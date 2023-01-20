Kim’s Video, courtesy of Sundance Institute.

Every production faces unexpected obstructions that require creative solutions and conceptual rethinking. What was an unforeseen obstacle, crisis, or simply unpredictable event you had to respond to, and how did this event impact or cause you to rethink your film?

The biggest obstacle was whether to trust the voices that told me, David, to go to Salemi, Sicily, and rent a movie. Ashley suggested to listen to them and said, “Go for it! See what happens.” Initially, I didn’t intend to film or record my efforts to find Kim’s Video in Salemi and rent a movie. But the voices continued speaking to me: “Pick up the camera and film! Just record!” My inner voice argued with those voices and I asked them, “Why?” They said, “Because it’s important, just do it. Film everything.” I reluctantly agreed to turn on the camera and record. That footage became pivotal scenes that shaped the making of the movie.

