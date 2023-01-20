Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project, courtesy of Sundance Institute.

Every production faces unexpected obstructions that require creative solutions and conceptual rethinking. What was an unforeseen obstacle, crisis, or simply unpredictable event you had to respond to, and how did this event impact or cause you to rethink your film?

There were many unforeseen obstacles in the making of Going To Mars, too many to recount. However, the most pressing and disturbing obstacle we encountered was the need for more available and affordable editors. We responded with a very effective strategy that may change our work in the future. We collaborated with multiple editors (in Canada and the USA) who possess specific creative skill sets that worked together synergistically. They all seemed to relish the interactivity and cooperative nature of the edit. Ultimately, we all benefited from this type of exchange. It was a transformative collaborative experience

See all responses to our annual Sundance Question here.