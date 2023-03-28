After premiering at Venice and screening at the NYFF last year, Paul Schrader’s Master Gardener finally receives a release date. The writer-director’s latest, which completes his late-career trilogy after The Card Counter (2021) and First Reformed (2017), will hit theaters via Magnolia Pictures on May 19.

The film’s official synopsis reads:

Master Gardener follows Narvel Roth (Joel Edgerton), the meticulous horticulturist of Gracewood Gardens. He is as much devoted to tending the grounds of this beautiful and historic estate, to pandering to his employer, the wealthy dowager Mrs. Haverhill (Sigourney Weaver). When Mrs. Haverhill demands that he take on her wayward and troubled great-niece Maya (Quintessa Swindell) as a new apprentice, chaos enters Narvel’s spartan existence, unlocking dark secrets from a buried violent past that threaten them all.

Watch the first trailer for Master Gardener above, which features the Schrader trademark of a man sitting in a room and writing at a sparsely-adorned wooden desk.