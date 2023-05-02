Exclusive Trailer: Film at Lincoln Center’s “The World of Apichatpong Weerasethakul” Series

Filmmaker is pleased to premiere the trailer for Film at Lincoln Center’s “The World of Apichatpong Weerasethakul” series, a complete retrospective of the Thai filmmaker’s career so far. The series will run from May 4-14 in New York City and feature seven feature films, four short film programs and Weerasethakul in attendance for select screenings. The filmmaker also programmed several films to screen alongside his own, including Chantal Ackerman’s La Captive, Russ Meyer’s Faster, Pussycat! Kill! Kill!, Hou Hsiao-hsien’s The Puppetmaster, Guy Maddin’s Careful, Abbas Kiarostami’s Homework and Frederick Wiseman’s Primate (presented in 16mm), among others. Several of the filmmaker’s films, as well as those he’s selected for the series, will be screened in 35mm.

The series will kick off on Thursday, May 4 with a 35mm screening of Memoria, Weerasethakul’s Colombia-set latest starring Tilda Swinton as a woman plagued by a loud, inexplicable noise that only she can hear. All of his other efforts will then screen throughout the week, including his debut Mysterious Object at Noon, sophomore effort Blissfully Yours, Tropical Malady, the Thai-censored Syndromes and a Century, Palme d’Or-winning Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives and Cemetery of Splendor. Missing from the series is 2003’s sendup of 1970s Thai action films The Adventure of Iron Pussy, presumably due to the filmmaker’s own ambivalence toward the project. (“I have had enough of Iron Pussy for now,” he’s previously said.)

29 of the filmmaker’s short films will screen within four separate programs during the series, including Weerasethakul’s 56-minute film Mekong Hotel from 2012. The short film programming blocks are entitled “Worldly River,” “Haunted Ashes,” “Luminous Empire” and “Vapour Lights.”

Find the full slate of films on Film at Lincoln Center’s website, along with ticketing, theater and showtime details.