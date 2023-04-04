After a whole assortment of Barbies (and the actors who’ll play them) were announced earlier today, a full-length trailer has landed for Barbie. Directed by Greta Gerwig (her follow-up to 2019’s Little Women) and co-written by Gerwig and Noah Baumbach (partners and frequent collaborators, most recently on Baumbach’s White Noise), the film will hit theaters this summer.

Margot Robbie stars as the titular Mattel toy icon, with Ryan Gosling embodying her long-term boyfriend, Ken. While Robbie and Gosling appear as the Barbie and Ken blueprints, an ensemble cast will portray several different iterations of Barbie—like a mermaid (Dua Lipa), Nobel Prize winner (Emma Mackey), lawyer (Sally Rooney) and doctor (Hari Nef)—as well as many Kens, who don’t boast various job titles or fantastical characteristics. The huge cast also includes Will Ferrell, Simu Liu, America Ferrera, Ariana Greenblatt, Ncuti Gatwa, Alexandra Shipp, Michael Cera, Issa Rae, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Rhea Perlman and Kate McKinnon.

Barbie will open theatrically on July 21 (make it an Oppenheimer double feature) via Warner Bros.