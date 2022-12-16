Ahead of its opening weekend at NYC’s Quad Cinema, Filmmaker shares an exclusive clip of Mark Pellington‘s Going All the Way: The Director’s Edit. This re-edit and 4K restoration of Pellington’s feature debut includes a new title sequence created by Sergio Pinheiro as well as 50 additional minutes of previously unseen footage accompanied by new music from composer Pete Adams.

Based on the 1970 novel by Dan Wakefield (who also penned the script), the film stars Jeremy Davies and an early-career Ben Affleck as Sonny and Gunner, two young men who return home to Indianapolis after serving in the Korean War. As they attempt to settle back into the groove of civilian life, they face an uncertain (and staunchly conservative) 1950s America as unlikely outcasts. The film also features Rachel Weisz, Amy Locane, Rose McGowan, Nick Offerman, Jill Clayburgh and Lesley Ann Warren. The above clip features Sonny and his mother (Clayburgh) discussing the difficulties inherent to aging and changing as a person.

For Filmmaker‘s Winter 1997 issue, Noah Cowan wrote a brief write-up of the film and interviewed Pellington, who said:

“It’s a traditional story that we chose to tell in a different fashion. It’s straighter than I first imagined it and definitely could have been much darker. We could have dealt much more with the relationship between Sonny and his mother, but chose to focus more on Sonny’s self image as a kind of lonely character study. It plays now more as a realistic drama with comic elements.”

In an interview with Variety from October, Pellington revealed that the re-edit would indeed skew darker than the film that originally premiered at Sundance back in ’97.

Going All the Way: The Director’s Edit is presented by Oscilloscope Laboratories. The Quad will also host Q&As with Pellington for one show each day during the opening weekend. Moderators include Alex Ross Perry for tonight’s 7 p.m. screening, New York Magazine/Vulture’s Bilge Ebiri this Saturday at 7 p.m and Dan Mecca of The Film Stage on Sunday at 4:20 p.m. For ticketing information, visit the theater’s official website. A rollout to select cities is set to follow the film’s New York premiere.