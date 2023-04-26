With the Cannes Film Festival fast approaching, the first trailer has arrived for Strange Way of Life, Pedro Almodóvar‘s latest to premiere on the Croisette. The Saint Laurent-backed, 30-minute short film stars Ethan Hawke and Pedro Pascal as two men who reconnect after many years apart. This is Almodóvar’s second English-language effort, the first being the 2020 short film The Human Voice starring Tilda Swinton.

The film’s official synopsis reads:

A man rides a horse across the desert that separates him from Bitter Creek. He comes to visit Sheriff Jake. Twenty-five years earlier, both the sheriff and Silva, the rancher who rides out to meet him, worked together as hired gunmen. Silva visits him with the excuse of reuniting with his friend from his youth, and they do indeed celebrate their meeting, but the next morning Sheriff Jake tells him that the reason for his trip is not to go down the memory lane of their old friendship….

Knowing that Almodóvar was originally set to direct Brokeback Mountain before Ang Lee took the reins, Strange Way of Life finally gives audiences an opportunity to experience the iconic Spanish filmmaker’s own take on the queer Western. Unfortunately, there’s no US release date for the film yet (as of right now, Mubi has acquired distribution rights in Latin America and Italy, while Pathé will release in the UK), but here’s hoping reviews out of Cannes only add to the anticipation.