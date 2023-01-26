Theater Camp

Every production faces unexpected obstructions that require creative solutions and conceptual rethinking. What was an unforeseen obstacle, crisis, or simply unpredictable event you had to respond to, and how did this event impact or cause you to rethink your film?

We were on an extremely tight 19-day schedule with a large cast of children who had limited hours they could work. The cameras basically had to be constantly rolling to maximize every second. One day, there was a COVID scare that put a two-hour hole in our day. We spontaneously made up a scene where our characters are writing the musical that’s performed later in the movie. Not only was it a joy to have an unplanned moment of creativity, but this scene also became crucial to our story. And luckily, the actor tested negative!

See all responses to our annual Sundance Question here.