frankie Corio star in Charlotte Wells's Aftersun

Nominations for the 2022 Gotham Awards were announced this morning, with Todd Fields’s TÁR topping the list with five nominations, including Best Picture, Outstanding Lead Performance (Cate Blanchett) and two Outstanding Performer noms (Noémie Merlant and Nina Hoss). But perhaps the biggest surprise is in the composition of the Best Feature category, which omitted a number of presumed awards-season heavyweights in favor of a trio of excellent, smaller-budgeted, pure independent films acquired at festivals. Along with TÁR and the Daniels’ Everything Everywhere All at Once, Best Feature nominees are Charlotte Wells’s delicately allusive memory piece, Aftersun, an A24 acquisition out of Cannes; Ricky D’Ambrose’s austere and evocative artistic coming-of-age tale, The Cathedral (a Venice Biennale College Cinema production acquired by MUBI following its Venice and Sundance premieres); and Juan Pablo Gonzalez’s Dos Estaciones, a Mexico-set near-hybrid drama set in a real-life tequila plant that was picked up out of Sundance by Cinema Guild.

In addition to TÁR, other multiple-nominees announced by The Gotham Film & Media Institute Executive Director Jeffery Sharp and Pose star Angelica Ross this morning include Aftersun (four), Everything Everywhere All at Once (three) as well as Elegance Bratton’s The Inspection, for which Bratton received a Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director nomination and Gabrielle Union and Raúl Castillo nabbed Outstanding Supporting Actor noms. (Left out, mystifyingly, was Jeremy Pope in the Outstanding Performer category). We’re All Going to the World’s Fair got nods for both Jane Schoenbrun (Breakthrough Director) and Anna Cobb (Breakthrough Performer).

The television nominations are less surprising, with HBO MAX series including Nathan Fielder’s sui generis The Rehearsal, scoring nine nominations; Apple TV+, AMC and Showtime three;Netflix, ABC and Prime Video two.

Commented Sharp at the announcement, “We are thrilled to announce this year’s Gotham Award nominees and look forward to celebrating together live and in person in a few weeks. Over 500 films and TV shows were submitted for consideration this year. These filmmakers demonstrated tremendous courage and invention in the production of their work during these months, and we’d like to congratulate them all.”

The Gotham Awards will take place Monday, November 28, at Cipriani Wall Street, New York. (Note: The Gotham is Filmmaker‘s publisher.)

The complete list of nominations follows.

Aftersun

Charlotte Wells, director; Adele Romanski, Amy Jackson, Barry Jenkins, Mark Ceryak, producers (A24)

The Cathedral

Ricky D’Ambrose, director; Graham Swon, producer (MUBI)

Dos Estaciones

Juan Pablo González, director; Ilana Coleman, Jamie Gonçalves, Bruna Haddad, Makena Buchanan, producers (Cinema Guild)

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, directors; Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Mike Larocca, Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Jonathan Wang, producers (A24)

TÁR

Todd Field, director; Alexandra Milchan, Scott Lambert, Todd Field, producers (Focus Features)

Best Documentary Feature

All That Breathes

Shaunak Sen, director; Aman Mann, Shaunak Sen, Teddy Leifer producers (A Sideshow & Submarine Deluxe Release in Association with HBO Documentary Films)

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Laura Poitras, director; Howard Gertler, John Lyons, Nan Goldin, Yoni Golijov, Laura Poitras, producers (NEON)

I Didn’t See You There

Reid Davenport, director; Keith Wilson, producer (RePort Media)

The Territory

Alex Pritz, director; Alex Pritz, Darren Aronofsky, Sigrid Dyekjær, Will N. Miller, Gabriel Uchida, Lizzie Gillett, producers (National Geographic Documentary Films)

What We Leave Behind

Iliana Sosa, director; Emma D. Miller, Isidore Bethel, producers (ARRAY)

Best International Feature

Athena

Romain Gavras, director; Romain Gavras, Charles-Marie Anthonioz, Mourad Belkeddar, Jean Duhamel, Nicolas Lhermitte, Ladj Ly, producers (Netflix)

The Banshees of Inisherin

Martin McDonagh, director; Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin, Martin McDonagh, producers (Searchlight Pictures)

Corsage

Marie Kreutzer, director; Alexander Glehr, Johanna Scherz, Bernard Michaux, Jonas Dornbach, Janine Jackowski, Maren Ade, Jean-Christophe Reymond, producers (IFC Films)

Decision to Leave

Park Chan-wook, director and producer (MUBI)

Happening

Audrey Diwan, director; Edouard Weil, Alice Girard producers (IFC Films)

Saint Omer

Alice Diop, director; Toufik Ayadi, Christophe Barral, producers (Super LTD)

Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award

Charlotte Wells for Aftersun (A24)

Owen Kline for Funny Pages (A24)

Elegance Bratton for The Inspection (A24)

Antoneta Alamat Kusijanovic for Murina (Kino Lorber)

Beth de Araújo for Soft & Quiet (Momentum Pictures / eOne)

Jane Schoenbrun for We’re All Going to the World’s Fair (Utopia)

Best Screenplay

After Yang, Kogonada (A24)

Armageddon Time, James Gray (Focus Features)

Catherine Called Birdy, Lena Dunham (Amazon Studios)

TÁR, Todd Field (Focus Features)

Women Talking, Sarah Polley, based upon the book by Miriam Toews (United Artists Releasing / Orion Pictures)

Outstanding Lead Performance

Cate Blanchett in TÁR (Focus Features)

