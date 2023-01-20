The 2023 Sundance Question: What Was an Unforeseen Obstacle, Crisis, or Simply Unpredictable Event You Had to Respond To?

Photo by Weston Bury, courtesy of the Sundance Institute.

Each year, Filmmaker asks all the incoming feature directors at Sundance one question. (To see last year’s question and responses, click here.) We also send out cinematographer and editor questionnaires.

This year’s question:

Every production faces unexpected obstructions that require creative solutions and conceptual rethinking. What was an unforeseen obstacle, crisis, or simply unpredictable event you had to respond to, and how did this event impact or cause you to rethink your film?

Below, find links to each director’s individual response to the prompt. Keep checking back here during the festival, as more responses will be posted daily!

“The Weather Compelling Us to Pivot and Create Something New” | Rachel Lambert, Sometimes I Think About Dying

“I Found Out That the Interview Was to Be Broadcast on NASA TV” | Ido Mizrahy, The Longest Goodbye