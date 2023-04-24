Films by Amat Escalante, Pedro Costa, Robert Rodriguez, Jean-Stephane Sauvaire and More Added to Cannes Film Festival 2023 Lineup

A still from Eureka by Lisandro Alonso.

After previous announcements revealed the initial lineup for the Cannes Film Festival and adjoining Directors’ Fortnight program, several more titles have just been added to the mix. Today, the festival announced 14 additional films that will debut on the Croisette within various sections, including efforts from Lisandro Alonso, Pedro Costa, Robert Rodriguez, Amat Escalante, Jean-Stephane Sauvaire and more.

The 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival will run from May 16-27. Find the latest editions to this year’s lineup below.

Competition:

Black Flies by Jean-Stéphane Sauvaire

Le Retour by Catherine Corsini

Cannes Premiere:

Perdidos en la noche by Amat Escalante

L’amour et les forêts by Valérie Donzelli

Eureka by Lisandro Alonso

Out of Competition:

L’Abbé Pierre – Une vie de combats by Frédéric Tellier

Un Certain Regard:

Only the River Flows by Wei Shujun

Une nuit by Alex Lutz

The film will be screened Out of Competition – Closing Un Certain Regard

Short Film:

Filles du feu by Pedro Costa

Special Screenings:

Little Girl Blue by Mona Achache

Bread and Roses by Sahra Mani

Le Théorème de Marguerite by Anna Novion

Midnight Screening:

Hypnotic by Robert Rodriguez

Project Silence by Kim Tae-gon