Danielle Deadwyler in Till (United Artists Releasing / Orion Pictures)

Dale Dickey in A Love Song (Bleecker Street)

Colin Farrell in After Yang (A24)

Brendan Fraser in The Whale (A24)

Paul Mescal in Aftersun (A24)

Thandiwe Newton in God’s Country (IFC Films)

Aubrey Plaza in Emily the Criminal (Roadside Attractions and Vertical Entertainment)

Taylor Russell in Bones and All (United Artists Releasing / Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures)

Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All At Once (A24)

Outstanding Supporting Performance

Jessie Buckley in Women Talking (United Artists Releasing / Orion Pictures)

Raúl Castillo in The Inspection (A24)

Hong Chau in The Whale (A24)

Brian Tyree Henry in Causeway (Apple TV+)

Nina Hoss in TÁR (Focus Features)

Noémie Merlant in TÁR (Focus Features)

Ke Huy Quan in Everything Everywhere All At Once (A24)

Mark Rylance in Bones and All (United Artists Releasing / Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures)

Gabrielle Union in The Inspection (A24)

Ben Whishaw in Women Talking (United Artists Releasing / Orion Pictures)

Breakthrough Performer

Anna Cobb in We’re All Going to the World’s Fair (Utopia)

Frankie Corio Aftersun (A24)

Anna Diop in Nanny (Amazon Studios and Blumhouse)

Gracija Filipovic in Murina (Kino Lorber)

Kali Reis in Catch the Fair One (IFC Films)

Breakthrough Series – Short Format (under 40 minutes)

Abbott Elementary, Quinta Brunson, creator; Quinta Brunson, Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumaker, Randall Einhorn, executive producers (ABC)

As We See It, Jason Katims, creator; Jason Katims, Jeni Mulein, Dana Idisis, Yuval Shafferman, Udi Segal, Amit Gitelzon, Shlomit Arvis, Danna Stern, executive producers (Prime Video)

Mo, Mohammed Amer, Ramy Youssef, creators; Mohammed Amer, Ramy Youssef, Ravi Nandan, Hallie Sekoff, Solvan “Slick” Naim, Harris Danow, Luvh Rakhe, executive producers (Netflix)

Rap Sh!t, Issa Rae, creator; Issa Rae, Syreeta Singleton, Montrel McKay, Deniese Davis, Dave Becky, Jonathan Berry, executive producers (HBO/HBO Max)

Somebody Somewhere, Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen, creators; Bridget Everett, Carolyn Strauss, Mark Duplass, Jay Duplass, Mel Eslyn, Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen, Patricia Breen, Tyler Romary, executive producers (HBO Max)

Breakthrough Series – Long Format (over 40 minutes)

Pachinko, Soo Hugh, creator; Soo Hugh, Michael Ellenberg, Lindsey Springer, Theresa Kang-Lowe, Richard Middleton, Kogonada, Justin Cho, executive producers (Apple TV+)

Severance, Dan Erickson, creator; Ben Stiller, Nicholas Weinstock, Jackie Cohn, Mark Friedman, Dan Erickson, Andrew Colville, Chris Black, John Cameron, executive producers (Apple TV+)

Station Eleven, Patrick Somerville, creator; Patrick Somerville, Jessica Rhoades, Scott Steindorff, Dylan Russell, Scott Delman, Jeremy Podeswa, Hiro Murai, Nate Matteson, executive producers (HBO/HBO Max)

This is Going to Hurt, Adam Kay, creator; Naomi De Pear, James Farrell, Jane Featherstone, Adam Kay, Ben Whishaw, executive producers (AMC+ in association with BBC)

Yellowjackets, Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson, creators; Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson, Drew Comins, Karyn Kusama, executive producers (SHOWTIME)

Outstanding Performance in a New Series

Bilal Baig in Sort Of (HBO Max/HBO)

Ayo Edebiri in The Bear (FX)

Janelle James in Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Minha Kim in Pachinko (Apple TV+)

Matilda Lawler in Station Eleven (HBO/HBO Max)

Britt Lower in Severance (HBO/HBO Max)

Melanie Lynskey in Yellowjackets (SHOWTIME)

Zahn McClarnon in Dark Winds (AMC & AMC+)

Sue Ann Pien in As We See It (Prime Video)

Ben Whishaw in This is Going to Hurt (AMC+ in association with BBC)

Breakthrough Nonfiction Series

The Andy Warhol Diaries, Alexis Martin Woodall, Scott Robertson, Andrew Rossi, Stanley Buchthal, Josh Braun, Ryan Murphy, executive producers; Maya E. Rudolph, producer; Andrew Rossi, director (Netflix)

The Last Movie Stars, Martin Scorsese, Amy Entelis, Courtney Sexton, executive producers; Adam Gibbs, Ryan Hawke, Emily Wachtel, Lisa Long Adler, producers; Ethan Hawke, director (HBO Max/CNN Films)

Mind over Murder, Nanfu Wang, creator and director; Marc Smerling, Nanfu Wang, Max Heckman, Chad Mumm, Mark W. Olsen, Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller, Sara Rodriguez, executive producers (HBO/HBO Max)

The Rehearsal, Nathan Fielder, creator and director; Nathan Fielder, Dave Paige, Dan McManus, Christie Smith, executive producers (HBO Max)

We Need To Talk About Cosby, W. Kamau Bell, creator and director; W. Kamau Bell, Andrew Fried, Katie A. King, Vinnie Malhotra, Dane Lillegard, Sarina Roma, Jordan Wynn, executive producers (SHOWTIME)