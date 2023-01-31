Below, DP Jenni Morello discusses her work on Nancy Schwartzman’s Sundance-premiering Netflix documentary, Victim/Suspect, her follow-up to the doc Roll Red Roll. The film deals with alleged victims rape and sexual assault who find themselves on the other end of legal charges when they are accused of making false accusations.

Filmmaker: How and why did you wind up being the cinematographer of your film? What were the factors and attributes that led to your being hired for this job?

Morello: I met Nancy in early 2020 (pre-pandemic days) and honestly, I can’t remember how I became the cinematographer for this but we had had many conversations about working on films that deal with the subject of an assault. I had written an essay in 2021 addressing trauma in the documentary space and I think that might have had something to do with it.

Filmmaker: What were your artistic goals on this film, and how did you realize them? How did you want your cinematography to enhance the film’s storytelling and treatment of its characters?

Morello: Nancy came to me with lots of visual references which made my job very easy in terms of artistic goals. I really wanted to create parameters that incorporated Nancy’s references but also kept the audience engaged in a visual melange. In the early days, we had lots of conversations about tone, and things we liked and didn’t like. We both wanted to push the boundaries a bit in terms of how we approached a veritè film and I’m really grateful that she was down for us to try lots of things, even if they didn’t end up getting used. Often I’d say “Can I break the rules if we try this?” and she was always down to try it. Nancy wanted to incorporate as much beauty as we could find for a film that is heavy and dark in the subject matter. The film follows an investigative journalist who was active in the throes of her research. This might have felt banal at times, but it offered me a creative challenge to enhance how we observe journalists. We wanted people to feel like they were along for the ride; in the discovery, pouring thorough research, the loneliness, and isolation of reporting, and uncovering the truth. We also were very cognizant that we were telling the stories of some incredible women who have survived an awful attack. It was important that the cinematography enhanced the storytelling but also held space for them and who had the power in those scenes.