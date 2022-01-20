The 2022 Sundance Question: What Aspect of Your Filmmaking Did You Have to Reinvent?

Photo: Kelsey Doyle

Each year Filmmaker asks all the incoming feature directors at Sundance one question. (To see past years’ questions and responses, click here.)

The last two years have prompted much contemplation and reconsideration of the reasons why we make our films as well as the ways in which we make them. What aspect of your filmmaking—whether in your creative process, the way you finance your films, your production methodology or the way you relate to your audience—did you have to reinvent in order to make and complete the film you are bringing to the festival this year?

“Jumping and Hugging When a Scene Suddenly Works Amazingly Is Always Much More Fun in the Same Room” | Alon Schwarz, Tantura

“It Was Really Important That I Was Able to Lean Into the Intimacy of Interviewing My Subjects and Not Just Rely on Archival Footage” | Eva Longoria Bastón, La Guerra Civil

“The Pandemic Sparked a Deeper Contemplation Into Our Creative Process” | Sara Dosa, Fire of Love

“Acting as Though Something Will Happen Can Take One Darn Close to Doing It” | Max Walker-Silverman, A Love Song

